Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
CBS Austin
West Shore Home can help make bathroom remodeling projects easier and convenient
Getting your home ready for guests this holiday season can be a daunting task especially if there are certain areas that need remodeling. So if you are looking for a team who can easily modernize your bathroom, and quickly then West Shore Home is here to help. General Manager, Jason Parton joins Chelsey Khan.
World’s Largest 3-D Printed Neighborhood Coming To Georgetown, Texas
According to its builders, the world‘s largest neighborhood of 3-D printed homes is in progress now in Georgetown, Texas. Construction has begun on 100 new 3-D printed homes built by Icon and Lenaar, co-designed by architecture firm BIG (Bjarkle Ingels Group). I have some questions though. Can You Imagine...
PHOTO: TxDOT placing temporary metal plates over gap in north Austin flyover
The Texas Department of Transportation will be making a temporary fix to a gap in an Austin flyover before final repairs can be made.
Housing market in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto moving toward stabilization, report shows
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto had a combined total of 349 closed home sales in October, according to data from the Austin Board of Realtors. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) The latest data from the Austin Board of Realtors shows a continuing trend of stabilizing home prices and supply in Round Rock,...
fox7austin.com
Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming
AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
CBS Austin
Voodoo Doughnut opening another store in Austin
A second Voodoo Doughnut is coming to Austin. The new store will be on Burnet Road, just south of the Koenig Lane intersection. The business is expected to add 75 jobs to the area. The official opening date was not released. “We are pumped to expand the brand and open...
Amazon could cut 10K corporate jobs — what’s at stake in Austin?
It was not clear exactly how any cuts might impact Central Texas.
austinmonthly.com
Everyone Who Just Moved to Austin, Ranked
The recent growth in ATX is explosive. But who is moving here, and how do these newbies stack up in head-to-head competition? Here is the definitive ranking of everyone who just relocated to Austin within the last 17 seconds:. 11. The Big Tech Worker. This transplant works for Google, Apple,...
CBS Austin
Successful Afrotech convention brings in 20,000; some say Austin not welcoming enough
NOTE: This story has been updated with a statement from the City of Austin. UPDATE: The City of Austin responded with the following statement:. “As far as we’re aware, the City has received no complaints about this well-attended private event and we understand the organizers consider the event a success. City Manager Spencer Cronk and other City leaders attended the event to show their support and we would welcome the event back to Austin in future.”
Pool projects incomplete, Central Texas homeowners to take legal action
BELTON, Texas — Homeowners across Central Texas have been left with no answers and they're out thousands of dollars after signing construction contracts with Belton pool company, Ocean Quest Pools, they say. They told 6 News over a dozen families reached out to Ocean Quest Pools to have pools...
news4sanantonio.com
GOATSgiving: Giant sculpture of Elon Musk as a goat, riding a rocket is coming to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A giant GOAT sculpture is heading to Austin this weekend, with the ultimate journey to the Tesla Giga Factory as a gift to billionaire, Elon Musk. $EGT developer Ashley Sansalone tells us, "We just put a goat on a rocket with him on it because I think that he's, he's the goat in his industry."
PLANetizen
Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition
A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
Patterson family announces intent to sue after body found near Austin memory care facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Paull Patterson, the 76-year-old man who died after leaving a local memory care facility, spoke to news outlets Thursday after his body was discovered the day prior. In a separate press conference Wednesday, police reported they believe Patterson's body was discovered not far...
CBS Austin
#TBT: 'The Barbie Dream House,' a look at an Austin woman's 500 Barbie doll collection
AUSTIN, Texas — "I have over 500 Barbies. Barbie is everything to me," said Harris. Step inside Diana Harris' home and you'll enter a Barbie dream house. "Usually, they're kind of surprised and overwhelmed. They're surprised because it kind of comes out of nowhere," said Harris. For the Austin...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
CBS Austin
Georgetown Fire Dog helps unlock door for firefighter
Georgetown Fire Dog Koda proved that she is always ready to lend a paw to those in need, even when a locked door stands in her way. The Georgetown Fire Department tweeted a video showing a firefighter locked outside the Public Safety Building just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. The firefighter can be seen through the glass door motioning to the handle, encouraging the golden retriever inside to push it open.
TxDOT breaks ground on I-35 Capital Express South Project
On Tuesday, TxDOT broke ground on the I-35 Capital Express South Project.
Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews
Locals usually look for something more authentic than the nearest Coyote Ugly location when they pull up a stool. So we asked for help identifying the true top dives.
Tex-Mex to-go restaurant Fajita Pete’s opened Cedar Park location Nov. 14
Fajita Pete's opened its second Austin-area location in Cedar Park at 2800 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. 130. (Courtesy Fajita Pete's) Fajita Pete’s, a to-go restaurant offering fresh Tex-Mex food, opened its Cedar Park location Nov. 14. The menu consists of fajitas, flautas, quesadillas, burritos, margaritas and more. Orders can...
