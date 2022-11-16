ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

KXAN

SWAT called to assist APD in serving arson warrant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said that SWAT had to be called to an apartment complex in southeast Austin Friday afternoon while they were serving a felony warrant. APD said during a briefing that officers went to the Pointe Apartment complex on East Ben White Blvd. at 4:18 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant for […]
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD chief cites "high hiring standards" for smaller graduating class of new officers

The Austin Police Training Academy just graduated 63 new police officers. The new officers are a welcome addition to a force that's been using fill-ins to do some of the patrol shifts. Austin Police actually graduated two groups of cadets: newly trained police officers and experienced officers being trained in...
KCEN

Man charged with murder after Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter, 31, has been arrested and charged with murder after KiIleen police linked him to the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis Co. deputies investigating woman's "suspicious death" in Lago Vista

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a "suspicious death" in a Lago Vista neighborhood. It's happening in the 5100 block of Sundown Street. The sheriff's office says detectives responded to a deceased person call at the address on Thursday -- but became concerned after observing physical evidence at the scene.
LAGO VISTA, TX
CBS Austin

APD SWAT call to family disturbance ends with suspect in custody in NE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a SWAT situation in northeast Austin has ended peacefully after an armed barricaded suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night. APD says officers responded to a family disturbance call at the Vue at the Cameron apartment complex located at 7247 Cameron...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Lakeway PD: Suspect who stole vehicle, struck police units and officer arrested in Uvalde

LAKEWAY, Texas — UPDATE:. The suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident has been identified as 17-year-old Jaden Smith, Lakeway Police said Wednesday. Smith has since been arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. ------------------------------------------------------------
LAKEWAY, TX

