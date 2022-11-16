Local school violence numbers jump

GUILFORD COUNTY — Violence at schools and school events has jumped sharply compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, and Guilford County Schools officials discussed Tuesday night steps they are taking to try to deal with it.

The number of students who received out-of-school suspensions for such things as fighting, aggressive behavior and assaulting faculty or other students went from 358 in August and September of the 2019-20 school year to 567 in the same period of the current school year, an increase of 58.4%, GCS Chief Performance Officer Sonya Stephens told the Guilford County Board of Education.