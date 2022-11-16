ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Local school violence numbers jump

By GUY LUCAS ENTERPRISE EDITOR
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY — Violence at schools and school events has jumped sharply compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, and Guilford County Schools officials discussed Tuesday night steps they are taking to try to deal with it.

The number of students who received out-of-school suspensions for such things as fighting, aggressive behavior and assaulting faculty or other students went from 358 in August and September of the 2019-20 school year to 567 in the same period of the current school year, an increase of 58.4%, GCS Chief Performance Officer Sonya Stephens told the Guilford County Board of Education.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Lockdown lifted at Bethany Community School in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The lockdown at Bethany Community School has been lifted after no threat was found. According to Rockingham County Sheriff Page, shortly before 1 p.m., a student reported the possibility of another student on campus with a firearm. Law enforcement on the scene conducted several searches and did not find anything, […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

'The bullying has to go': Triad parents react to Guilford County Schools' new safety measures to address school violence

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad parents shared their reaction to the new safety measures that Guilford County Schools will implement to address the uptick in school violence. According to reports, Triad police or sheriff's deputies have responded to more than 50 assaults and more than 150 fights at Guilford County Schools for the current academic year. One fight happened a couple of weeks ago at Grimsley High School where a mother is facing charges including assault and trespassing for encouraging a fight on campus.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Nearly 70 vacant positions at Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools still has dozens of positions to fill. They're holding an 'on-the-spot' hiring fair, Wednesday. The district said they are in need of teaching assistants. With the need for more staff, the Guilford County School Board met Tuesday and discussed approving class size waivers.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Triad employers working to retain and hire workers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's about creating a culture where people want to work. That's the goal of the Burlington Police Department as they work to hire and retain officers. Burlington city council approved new benefits for officers, including paid parental leave, additional sick leave, and nearly a $9,000 pay raise.
BURLINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy Named To National Board Fighting Racism

District 4 Guilford County Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy is joining a select group of elected county officials from around the country who’ll be working together to reduce racism in government and enhance racial equity. The effort is coming out of the National Association of Counties (NACo) – an organization that unites and supports county governments across the US and attempts to advance the common interests of counties and the people who live in them.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

$27 million program bringing affordable housing to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — A new program is bringing hundreds of affordable houses to Greensboro. Marcus Thomas, Senior Program Officer for Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, said the plan for the project is meant to help people have a chance to afford rent and live comfortably, even with the rising costs of rent nationwide. Thomas […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Memorial scholarship established in honor of Ashton G. Brown

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A scholarship has been established in honor of Ashton Brown, a Davie County woman who passed in April. The scholarship was established by Brown's parents, in association with the Davie Community Foundation, a non-profit that encourages philanthropy in Davie County. The scholarship was also established...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington announces new employee, enhanced police officer benefits

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The City of Burlington announces new employee benefits and an enhanced package to benefit current and future police officers. All City of Burlington employees will receive six weeks of paid parental leave and earn additional sick leave. The additional sick leave will be distributed to city employees based on their consecutive years of service for many years.
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Durham shootings down, but homicides are up

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Overall shootings in Durham are down compared to last year, but the number of people killed has remained the same, according to the latest data from the Durham Police Department. According to DPD, 35 people were shot and killed in Durham through November 5 of...
DURHAM, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
7K+
Followers
237
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy