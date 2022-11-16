ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Replacement of Two Local Bridges

CORPUS CHRIST (News Release) -The Corpus Christi City Council approved an agreement between the City and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for the replacement of two City bridges. The Yorktown Road Bridge and Ocean Drive Bridge at Cayo Del Oso off Yorktown were selected under the Highway Bridge Replacement...
Development of Electro-Fuels Processing Plant in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – City Council approved a Chapter 380 agreement with Net Zero Carbon One, LLC in the total amount not to exceed $500,000 for the development of an electro-fuels processing plant located near 5238 Union Street. The company will invest $25 million in construction and create...
Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
OVERNIGHT - Major Traffic Accident with Injuries FM 70

BISHOP (News Release) - Bishop Police Department Patrol Officers, along with Nueces County Pct-3 Constable Office, Nueces County ESD-3 Fire and Rescue, and ESD-6 EMS were dispatched to reports of a Major Traffic Accident with Injuries in the area of FM 70 and County Road 73 in Bishop. Two persons...
12 Experiences You’ll Love In This Quaint Texas Island Town

The small Gulf Coast town of Port Aransas, Texas is truly a hidden gem. Located on Mustang Island near the bustling city of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas is known for its delicious seafood, beautiful beaches, and most of all, its laid-back, friendly vibe. Port Aransas has a way of making you feel at home while offering numerous fun and unique experiences to enjoy.
