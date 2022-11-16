TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Colin Castleton led two Gators in double figures with 25 points and nine rebounds as Florida defeated the Seminoles, 76-67, at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Will Richard scored 13 points for the Gators and Trey Bonham added 11 points and 3 assists of his own as Florida achieved their third win of the season to improve their record to 3-1. Three Seminoles scored in double figures against Florida, with Junior Caleb Mills scoring a season high 21 points and five rebounds. Mills neared his career highs for field goals made and attempted with eight field goals made out of eighteen attempted (.444) for the night. He shot a perfect four for four from the free throw line, and was the highest scoring Seminole in the second half with 12 points.

