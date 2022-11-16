Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
After two-year moratorium passed, Cedar Rapids casino backers create political action committee
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State records show the group trying to build a casino in Cedar Rapids started donating thousands of dollars to politicians around the final days of the 2022 midterm election. City leaders in Cedar Rapids were concerned about how other casino companies’ donations influenced legislation, which...
KCRG.com
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
WINDHAM, Iowa (KCRG) - People who live in and around Windham gather in Renee’s Roadhouse regularly. Friday, they were there to talk about the county’s plans to take these few acres of Johnson County land and incorporate them into the Village of Windham. This comes just days after...
KCRG.com
Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
KCRG.com
Religious beliefs creating concern over CRCSD interim superintendent’s ability to perform job
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Interim Superintendent Art Sathoff gave a sermon against the teaching of evolution and people who don’t believe in God, according to videos reviewed by our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team. According to documents, which i9 received after a public records request, Sathoff is...
KCRG.com
State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel
It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood. Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”. 7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really...
KCRG.com
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Jones County and Cascade residents have made it known they aren’t pleased about their neighbors firing weapons just outside of town. One of the owners, Michael Kafer, of a piece of land just East of Cascade, says they’ve had the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Police, and Iowa DNR out investigate. The Jones County Sheriff, Greg Graver, said Kafer wasn’t breaking any laws.
KCJJ
Two IC business organizations to merge
Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
KCRG.com
Efforts are underway to bring a senior center to Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Efforts are ongoing to bring a senior center to Cedar Rapids. The city hasn’t had a dedicated facility since the 2008 flood. A temporary solution is underway as the city is in the early phases of planning for a multigenerational facility that would fill the void.
KCRG.com
Linn County Waste Agency: “landfill could close earlier than 2044 expected date.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A recent audit of what is thrown in the trash shows people are still making repairs following the 2020 derecho. Linn County Solid Waste Agency Communications Director Joe Horaney says the Iowa DNR and several Iowa landfills took place in the audit. He says the findings allow them to help reduce waste issues. This comes as the landfill plans to close in Linn County by 2044, citing a lack of land that qualified for zoning.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa nonprofit talks cat adoption and upcoming events
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe. A federal judge blocked an immigration policy from the Trump Administration. It's known as Title 42. 22 police recruits injured when hit by wrong-way driver in California. Nearly two dozen police recruits...
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
KCRG.com
Newly formed families celebrate 'National Adoption Month'
While the Thanksgiving meal program called "Operation Give Birds" started as a prank, it's grown into a true holiday tradition for good. Organizers gathered at Coralville Lake to "flip the switch" ahead of the opening. Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KCRG.com
2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
While the Thanksgiving meal program called "Operation Give Birds" started as a prank, it's grown into a true holiday tradition for good. Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short. Updated: 4 hours ago. "I wanted to see zeroes on the game clock it was just an...
KCRG.com
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Jones County
Four Oaks Education Liaison Kara Graft joins us to talk about how to cope with stress and feelings of being overwhelmed. The Jones County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one person is dead, and multiple are hurt after a house fire Friday morning. One dead, multiple injured in Onslow house fire.
KCRG.com
Organizers flip the switch on Coralville Lake holiday light display
A look ahead at summer concerts coming to Iowa next year. KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about some summer concerts coming up next year. Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Jones County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Firefighters are working to put out a house fire...
Could This Cedar Rapids Middle School Be Demolished?
Wilson Middle School in Cedar Rapids is nearly 100 years old. But the building is in jeopardy thanks to a proposed plan for Cedar Rapids High Schools and Middle Schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that this new $312 million plan hinges on district voters approving a bond vote. The school board is expected to set a timeline for the plan next month, including taking that bond referendum to voters by next September. According to school officials, one of the main goals of the plan is to reduce the number of middle schools in the district, helping to create a feeder system for local high schools. It would also reduce operational and maintenance costs for the district, according to the Gazette.
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]
Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
Sioux City Journal
University of Iowa asks judge to override Children's Hospital verdict or grant new trial
IOWA CITY — The state is accusing jurors of leveling "excessive" damages and being "influenced by passion or prejudice" in awarding $12.8 million last month to a Cedar Rapids contractor who helped build the 14-story Stead Family Children's Hospital. The Iowa Attorney General Office — representing the University of...
KCRG.com
Coralville Lake Lights ready for Thanksgiving opening
A look ahead at summer concerts coming to Iowa next year. KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about some summer concerts coming up next year. Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Jones County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Firefighters are working to put out a house fire...
Comments / 2