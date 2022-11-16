Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Related
Police make arrest in connection to death of Rogers High School student
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Plymouth Police say an 18-year-old was arrested in Golden Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in connection to the shooting death of high school student Yaseen Johnson. Two other men, a 19-year-old from Plymouth and a 19-year-old from New Hope, were identified by police as "people of...
fox9.com
Plymouth police make second arrest in connection to teen found fatally shot in car
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Plymouth Police Department announced Friday morning the arrest of a second person believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of a teenager. Police said the 19-year-old turned himself in Thursday evening. He was transported to Hennepin County Jail and was booked on...
fox9.com
Hit-and-run driver sentenced to decade-plus in prison
(FOX 9) - A Ramsey County judge has sentenced a motorist who fled the scene of a deadly St. Paul crash to more than 11 years in prison. The hit-and-run driver has a lengthy criminal record, and the victim’s family believes it is not enough time for the loss of their mother and grandmother.
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska police respond to drug violation, theft reports
Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Police arrest 32-year-old from Oakdale in Sunday homicide in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they've taken someone into custody in connection with a homicide reported early Sunday morning near downtown.Officers were called to the 200 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said it's the 33rd homicide of the year in St. Paul.On Thursday, they said they've taken a 32-year-old from Oakdale into custody and booked them on suspicion of murder. Charges are still pending.
fox9.com
Minneapolis boy will be tried as adult for deadly carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A boy who was just 15 years old when police say he was involved in a deadly carjacking shooting in 2019 will be tried as an adult, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday. In a 4-1 decision, the court agreed with the appeals court decision...
Elk River Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - An Elk River man has been caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County. Forty-five-year-old Kyle Barton has been charged with three felonies involving sexual conduct with a child. According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human...
fox9.com
Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
Photo's released of vehicle believed to be connected to Randall Smith murder
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police in partnership with the Minnesota BCA are asking for the public's assistance finding a vehicle that they believe to be connected to the murder of restaurant manager and beloved activist Randall Smith. Smith was found Nov. 17 2021 shot to death in his parked car...
fox9.com
Gun incident at Golden Valley school has parents upset over slow notifications
(FOX 9) - A video circulating on social media shows a student at Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley holding what appears to be a gun in a bathroom. The incident occurred on Nov. 11, and while the school says they were made aware of the incident that same day, parents claimed they weren't notified about it until five days later.
Minneapolis police investigate shooting that injured man in Jordan neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of 26th Avenue North just before 3 p.m. where they found evidence of gunfire.The victim is said to have driven himself to an area hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
School confirms juvenile found dead in Plymouth a student at Rogers H.S.
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Police said a juvenile male was found fatally shot in Plymouth on Monday evening. Officers were called to the 9700 block of 37th Place North just before 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police said in a press release. When they arrived, officers said...
No charges, case closed in August suicide and lockdown at Eden Prairie Scheels store
No charges will be filed, and the case is closed in the Aug. 22 suicide at Scheels that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man and a lockdown of the Eden Prairie Center, according to a statement released Monday by the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD). The police report of the investigation compiled by [...]
Uptown neighborhood group looks to give police access to home security cameras to expedite crime investigations
MINNEAPOLIS -- Some people living in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood want to partner with the city to make their neighborhood safer."I now routinely when I wake up each morning check my security footage," said Dave Whorton.It's a pattern Whorton has fallen into, after reviewing his security camera footage and witnessing a robbery."Two people walking home down 27th street where there were three men that approached them, kind of accosted them, ran up on them, took them at gunpoint down the alley. You know that was a moment where I just said we got to have help," Whorton said.Whorton says he and...
willmarradio.com
More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd
(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
Woman killed in crash in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood
A woman was killed in a collision in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood Friday morning. Minneapolis PD says the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and University Ave SE, with police arriving to find two vehicles had collided. Police believe the vehicle that was driven by...
fox9.com
Parents learn about gun in Golden Valley school through social media video
A video circulating on social media shows a student at Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley holding what appears to be a gun in a bathroom. While the school says they were made aware of the incident that same day, parents claimed they weren't notified about it until five days later.
MPD forensic scientist Nicole Lenway testifies against ex-boyfriend charged with trying to have her killed
MINNEAPOLIS — Speaking softly and tearing up, Nicki Lenway recounted the moment in April she was shot as she walked up to FamilyWise, a supervised parenting center on University Avenue in Minneapolis to pick up her 5-year-old son. "I heard someone running behind me and I heard gunshots. I...
hot1047.com
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing (video)
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
Comments / 0