Man, 24, faces murder in Vancouver car crash shooting

By Adam Holland
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – An arrest has been made related to a shooting that occurred in Vancouver on Nov. 6, the Vancouver Police Department reported.

Officers originally responded to a vehicle crash report on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, where they discovered a 26-year-old man sitting in the car with a gunshot wound and a bullet hole in the window. The man was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

‘Armed, dangerous, wanted felon’ sought near Rainier

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit arrested 24-year-old Yana N. Cook, who was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of First-Degree Murder and Drive-by Shooting.

This is an active investigation, and no further information is currently available.

