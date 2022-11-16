CrowdLustro, a Reg CF and alternative asset aggregation platform, has announced a new feature – a Testing the Waters option for issuers. Under current securities law, Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) securities offerings may “Test the Waters” prior to an official launch of a funding round. A company may garner investor interest before launching a securities offering that may cost thousands of dollars to commence. CrowdLustro will also offer the feature for alternative assets, such as NFTs and other digital assets, along with collectibles.

