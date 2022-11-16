Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Play of the Week: 70-yard touchdown run by Male quarterback Lucas Cobler
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our UPS Jobs Play of the Week comes from the Male vs. Henderson County game. It was the second quarter when Male was up 7-0 and back on offense. Male quarterback Lucas Cobler gets loose for the second time and takes it all the way to the house for a 70-yard touchdown!
WLKY.com
UofL men's soccer falls in NCAA Tournament first round
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men's soccer team's season came to an end Thursday evening. The Cards (9-6-3) lost 2-1 in double overtime to Western Michigan (15-2-2) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Broncos scored the first goal of the match in the 60th...
WLKY.com
Louisville 8th grader Josiah Johnson makes basketball team despite not having legs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Josiah Johnson was born without legs, but that doesn't stop him from doing what he loves. "It's something I had to do," Johnson said about playing basketball. "I don't want you doubting me because I don't have legs. I want to show you that I'm just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better."
WLKY.com
Central Hardin football can't keep itself from 'twinning' this year
CECILIA, Ky. — Central Hardin High School's football team is having a special season this year, but their 11 wins is just one of many reasons why. This team is truly a family affair. "I've coached two sets before but never three," said head coach Tim Mattingly. It's a...
WLKY.com
Hard work keeps paying off for Bullitt East quarterback
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Bullitt East High School quarterback Travis Egan is having a big season. "It has been a dream really," said Egan. "I can't believe it's happened like this. I couldn't imagine a better way for it to go. And hopefully it can just continue in this way."
WLKY.com
Bullitt East football advances to state semifinals for first time since 2008
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — The Bullitt East High School football team is moving on to KHSAA 6A state semifinals after beating Central Hardin 28-15 on Friday night. It will be the Chargers' first appearance in a state semifinal game since 2008, when the program was in Class 4A. Click...
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Nov. 18
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Bullitt East 28, Central Hardin 15 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
WLKY.com
After years in the works, Topgolf in Louisville is finally open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's newest entertainment venue is now officially open. Topgolf has been years in the making, and on Friday the public can enjoy it at the Oxmoor Center. A grand opening ceremony was held Friday morning. The first visitor arrived at 10 a.m. The massive complex has...
WLKY.com
Bardstown runs past Union County for first region championship since 2005
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bardstown didn't waste time against Union County. An opening kickoff return touchdown by Shannon Tonge gave the Tigers the lead to start the game, and didn't look back. The undefeated Tigers won 66-33 to win their first region championship since 2005. Bardstown hosts Mason County next...
WLKY.com
Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
WLKY.com
Tim Findley Jr. named CEO of Elderserve in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville nonprofit for seniors has a new CEO. Tim Findley Jr., who recently ran for Louisville mayor, is the first Black CEO in Elderserve's 62-year history. The organization stopped services earlier this year because of low resources, but they have since restarted. They also...
WLKY.com
How a 'micro-forest' could revitalize downtown Louisville, reduce stress, combat urban heat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new "micro-forest" in downtown Louisville could help revitalize the city's core, combat urban heat and lower stress, a UofL researcher predicts. Louisville's Trager family pledged $1 million to UofL's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute to help create the Trager Micro-Forest Project at Founder's Square, a small park at the corner of Fifth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
WLKY.com
FIRST LOOK: Take a tour around Louisville's new Topgolf
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just like the game of golf, patience is key. But you don't have to wait much longer to finally visit Topgolf Louisville. The grand opening is Friday and we're finally getting a look inside. The 67,000-square-foot facility is three levels. Each level features a bar, dining...
WLKY.com
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
WLKY.com
Acclaimed Louisville chef featured in new Netflix competition show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville knows food (and drinks). No arguing that it's a foodie paradise. If you didn't know, there's even a highly-acclaimed chef in the city. (In the player above, how to make "Mistletoe Shots") Edward Lee owns 610 Magnolia in Old Louisville, and he's a winner of...
WLKY.com
New data reveals gender and racial disparities among women in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New data reveals Louisville women face significant gender and racial iniquity in income and housing. Louisville Metro Government presented their findings on Wednesday during the "Raise the Status of Women" panel discussion at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center. The event, hosted by the Office...
WLKY.com
Louisville's first-ever wine bar-coffee shop opens in Shelby Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first and only wine bar and coffee shop has opened in the Shelby Park neighborhood. The Breeze Wine Bar opened its third location in Kentucky on Monday, but this one is different from the other two. The new location at 1247 South Shelby Street is...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor-elect Greenberg unveils 58-member team to transition into new role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the mayor-elect prepares to lead Louisville, Craig Greenberg announced the 58-person transition team Wednesday. “It is so dynamic and important to have a team that reflects your city,” said Keisha Dorsey of Louisville Metro Council, and co-chair of the team’s economic development and housing committee. “Having all those opinions at the table gives us a global view. That's what we've been missing in this city. Diversity isn't just about black and white, it's about having every single sector where you're different.”
WLKY.com
'So much potential': Investors, business owners tour available properties in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — South Louisville is open and ready for new businesses to move to the area. Developers, Investors and small business owners toured several available properties on Friday. Inside the now-closed former Biscuit Belly location at Colonial Gardens, investors gathered to see what south Louisville has to offer.
WLKY.com
Former Steak 'n Shake to be demolished, making way for Jack in the Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local Steak ‘n Shake that’s been closed for over two years will be demolished to make way for a new project,according to Louisville Business First. San Diego-based Jack in the Box announced earlier this year it would be opening its first...
