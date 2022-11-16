ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayzata, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Hit-and-run driver sentenced to decade-plus in prison

(FOX 9) - A Ramsey County judge has sentenced a motorist who fled the scene of a deadly St. Paul crash to more than 11 years in prison. The hit-and-run driver has a lengthy criminal record, and the victim’s family believes it is not enough time for the loss of their mother and grandmother.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 32-year-old from Oakdale in Sunday homicide in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they've taken someone into custody in connection with a homicide reported early Sunday morning near downtown.Officers were called to the 200 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said it's the 33rd homicide of the year in St. Paul.On Thursday, they said they've taken a 32-year-old from Oakdale into custody and booked them on suspicion of murder. Charges are still pending.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis boy will be tried as adult for deadly carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A boy who was just 15 years old when police say he was involved in a deadly carjacking shooting in 2019 will be tried as an adult, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday. In a 4-1 decision, the court agreed with the appeals court decision...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigate shooting that injured man in Jordan neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of 26th Avenue North just before 3 p.m. where they found evidence of gunfire.The victim is said to have driven himself to an area hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Uptown neighborhood group looks to give police access to home security cameras to expedite crime investigations

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some people living in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood want to partner with the city to make their neighborhood safer."I now routinely when I wake up each morning check my security footage," said Dave Whorton.It's a pattern Whorton has fallen into, after reviewing his security camera footage and witnessing a robbery."Two people walking home down 27th street where there were three men that approached them, kind of accosted them, ran up on them, took them at gunpoint down the alley. You know that was a moment where I just said we got to have help," Whorton said.Whorton says he and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd

(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives

Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
hot1047.com

Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing (video)

On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy