Georgetown, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming

AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
AUSTIN, TX
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Voodoo Doughnut opening another store in Austin

A second Voodoo Doughnut is coming to Austin. The new store will be on Burnet Road, just south of the Koenig Lane intersection. The business is expected to add 75 jobs to the area. The official opening date was not released. “We are pumped to expand the brand and open...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Everyone Who Just Moved to Austin, Ranked

The recent growth in ATX is explosive. But who is moving here, and how do these newbies stack up in head-to-head competition? Here is the definitive ranking of everyone who just relocated to Austin within the last 17 seconds:. 11. The Big Tech Worker. This transplant works for Google, Apple,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Successful Afrotech convention brings in 20,000; some say Austin not welcoming enough

NOTE: This story has been updated with a statement from the City of Austin. UPDATE: The City of Austin responded with the following statement:. “As far as we’re aware, the City has received no complaints about this well-attended private event and we understand the organizers consider the event a success. City Manager Spencer Cronk and other City leaders attended the event to show their support and we would welcome the event back to Austin in future.”
AUSTIN, TX
PLANetizen

Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition

A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Georgetown Fire Dog helps unlock door for firefighter

Georgetown Fire Dog Koda proved that she is always ready to lend a paw to those in need, even when a locked door stands in her way. The Georgetown Fire Department tweeted a video showing a firefighter locked outside the Public Safety Building just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. The firefighter can be seen through the glass door motioning to the handle, encouraging the golden retriever inside to push it open.
GEORGETOWN, TX

