seminoles.com
Women’s Basketball Battles Houston on the Road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball looks for a 5-0 start to the season when it travels to Houston to face the Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT. TV: Saturday’s game can be streamed on ESPN+. Radio: The matchup can be...
seminoles.com
Soccer Advances To The Sweet 16 With a 4-1 Win over LSU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 1 Florida State soccer team (15-2-3) defeated eighth-seeded LSU (10-4-7) 4-1 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the 20th time in program history. The win also marked head coach Brian Pensky’s 200th career win. The Seminoles improved to 20-2 in the second...
seminoles.com
Noles Overpower Tar Heels in Home Finale
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team (18-9, 10-6) showed great resilience in their home finale on Friday night at Tully Gym, pulling out a hard-fought four-set victory (14-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18) over the North Carolina Tar Heels (15-12, 7-9). The win marks the Seminoles’ 12th victory at home, the most since 2015.
seminoles.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to Florida, 76-67
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Colin Castleton led two Gators in double figures with 25 points and nine rebounds as Florida defeated the Seminoles, 76-67, at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Will Richard scored 13 points for the Gators and Trey Bonham added 11 points and 3 assists of his own as Florida achieved their third win of the season to improve their record to 3-1. Three Seminoles scored in double figures against Florida, with Junior Caleb Mills scoring a season high 21 points and five rebounds. Mills neared his career highs for field goals made and attempted with eight field goals made out of eighteen attempted (.444) for the night. He shot a perfect four for four from the free throw line, and was the highest scoring Seminole in the second half with 12 points.
seminoles.com
Noles Set for NCAA XC Championships
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No.26 Florida State women’s cross country team is set to race in the 2022 NCAA Championships on Saturday at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla. Live timing will be available, and coverage will begin at 10 a.m., on ESPNU. The...
seminoles.com
Soccer Hosts LSU For NCAA Second Round
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The top-seeded Florida State soccer team (14-2-3) hosts eighth-seeded LSU (10-3-7) on Friday at 5:30 pm for the second round of the NCAA Soccer Tournament. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and follow fourth-seeded Pitt against fifth-seeded Georgetown. Florida State advanced to the second round...
seminoles.com
Abramowicz, Aguilar Win Bronze on Day Two of UGA Invite
ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 19/24 Florida State swimming and diving teams continued competing at the Georgia Invite at the Gabrielsen Natatorium. “We had a great day,” FSU head coach Neal Stud said. “I thought overall we had some good swims and we have an awesome vibe. Everyone is supporting their teammates and it’s showing in the pool.”
seminoles.com
Noles Gear Up for Final Home Match
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team will play one final regular season match inside of Tully Gym on Friday night against North Carolina. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. There is no broadcast for the match, but fans can follow along via live stats or at FSU_Volleyball on Twitter for updates throughout the match.
seminoles.com
Noles Set for Georgia Invite
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No 21/NR Florida State swimming and diving teams will compete in the Georgia Invite, starting on Thursday at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Ga. The three-day meet will feature prelims starting at 9:30 a.m., and finals following at 5:30 p.m. All sessions will be available on the SEC Network+ and live timing will run through meet mobile.
seminoles.com
Noles Take Down Gators, 92-77
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball (4-0) defeated the Florida Gators (2-1), 92-77, in The Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Wednesday night. Five players reached double figures for the Seminoles, highlighted by the lethal scoring of freshman guard and reigning...
seminoles.com
Six Seminoles Named to Academic All-District Team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Six Seminoles were named to the 2022 College Sports Communications Women’s Soccer Division 1 Academic All-District Team. Maria Alagoa, Emma Bissell, Lauren Flynn, Jenna Nighswonger, Beata Olsson, and Kaitlyn Zipay all represented the Garnet and Gold on the list. Maria Alagoa has played in 18...
seminoles.com
W. Tennis: Arkadianou Nationally Ranked At No. 52
TALLAHASEE, Fla – Florida State junior Anna Arkadianou is ranked No. 52 in the ITA collegiate singles rankings which were released on November 16. Her ranking follows a stellar fall season which saw her earn a 10-3 overall record in singles play – including a flight championship and a perfect 3-0 singles record at the UNF Fall Invitational.
seminoles.com
FSU Places Three In ITA Singles Rankings
– Florida State men’s tennis team has three players in the most recent ITA Collegiate Singles Rankings released Wednesday. The Seminoles are led by junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, who is No. 12 nationally. He finished his fall schedule with a 13-3 overall record after advancing to the semifinal round of the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego. The Lyon, France, native defeated six ranked opponents in the fall, including two top-10 wins, and all three of his losses were to the eventual champion in each tournament.
