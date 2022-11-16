ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

UofL men's soccer falls in NCAA Tournament first round

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men's soccer team's season came to an end Thursday evening. The Cards (9-6-3) lost 2-1 in double overtime to Western Michigan (15-2-2) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Broncos scored the first goal of the match in the 60th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Central Hardin football can't keep itself from 'twinning' this year

CECILIA, Ky. — Central Hardin High School's football team is having a special season this year, but their 11 wins is just one of many reasons why. This team is truly a family affair. "I've coached two sets before but never three," said head coach Tim Mattingly. It's a...
CECILIA, KY
WLKY.com

Hard work keeps paying off for Bullitt East quarterback

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Bullitt East High School quarterback Travis Egan is having a big season. "It has been a dream really," said Egan. "I can't believe it's happened like this. I couldn't imagine a better way for it to go. And hopefully it can just continue in this way."
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Nov. 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Bullitt East 28, Central Hardin 15 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

After years in the works, Topgolf in Louisville is finally open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's newest entertainment venue is now officially open. Topgolf has been years in the making, and on Friday the public can enjoy it at the Oxmoor Center. A grand opening ceremony was held Friday morning. The first visitor arrived at 10 a.m. The massive complex has...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Tim Findley Jr. named CEO of Elderserve in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville nonprofit for seniors has a new CEO. Tim Findley Jr., who recently ran for Louisville mayor, is the first Black CEO in Elderserve's 62-year history. The organization stopped services earlier this year because of low resources, but they have since restarted. They also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

How a 'micro-forest' could revitalize downtown Louisville, reduce stress, combat urban heat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new "micro-forest" in downtown Louisville could help revitalize the city's core, combat urban heat and lower stress, a UofL researcher predicts. Louisville's Trager family pledged $1 million to UofL's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute to help create the Trager Micro-Forest Project at Founder's Square, a small park at the corner of Fifth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

FIRST LOOK: Take a tour around Louisville's new Topgolf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just like the game of golf, patience is key. But you don't have to wait much longer to finally visit Topgolf Louisville. The grand opening is Friday and we're finally getting a look inside. The 67,000-square-foot facility is three levels. Each level features a bar, dining...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New data reveals gender and racial disparities among women in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New data reveals Louisville women face significant gender and racial iniquity in income and housing. Louisville Metro Government presented their findings on Wednesday during the "Raise the Status of Women" panel discussion at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center. The event, hosted by the Office...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's first-ever wine bar-coffee shop opens in Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first and only wine bar and coffee shop has opened in the Shelby Park neighborhood. The Breeze Wine Bar opened its third location in Kentucky on Monday, but this one is different from the other two. The new location at 1247 South Shelby Street is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville mayor-elect Greenberg unveils 58-member team to transition into new role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the mayor-elect prepares to lead Louisville, Craig Greenberg announced the 58-person transition team Wednesday. “It is so dynamic and important to have a team that reflects your city,” said Keisha Dorsey of Louisville Metro Council, and co-chair of the team’s economic development and housing committee. “Having all those opinions at the table gives us a global view. That's what we've been missing in this city. Diversity isn't just about black and white, it's about having every single sector where you're different.”
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy