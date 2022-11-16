Read full article on original website
Versace Law Office named Rome Chamber's Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Versace Law Office was named Rome Chamber Member of the Week. The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated Meade Versace on the achievement at his office Monday. “It is with great honor that my office is featured as Member of the Week. I have been practicing law...
More than 300 gifts will be given to children in Utica through Oneida Square Project
UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 300 gifts will be given to children on Friday by The Oneida Square Project in partnership with Cornerstone Community and Plymouth Bethesda Church. For 10 years, they have worked with numerous social agencies to pre-select families in the area to come and shop on Black Friday, at the Plant Street Church.
Rome brings more holiday cheer to the area with second decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome will begin on Dec. 1 to spread the holiday spirit this season. The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.
Just in time for Thanksgiving, multiple food drives held in Utica Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching some local businesses and organizations took action Tuesday, holding food drives for those in need. The Utica Comets joined the Utica Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon to hand out Turkeys. Over 250 were passed out along with Thanksgiving sides and even a baking pan. The team, together with staff has been hosting the food drive since 2013.
Drive-thru giveaway held at Johnson Park Center
UTICA, N.Y. -- A drive-thru giveaway was held at the Johnson Park Center Monday. Organizers said they had a full range of items including rice, potatoes, bagels, bread and vegetables. The event ran from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers at the event said with Thanksgiving only a few days...
Oneida Indian Nation 'Passage of Peace' returns during Native American Heritage Month
VERONA, N.Y. – The Oneida Indian Nation “Passage of Peace” art installation along the Thruway has returned this year during Native American Heritage Month to promote peace and raise awareness about OIN history. Seven of the illuminated teepees are on display on the westbound side of the...
Cliff's Local Market raises $30,000 for autism awareness
UTICA, N.Y. -- Cliff's Local Market raised $30,000 for autism awareness through the sale of puzzle pieces. From Oct. 17 to Nov. 14, Cliff's led their third-annual Autism Awareness Campaign for The Kelberman Center. The money raised will help to ensure quality autism services for those in the community who need it.
High school seniors in Herkimer get creative with Thanksgiving activities
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Seniors at the Herkimer Central School District got creative in English class this year, participating in Thanksgiving activities with a theme of "being thankful." Students participated in multiple activities including one where they practiced sending a professional email. Students picked a current school staff member that they...
Genesis Group awards grant funding to 14 Mohawk Valley businesses, nonprofits
The Genesis Group awarded more than $7,000 to 14 local businesses and organizations on Tuesday through its Small Business Assistance Program. The program provides grant funding to help support Mohawk Valley businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Here are the awards:. $1,000 cash award. Josie’s Uniforms, New Hartford. $500...
Knights of St. John asking public for pie donations Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St. John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, Wednesday. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. Weather you make the pies from scratch or buy one from the store, all pie donations are welcome.
Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicks off Friday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Events and activities are planned throughout Friday and Saturday as part of the annual Shoppers' Stroll and Holiday Parade in Clinton. Complete with Santa, a parade and the annual 5K Jingle Jog, there are events for the whole family. Here's the schedule:. Friday, Nov. 25. 9 am...
Utica Fire Department selling shirts benefitting fellow fire fighter, battling cancer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department is rallying around one of their own, Ehser Kanyaw who is fighting cancer. Kanyaw was diagnosed with liver cancer several years ago and according to one fellow fire fighter is a man of pride who never asks for anything. The department says Kanyaw...
Families survey Ilion fire damage in light of day
ILION, N.Y. -- Fire on East Clark Street severely damaged and possibly destroyed one home and one homestead in Ilion Monday evening, and the affected families were able to see the damage in the daylight on Tuesday morning. "I grew up there and the brick house next door, which are...
Run, run Rudolph to the Clinton Jingle Jog Saturday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Get in the holiday spirit with the Annual Clinton 5K Jingle Jog, Saturday, Nov. 26. A T-shirt and goodie bag will be given to the first 200 people who register for the event as well as jingle bells to pin on their bibs. You can pick up...
1 of New York's first round of marijuana dispensary licenses issued in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses on Monday, one of which is located in Oneonta. To qualify, applicants or their parent, child or spouse had to have been convicted of a marijuana-related offense prior to the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act passage in March of 2021 or have experience owning and operating a qualifying business in the state.
Donated snacks to be sent to Africa for National Guard Members
VETERANS, N.Y. -- On Tuesday Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the staff of the Veteran’s Outreach Center, packed donated snacks that will be sent to National Guard members serving in Africa. "I sincerely appreciate all our guard members do to keep us all safe and hope this small token of appreciation...
Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight in Saratoga Springs over the weekend that left at least two others injured. According to Saratoga Springs police, at least three people from the Utica area were involved in a fight with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont at a bar on Caroline Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Boonville hit with 16 inches of snow
BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- During the latest lake effect snow dump, Boonville has seen almost 16 inches of snow. Residents in the area say they aren't surprised at the amount of snow but rather by the timing. They say they usually see it much sooner, even by Halloween at times. People...
Help Office for the Aging give gifts to older adults this holiday season
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Office for the Aging will be placing gift tags on a Holiday Tree in their Office, representing older adults who may not receive any gifts for the holidays this year. Each tag represents one individual and will give details about them including some gift ideas. Anyone...
