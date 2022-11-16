Read full article on original website
Football in Kansas: Canton-Galva’s Ryder Norstrom playing entire year on torn ACL for 11-0 Eagles; big QB stat lines; semifinal state notes
Canton-Galva has been ranked No. 2 all year in Eight-Man, Division II, a spot behind defending state champion Axtell. Coach Shelby Hoppes has delivered a 53-5 mark in the last five falls, including an undefeated 2019 Division I state title, at his alma mater. This season, the Eagles have nine seniors, a high number for a school their size.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'
Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
Wildcats hold off Kansas City rally
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 19 points, Cam Carter added 16 and Kansas State defeated Kansas City 69-53. Desi Sills scored 10 of his 11 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes to help the Wildcats blunt a Roos rally. Shemarri Allen scored 21 points, including 16 in the second half when the Roos cut a 20-point deficit to 10, the final time with four minutes to go. Anderson Kopp added 13 points. A soaring dunk by Johnson put K-State up by 20 early in the second half. But a 3-of-17 shooting stretch by the Wildcats aided Kansas City’s comeback. The Roos were not able to get the margin to single digits with Sills putting in four layups.
Why K-State running back Deuce Vaughn is suddenly making so many plays as a receiver
Deuce Vaughn has been Kansas State’s best running back ... and receiver ... over the past four weeks. The Wildcats have found a new way to feature him.
“Indians” to remain at Bishop Stadium end zone after board approves replacement of field turf
USD 383 school board members approved a nearly half million dollar purchase to replace the field turf and goalposts at Bishop Stadium Wednesday night, with tensions flaring over how what wording should be included in the end zones. The debate centered on whether or not “Indians” should be replaced in...
Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
1st ID Soldiers help with cleanup in Junction City
Soldiers from 1st Platoon A Company 1-16 Infantry 1st ID did a Community Project with CW3 Retired Phyllis Fitzgerald earlier this week in Junction City. They raked up and picked up leaves and trash at the Buffalo Soldier Monument and park.
Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
Watch Kansas State vs. UMKC: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The Kansas State Wildcats will take on the UMKC Kangaroos at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. K-State beat the California Golden Bears 63-54 last week. Forward Keyontae Johnson and guard Markquis Nowell were among the main...
Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time...
Turkey Run is set for Saturday at Fort Riley
Kansas American Legion is hosting a Turkey Run at Fort Riley on Saturday for 800 Soldiers and family members at the Soldier Recovery Unit Clamshell, 675 McGinnis Way from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Veterans and supporters of the Kansas American Legion will distribute Thanksgiving meals. Kansas American Legion, Kansas...
The Cozy Inn – Burgers By The Bagful
100 years and 16 presidents ago, The Cozy Inn opened in Salina, Kansas. Bob Kinkel, the original owner, used his tiny space to whip up palm-sized bites of beef. He got the idea from White Castle, who had begun operations one year earlier in Wichita. Churning out dozens of mini-burgers at a time, he would slide them down the counter atop sheets of waxed paper. It’s likely that this was where the term “sliders” began. We stopped in to check out their burgers by the bagful and find out what has kept this business in the forefront for over a century.
Manhattan-Ogden Schools superintendent to retire
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade has announced his upcoming retirement. USD 383 Director of Communications and School Safety Michele Jones confirms Wade will retire as of June 30, 2023. Wade became the superintendent of USD 383 in 2016 after taking over for Bob Shannon. He had previously served as superintendent for […]
Galaxy Girl Coffee opens in Manhattan Town Center
Galaxy Girl Coffee opened on Nov. 11 in the Manhattan Town Center mall — the only coffee shop on the premises. Christine Ball, the owner and roaster, originally started her business out of the Manhattan farmers market. After much consideration, Ball decided to move into the mall, where her business now resides across from Ulta.
Riley Co. man drives woman off road, smashes windshield
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Riley County man was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property after forcing a car off the road with his vehicle. Jason Konkright, 42, of Leonardville, was arrested by the Riley County Police Department in the 200 block of N. Arizona Street on Thursday around 6:15 a.m. after using […]
Lyon County Game Warden now investigating second deer poaching incident this month
Already investigating one deer poaching incident, the Lyon County Game Warden’s Office is now investigating a second case since the start of the month. Warden Aaron Scheve says a deer was shot and killed Wednesday night near the intersection of Roads 170 and T, about two miles east of Emporia. Scheve says early indications are the hunter used a high-powered rifle and shot in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
Fort Riley to hold German and Italian remembrance ceremony
A wreath-laying ceremony for former German and Italian prisoners of war takes place at the Fort Riley post cemetery, 193 Huebner Road, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. The annual ceremony is held in remembrance of the POWs who lived and worked at Fort Riley between 1943 and 1946, specifically the 62 Germans and 11 Italians now buried here.
Kansas court programs help vets struggling with trauma, addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
Suspect throws evidence from car during Kan. high-speed chase
HARVEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people from Texas after a high-speed chase that began in Saline County and ended in Harvey County. Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a Saline County deputy observed a BMW 328 traveling 88mph on Interstate 70 west of Salina, according to Undersheriff Brent Melander.
Attic fire causes $30K in damage to home in Riley
RILEY, KS - UPDATE: Just before 1:15 pm on Wednesday, November 16th, crews from Riley City Fire Department and the Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of West Walnut Street at the intersection with Main Street. Upon arrival crews...
