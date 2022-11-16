ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville firefighters respond to mobile home fire

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49398m_0jCJmQs100

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials tell us a mobile home caught fire Tuesday night, prompting response from the Evansville Fire Department.

Firefighters were sent to the scene in the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue in the Carolina Pointe Community. This is less than a mile from Diamond Avenue on the city’s north side.

Residents react after house explodes in Princeton

Dispatch says the call came in just before 7:30 p.m. Several firetrucks responded to the fire.

Eyewitness News had a crew on scene shortly after the fire was dispatched. No word on any injuries tonight.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

