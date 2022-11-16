Read full article on original website
southtexascommunitynews.com
Replacement of Two Local Bridges
CORPUS CHRIST (News Release) -The Corpus Christi City Council approved an agreement between the City and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for the replacement of two City bridges. The Yorktown Road Bridge and Ocean Drive Bridge at Cayo Del Oso off Yorktown were selected under the Highway Bridge Replacement...
Corpus Christi alteration shop faces shortage of tailors, could soon close
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some customers looking to get their clothes tailored are being told to look elsewhere -- as one local business is facing a staff shortage that is threatening to close their doors for good. Yolanda's Alterations opened 32 years ago on Airline Road, but the owner...
Corpus Christi councilmen points out dangerous exit ramps, need for LED lights
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At-Large Corpus Christi councilman Mike Pusley said he's trying to get TxDOT to come together with city leaders to address the issue of wrong-way drivers on the Harbor Bridge. "You see here's the signs they have now, and they're just not sufficient, and as you...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Development of Electro-Fuels Processing Plant in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – City Council approved a Chapter 380 agreement with Net Zero Carbon One, LLC in the total amount not to exceed $500,000 for the development of an electro-fuels processing plant located near 5238 Union Street. The company will invest $25 million in construction and create...
Starting next month, temporary vehicle tags will look different.
This is the next step for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles as they fight to cut down the production of fake paper license plates.
electrek.co
Tesla lithium refinery project moves to private negotiations in Texas
Tesla is currently working on a lithium refinery project that would be coming to Corpus Christi, Texas, and it sounds like the automaker is in the final stretch of its negotiations with the authorities. In September, we learned that Tesla has a plan to build a lithium refining facility on...
18-wheeler rollover causes traffic delay, CCPD still investigating cause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 18-wheeler caused major traffic delays Wednesday afternoon after the truck rolled over on the Highway 358 flyover by Leopard Street. The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Crews spent hours working on clearing out the area. CCPD told 3NEWS that there is still no...
Nonprofit helps residents navigate through open enrollment process for healthcare insurance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to healthcare coverage, navigating all of the options can sometimes give you a headache. That's where the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living can help. While the organization is known to assist seniors and those with disabilities in achieving their goals -- they can also help during open enrollment.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
southtexascommunitynews.com
OVERNIGHT - Major Traffic Accident with Injuries FM 70
BISHOP (News Release) - Bishop Police Department Patrol Officers, along with Nueces County Pct-3 Constable Office, Nueces County ESD-3 Fire and Rescue, and ESD-6 EMS were dispatched to reports of a Major Traffic Accident with Injuries in the area of FM 70 and County Road 73 in Bishop. Two persons...
City of Corpus Christi begins nationwide search for new fire chief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Tuesday's regularly scheduled city council meeting, Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha, who is set to retire, was commemorated for his more than a decade of service to the Coastal Bend. 3NEWS was present at Tuesday's meeting and heard from Rocha himself as well...
Corpus Christi, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Corpus Christi. The San Benito High School football team will have a game with William H Taft High School on November 17, 2022, 17:00:00. The Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville football team will have a game with Victoria West High School on November 17, 2022, 17:00:00.
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
City of Corpus Christi welcomes new Public Works director
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi welcomed the new director of Public Works Monday morning. Ernesto De La Garza will be responsible for the city's streets and road infrastructure. It puts the end to an extensive search for a position that's been difficult to fill, according...
Flour Bluff early release causes parents to scramble with last minute arrangements
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A last minute notice of early dismissal for one Coastal Bend school district has parents scrambling to find after school care. Flour Bluff Independent School District sent a note home to parents Wednesday saying that due to out of town events and staffing shortages -- school would be let out early.
Gulf Coast Credit Union donates $1,500 to Corpus Christi charity group
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf Coast Credit Union has donated $1,500 to Foster Angels of South Texas as part of their 2022 Season of Giving campaign. Gulf Coast wanted to give back to a local charity and Foster Angels of South Texas' mission was one they said they resonated with.
travelawaits.com
12 Experiences You’ll Love In This Quaint Texas Island Town
The small Gulf Coast town of Port Aransas, Texas is truly a hidden gem. Located on Mustang Island near the bustling city of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas is known for its delicious seafood, beautiful beaches, and most of all, its laid-back, friendly vibe. Port Aransas has a way of making you feel at home while offering numerous fun and unique experiences to enjoy.
mysoutex.com
Quote by recently elected commissioner throws local car dealership GM for loop
Alvin Sherman, general manager of Aztec Ford in Goliad, wants to assure everyone that the car dealership does fix flat tires and more. Read this story in the Goliad Advance-Guard. Get the award-winning Advance-Guard delivered weekly to your home for only $35 per year. Call 361-343-5226 to subscribe today.
Patients receive letter informing of data breach from Christus Spohn Health System
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Health System has been hit with a cybersecurity breach resulting in personal and sensitive information being stolen from their patients. According to a letter that Christus Spohn Health System sent its affected customers -- hackers obtained files from patients between April 9, and...
Corpus Christi store owner not worried about inflation ahead of holiday shopping
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a follow up to a report we first told you about about last week showing inflation is causing shoppers to buy less gifts ahead of the holidays. We reached out to a couple shops in the Coastal Bend on what they are planning...
