SWAT called to assist APD in serving arson warrant
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said that SWAT had to be called to an apartment complex in southeast Austin Friday afternoon while they were serving a felony warrant. APD said during a briefing that officers went to the Pointe Apartment complex on East Ben White Blvd. at 4:18 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant for […]
4 arrested in connection with ‘dozens’ of storage unit burglaries
The burglaries "resulted in thousands of dollars in property theft," APD said in a statement.
Austin police investigating burglary at Central Austin apartment complex overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened overnight at a Central Austin apartment complex. Police say officers responded to a call regarding a burglary at the 3400 block of Harmon Avenue at around 12:51 a.m. The address indicates this happened at the Troubador apartments.
Police looking for two possible witnesses of Oct. 15 shooting in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit is seeking the community's help with identifying two possible witnesses of a shooting that left a woman injured in mid-October in downtown Austin. The shooting happened on Saturday, October 15, at around 1:51 a.m. in the 600 block of...
APD chief cites "high hiring standards" for smaller graduating class of new officers
The Austin Police Training Academy just graduated 63 new police officers. The new officers are a welcome addition to a force that's been using fill-ins to do some of the patrol shifts. Austin Police actually graduated two groups of cadets: newly trained police officers and experienced officers being trained in...
Texas inmate fakes sickness then tries to escape, sheriff’s office says
A 30-year-old inmate in Fayette County — roughly an hour's drive from Austin — told staff Thursday he was feeling sick and was taken by EMS to the St. Mark Emergency Room, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said.
Man charged with murder after Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter, 31, has been arrested and charged with murder after KiIleen police linked him to the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Travis Co. deputies investigating woman's "suspicious death" in Lago Vista
The Travis County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a "suspicious death" in a Lago Vista neighborhood. It's happening in the 5100 block of Sundown Street. The sheriff's office says detectives responded to a deceased person call at the address on Thursday -- but became concerned after observing physical evidence at the scene.
Travis County officials investigating after woman found dead in Lago Vista
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it's calling a suspicious death after a body was found in Lago Vista on Thursday. Officials first received the deceased person call from the 5100 block of Sundown Street around 6:40 p.m. The deceased person has only...
Granite Shoals councilor might face felony charge in car keying case
A misdemeanor charge against Granite Shoals Place 6 Councilor Phil Ort was recently dismissed by the Burnet County Court at Law, but he could face a state jail felony charge for allegedly keying a car in the Marble Falls H-E-B parking lot in October 2021. The case is under review...
2 in custody after car burglaries at central Austin apartment complex
Austin Police said two men are in custody Friday morning after allegedly breaking into cars in a parking garage at an apartment complex in central Austin.
TCSO recovers thousands of dollars, arrests suspect after east Travis County aggravated robbery, SWAT incident
In court records filed Monday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office detailed events surrounding an early November aggravated robbery and SWAT response near eastern Travis County.
Austin Police seek help locating 'person of interest' in missing adult case
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 'person of interest' in a North Austin missing adult case. Justin Haden, 34, was last seen Tuesday, Nov 1, in the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing at The Domain. The Austin Police Department says surveillance cameras captured images of a...
Mystery of exploding toilet at south Austin dental office
Firefighters and workers have differing theories about a toilet that exploded this week at a south Austin dental office.
APD: Gunshots fired in the air outside 6th Street bar; no one hurt
Austin Police said no one was hurt early Thursday morning when someone fired shots in the air outside a bar on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin.
'High crime and taxes' push Texas lawmaker to propose bill that would dissolve city of Austin
This isn't the first attempt made by Texas Republicans to push similar measures. Those propositions never passed, though.
APD SWAT call to family disturbance ends with suspect in custody in NE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a SWAT situation in northeast Austin has ended peacefully after an armed barricaded suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night. APD says officers responded to a family disturbance call at the Vue at the Cameron apartment complex located at 7247 Cameron...
Austin Community College South campus shelter in place lifted
A shelter in place order has been lifted at Austin Community College's South campus.
Lakeway PD: Suspect who stole vehicle, struck police units and officer arrested in Uvalde
LAKEWAY, Texas — UPDATE:. The suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident has been identified as 17-year-old Jaden Smith, Lakeway Police said Wednesday. Smith has since been arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. ------------------------------------------------------------
Man stabbed Central Texas deputy in the neck after shoplifting at H-E-B, police say
A Central Texas man was arrested for stabbing a Bastrop County deputy after stealing from H-E-B, according to police. The suspect, 40-year-old Jaime Eliseo Canales, has been charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer, Austin police said in a Facebook post on Monday. Canales is accused of going...
