ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel

It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood. Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”. 7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Jones County and Cascade residents have made it known they aren’t pleased about their neighbors firing weapons just outside of town. One of the owners, Michael Kafer, of a piece of land just East of Cascade, says they’ve had the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Police, and Iowa DNR out investigate. The Jones County Sheriff, Greg Graver, said Kafer wasn’t breaking any laws.
CASCADE, IA
KCJJ

Two IC business organizations to merge

Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Efforts are underway to bring a senior center to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Efforts are ongoing to bring a senior center to Cedar Rapids. The city hasn’t had a dedicated facility since the 2008 flood. A temporary solution is underway as the city is in the early phases of planning for a multigenerational facility that would fill the void.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County Waste Agency: “landfill could close earlier than 2044 expected date.”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A recent audit of what is thrown in the trash shows people are still making repairs following the 2020 derecho. Linn County Solid Waste Agency Communications Director Joe Horaney says the Iowa DNR and several Iowa landfills took place in the audit. He says the findings allow them to help reduce waste issues. This comes as the landfill plans to close in Linn County by 2044, citing a lack of land that qualified for zoning.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa nonprofit talks cat adoption and upcoming events

Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe. A federal judge blocked an immigration policy from the Trump Administration. It's known as Title 42. 22 police recruits injured when hit by wrong-way driver in California. Nearly two dozen police recruits...
TIPTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling

A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Newly formed families celebrate 'National Adoption Month'

While the Thanksgiving meal program called "Operation Give Birds" started as a prank, it's grown into a true holiday tradition for good. Organizers gathered at Coralville Lake to "flip the switch" ahead of the opening. Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short. Updated: 5 hours ago.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire

While the Thanksgiving meal program called "Operation Give Birds" started as a prank, it's grown into a true holiday tradition for good. Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short. Updated: 4 hours ago. "I wanted to see zeroes on the game clock it was just an...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Jones County

Four Oaks Education Liaison Kara Graft joins us to talk about how to cope with stress and feelings of being overwhelmed. The Jones County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one person is dead, and multiple are hurt after a house fire Friday morning. One dead, multiple injured in Onslow house fire.
JONES COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Could This Cedar Rapids Middle School Be Demolished?

Wilson Middle School in Cedar Rapids is nearly 100 years old. But the building is in jeopardy thanks to a proposed plan for Cedar Rapids High Schools and Middle Schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that this new $312 million plan hinges on district voters approving a bond vote. The school board is expected to set a timeline for the plan next month, including taking that bond referendum to voters by next September. According to school officials, one of the main goals of the plan is to reduce the number of middle schools in the district, helping to create a feeder system for local high schools. It would also reduce operational and maintenance costs for the district, according to the Gazette.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]

Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville Lake Lights ready for Thanksgiving opening

A look ahead at summer concerts coming to Iowa next year. KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about some summer concerts coming up next year. Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Jones County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Firefighters are working to put out a house fire...
CORALVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy