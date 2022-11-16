Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Fintech Banked Finalizes $15M Series A Extension
Banked Ltd, the London-based Fintech company building a next-gen global payment network, announced that it has raised over $15 million in a Series A extension round, “led by global software investor Insight Partners.”. The investment round was “supported by Citi and National Australia Bank Ventures, recognizing Banked’s traction and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Securities Commission of the Bahamas Takes Control of FTX Digital Markets Assets
Today, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas issued a statement that it has transferred all assets held by FTX Digital Markets Ltd., to a wallet controlled by the regulator. The Securities Commission said it took control of the assets under its powers as a regulator acting under the authority of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Prosper Marketplace Secures $75M in Growth Capital
Prosper Marketplace, which claims to be the “first” peer-to-peer lending platform in the United States, announced the closing of a new $75 million financing “from a fund managed by Neuberger Berman.”. This capital enables Prosper “to meet strong consumer demand for its personal loan, credit card, home...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Investment Platform OurCrowd Launches AI Hub in Abu Dhabi
In partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), OurCrowd has announced the launch of a global artificial intelligence (AI) hub. Based at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Hub71, the AI hub has been named Integrated Data Intelligence Ltd (IDI) and will develop easily adoptable AI solutions for business. ADIO...
crowdfundinsider.com
Truist Wealth Enhances Portfolio of Digital Investing Solutions
Truist Wealth has enhanced its digital investing capabilities with Truist Trade, a new self-directed investing solution that “allows clients to open select investment accounts and conduct online trading on their own.”. Joseph M. Thompson, chief wealth officer at Truist, said:. “Our digital investing solutions are designed to meet clients...
crowdfundinsider.com
US Banking Community Members Launch PoC for Regulated Digital Asset Settlement Platform
Members of the U.S. banking community announced the launch of a proof of concept (PoC) project that will “explore the feasibility of an interoperable digital money platform known as the regulated liability network (RLN).”. Using distributed ledger technology, the proposed platform would “create innovation opportunities to improve financial settlements...
crowdfundinsider.com
Arkon Energy Raises $28M, Completes Hydrokraft Acquisition to Expand Bitcoin Mining
Arkon Energy, which claims to be a “100% renewable” data center infrastructure company, has announced the completion of a US $28M raise. The Australia-based company has also “completed the acquisition of Hydrokraft AS, a leading renewable energy-based data center in Norway.”. The Hydrokraft purchase is “part of...
crowdfundinsider.com
CrowdLustro Offers Testing the Waters Capability for Reg CF as Well as Other Assets
CrowdLustro, a Reg CF and alternative asset aggregation platform, has announced a new feature – a Testing the Waters option for issuers. Under current securities law, Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) securities offerings may “Test the Waters” prior to an official launch of a funding round. A company may garner investor interest before launching a securities offering that may cost thousands of dollars to commence. CrowdLustro will also offer the feature for alternative assets, such as NFTs and other digital assets, along with collectibles.
crowdfundinsider.com
Data Analytics: OneMarketData Upgrades OneTick Tick Analytics Platform
OneMarketData LLC, a “high-performance” enterprise-wide solution for tick data, analytics, and visualization, announced significant upgrades to its flagship OneTick Tick Analytics platform “along with the launch of OneTick Academy.”. The new offerings “enhance how clients can deploy tick analytics at scale to drive trading and surveillance programs...
crowdfundinsider.com
WeGift Finalizes £26M Series B as Demand for Digital Payouts Platform Increases
WeGift, which claims to be one of the industry leaders in digital payouts, announced the closing of a £26 million Series B, furthering its mission “to allow anyone to transfer any digital currency more freely across the globe.”. New investors “included Element Ventures, which led the round, along...
crowdfundinsider.com
Abu Dhabi Crypto Hub, “Future of Finance Youth Circle” Launched
Holding its third day of sessions and panel discussions under the overarching theme of “Crypto Abu Dhabi”, Abu Dhabi Finance week witnessed the launch of Abu Dhabi Crypto Hub by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre (IFC) of the UAE’s capital. Given the rapid...
crowdfundinsider.com
Trading Technologies Expands Risk Management Offering
Trading Technologies International, Inc., a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and KRM22 plc (AIM: KRM), the technology and software investment company that focuses on risk management for capital markets, announced that it is “making the KRM22 Risk Manager available to customers on the TT platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Crowdcube Announces B Corp Status, Should Help Support Sustainable Businesses
Crowdcube reveals that it has earned B Corp certification, solidifying the equity crowdfunding platform’s aim to developing a business making a net positive impact on the planet. The Fintech firm reportedly received a score of 87.2 out of 200 (the average score is around 50.9). Darren Westlake, CEO and...
crowdfundinsider.com
RBC Capital Markets Introduces Aiden Arrival, the Second Algorithm on Aiden Platform
RBC Capital Markets announced the launch of Aiden Arrival, the second algorithm on the firm’s AI-based electronic trading platform. Aiden Arrival builds on the success of the Aiden platform’s first solution, “a volume-weighted average price (VWAP) algorithm, aims to reduce arrival price slippage and offer an expanded trading action set that enhances the platform’s flexibility and control over the execution trajectory.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Plug and Play to Launch Crypto, Digital Assets Innovation Platform
Global innovation platform, Plug and Play, together with founding partners Visa, AllianceBlock, The INX Digital Company, IGT, and Franklin Templeton, has announced “the launch of their new Crypto and Digital Assets program in Silicon Valley.”. The program aims “to connect international startups with the founding partners to pilot the...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Atom Bank Renews Contract with Phoebus Software Limited
Atom bank and Phoebus Software Limited (PSL) have reportedly signed a new 3-year contract. The digital bank which streamlined the mortgage market by introducing the use of mobile apps in order to support its lending processes, has been a Phoebus user since Atom Bank’s official launch in 2016. Atom...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regnology Announces Acquisition of Belgian Regtech b.fine
Regnology, a software provider with a focus on regulatory reporting solutions, announces that it has acquired b.fine, a Belgian RegTech firm which “assists financial institutions on the enhancement of their reporting supply chain.”. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Belgium, b.fine has “grown to a team of nearly 50...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: Temenos Reaches Milestone of 850 Clients on its Virtual Bank Platform
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully “delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies.”. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity “from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
crowdfundinsider.com
Opn Enters US Market with Acquisition of MerchantE, Establishing Global Payment Solutions Firm
Opn, the one-stop payments solutions company from Japan and Southeast Asia, announced that it has acquired MerchantE, an end-to-end digital commerce platform that “provides payment processing and solutions to businesses of all sizes in the United States.”. The acquisition will “accelerate Opn’s growth and innovation in this significant market...
crowdfundinsider.com
Santander Now Live with Planixs’ Realiti Suite to Deliver Real-Time Cash, Liquidity Management
Planixs, the provider of real-time cash, collateral and liquidity management solutions, has announced that G-SIB (Global Systemically Important Bank), Santander, has successfully “gone live with its Realiti Software Suite to transform the bank’s liquidity management processes, including cash management, liquidity forecasting and risk mitigation.”. Santander selected Planixs’ real-time...
Comments / 0