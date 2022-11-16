ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Ohio’s Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of programs...
