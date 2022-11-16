Donald Trump, who tried to overturn Biden's legitimate election, launches 2024 bid

Read full article on original website
Republicans have won the House. Now, they're promising to investigate the Bidens
Two top House Republicans — Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan — who are expected to chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees next year are planning to lay out the evidence they say they have gathered from whistleblowers that show President Biden's son, Hunter, engaged in influence peddling and his father, potentially while serving as vice president, may have benefitted financially.
Election deniers performed especially poorly in races to oversee voting in key states
Over nearly two years, the political future of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had looked somewhere between uncertain and untenable. In 2020, sitting President Donald Trump called him an "enemy of the people" after Trump lost Georgia and the election. Then Raffensperger, who refused Trump's request to find votes, faced a primary challenge this year from a Republican congressman who voted not to certify election results on Jan. 6, 2021.
Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government
It wasn't the red wave many top Republicans predicted, but the GOP eked out enough wins in contested seats to gain control of the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. With some races still not called a week after Election Day, Republicans picked up at least 218 seats, and will take over the chamber next year with GOP leaders facing blowback about failing to deliver in what many considered a favorable political environment for their party.
Nancy Pelosi is stepping down as a party leader. Here's who might replace her
A day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she plans to step down from party leadership, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries announced his bid to run for House minority leader for the 118th Congress. "Time and again, throughout a period of enormous turmoil for our nation, House Democrats rose...
Trump tweeted an image from a spy satellite, declassified document shows
Three years ago, Donald Trump tweeted an image that left intelligence experts gobsmacked. The picture was of a rocket that had exploded on a launch pad deep inside of Iran. It was so crisp, that some initially thought it may not have been taken by a satellite. "This picture is...
Pelosi shattered the marble ceiling and leaves a historic leadership legacy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shattered the so-called "marble ceiling" in Congress during her two decade career as a leader in those halls. Hers has been a career of firsts – the first woman to be elected speaker of the House – and she occupied a particularly high profile position during some of the most pivotal and, often volatile, moments in recent American political history.
Fulton grand jury probe of Trump allies’ meddling in 2020 election sweeps in big names after midterm
A major investigation into 2020 election interference by allies of former President Donald Trump is escalating at the Fulton County courthouse, with some of the biggest national GOP players ordered to testify in front of a Georgia grand jury. On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp took the stand, and in...
DOJ names Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed the Justice Department's former public integrity chief Jack Smith on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Smith will oversee the department's investigations into the possible mishandling of classified documents and presidential records at Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, as well...
Speaker Pelosi says she will step down as party leader after two decades at the top
Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who shattered the "marble ceiling" to become the first woman to lead the U.S. House — announced Thursday she will step down from party leadership. "With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect," Pelosi said in a speech on the House floor. "I'm grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility."
Attorneys give closing arguments in the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case
Prosecutors delivered their closing argument Friday in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes and four others, telling jurors that a "mountain of evidence" shows the defendants plotted to use force to stop the transfer of presidential power to Joe Biden. Over roughly two hours,...
Donna Lowry: Ralston 'understood the job that we do as journalists'
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Donna Lowry about the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston's life and legacy. Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has died at the age of 68. A spokesperson says he passed away Wednesday following an extended illness, less than two weeks after he announced he was stepping down as speaker because of health concerns. The Blue Ridge Republican served 13 years in his position, making him the longest-serving state House speaker in the U.S. at the time of his death. GPB's Donna Lowry spoke with host Peter Biello about Ralston's life and legacy.
The FBI alleges TikTok poses national security concerns
The head of the FBI says the bureau has "national security concerns" about the U.S. operations of TikTok, warning that the Chinese government could potentially use the popular video-sharing app to influence American users or control their devices. The FBI has "a number of concerns," director Christopher Wray told a...
Political Rewind: Legislators remember Speaker Ralston; Nancy Pelosi leaves U.S. House leadership
Calvin Smyre, @CalvinSmyre, former representative, ambassador designate to the Bahamas. Rep. Chuck Efstration, @ChuckEfstration, 104th District (R) Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, @mmo_mary, 82nd District (D) The breakdown. 1. Legislators remember the life and legacy of Speaker David Ralston. Former state Rep....
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
A federal judge in Florida partially blocked a law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis designed to limit the discussion of racism and privilege in schools and workplace training. In a 139-page order issued Thursday, Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker excoriated the Republican-led bill and blocked it from taking effect in the state's public universities.
What would a Trump 2024 candidacy mean for the Republican Party?
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Republican strategist Ron Bonjean about the future of the Republican Party after the midterms, looking ahead to the 2024 election. Former President Donald Trump is promising a, quote, "special announcement" tonight. It's widely expected to be that he is running in 2024. This is a tricky moment for Trump. Many prominent candidates he endorsed in the midterms lost. But recall that people have counted Trump out before. There were the sexual assault allegations.
Same-sex marriage bill advances in the Senate with bipartisan support
The Senate has voted to advance a bill that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages under federal law, setting the legislation on a path to final passage. The Respect for Marriage Act would not force states to issue same-sex marriage licenses, but does require them to recognize same-sex marriages performed elsewhere. It also recognizes these marriages under federal law for the consideration of benefits like Medicare and Social Security. All 50 Democrats and 12 Republicans voted to advance the bill, clearing a 60-vote threshold.
'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin takes another swipe at Latino voters
Sunny Hostin suggested on Wednesday during "The View" that Latino voters fall for Republican "fear tactics" during an interview with actor John Leguizamo.
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
Georgia officials asked a court on Friday to immediately block a judge's ruling striking down the state's abortion ban. The ruling allowed the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's decision earlier this week was “remarkable” and relied on...
Congress holds first ever hearing on a congressional seat for the Cherokee Nation
Congress held its first hearing about establishing a non-voting delegate seat for the Cherokee Nation on Wednesday. The historic move is the closest the federal government has gotten toward satisfying a promise it made to the Cherokee Nation nearly 200 years ago. The federal government never fulfilled a provision made...
Who is DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith?
Attorney General Merrick Garland said he's charged former Justice Department prosecutor Jack Smith with overseeing two major Justice Department investigations concerning former-President Donald Trump to best serve the public interest. Smith will be in charge of supervising the criminal investigation into whether or not an individual or entity interfered with...
