cenlanow.com
Clinton man ejected from ATV into pole, authorities say
CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police officers are investigating a fatal crash involving an offroad vehicle on LA 960 on Tuesday afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation shows 45-year-old Gregory Kent, of Clinton, was driving a 2008 Honda Foreman ATV northbound on LA 960. Kent allegedly exited the roadway and hit a drainage tunnel. The crash caused Kent to be ejected from the ATV into a utility pole.
wbrz.com
State Police: Man arrested after deadly crash in Zachary, allegedly rear-ended car at stop light
ZACHARY - A man was arrested Thursday after a deadly crash on US 61 in Zachary last week that left one person dead. State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened on Nov. 12 shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of US 61 (Blues Highway) and LA 64 (Mount Pleasant Road) in Zachary. It claimed the life of 23-year-old John Anthony Dante' Daniels.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after minor crash led to road rage shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE – Police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at another man who was called to help with a crash scene Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at North Boulevard and North Leo Street a little before 4 p.m. Baton Rouge police said they were investigating a...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man arrested; police say he shot at driver after car crash, fled from officers
Baton Rouge police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly shot another driver in a road rage incident and then fled from officers on foot. Darrel Jupiter, 46, was booked into jail on a count of attempted first degree murder after authorities say he shot a 31-year-old man following a car crash in the 4200 block of North Boulevard.
wbrz.com
Suspect leapt over railing after chase ended in crash on Intracoastal Bridge
PORT ALLEN - A man fleeing law enforcement was hurt after he jumped over the railing of the Intracoastal Bridge following a brief pursuit Wednesday night. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the chase unfolded on LA 1 shortly before 7 p.m. when deputies saw Jose Ramirez driving over 80 mph down a nearby service road. Ramirez crashed the vehicle before jumping off the intercoastal canal bridge.
brproud.com
1 shot on Prescott Road Thursday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to shots fired on Prescott Road. According to the police, officers were called to the 5800 block of Prescott Road regarding a reported shooting Thursday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital, according to Mike Chustz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services.
Man dies in ATV crash in East Feliciana Parish
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said an ATV crash in East Feliciana Parish claimed the life of a man on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Troopers said Gregory Kent, 45, of Clinton, died after crashing the ATV he was driving on LA 960 north of LA 63 in Clinton around 3 p.m.
wbrz.com
Person found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening. The body was discovered late Friday afternoon at an apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. Sources said the investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide. This is a developing story.
Coroner’s office investigating homicide in Baker, officials say
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Baker, officials say. Baker police were reportedly called out on Friday, Nov. 18, after getting a call about a person dead. This happened on Jefferson Street near Charleston Oaks Apartments. This...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Mom, daughter face charges after Ascension gas station shooting; pair went there looking for a fight
DUTCHTOWN - A woman and her adult daughter allegedly went to an Ascension Parish gas station looking to fight someone before gunfire erupted in the parking lot. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 40-year-old Rhesa Pointer and 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer, both from Baton Rouge, are facing charges. The pair also brought a small child to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Man Fleeing Police Injured After Jumping Off Intracoastal Bridge in Port Allen
A man fleeing law enforcement injured himself after jumping over a railing on the Intracoastal Bridge in Port Allen on Wednesday evening.
wbrz.com
Deputies: Rapper tied to deadly double shooting along rural stretch of Amite River
ST. HELENA PARISH - A rapper known around town as "Monkey" is wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in October. St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies said the rapper, whose real name is Jarman King, is involved in the shooting death of one person and the shooting and injuring of another on Calmes Road on October 22.
theadvocate.com
1 injured in Ascension Parish shooting outside gas station, sheriff says
One person was injured by gunfire Tuesday evening outside a gas station in Ascension Parish, the local sheriff's office said. Both the female who was shot and the shooter had left the scene when deputies arrived at the location on La. 73 near Interstate 10, the authorities said. The female...
wbrz.com
Man says he was chased, shot at near LSU; 19-year-old arrested in attack
BATON ROUGE - Police say a 19-year-old fired gunshots from a car window while chasing someone near LSU, triggering a campus-wide alert early Thursday morning. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating the gunfire. Police sent out another notice about half-an-hour later saying the situation was under control.
Louisiana Driver Killed, Three Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 67
Louisiana Driver Killed, Three Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 67. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle fatal incident on LA 67 south of LA 412 in East Feliciana Parish on November 11, 2022, soon after 7:00 p.m. Jason Herrin, 39, of Slaughter, Louisiana, died and three others were injured as a result of the crash.
brproud.com
Woman wanted by Baton Rouge Police for felony theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities are searching for Destinee Mena and are asking for the public’s help locating her. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the 25-year-old woman is wanted for felony theft and refund or access device application. Mena is believed to be connected with...
Shooting outside gas station stemmed from fight involving several women, deputies say
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - One person went to the hospital after a shooting outside a gas station on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. A spokesman for APSO said a female was shot in a parking lot on Old Jefferson Highway near I-10 in Geismar around 5:30 p.m. during a fight that involved several women.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police identify person killed in Monday morning crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An early morning crash resulted in one person’s death, and as of Monday evening, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have released the victim’s identity. BRPD says it was around 2:30 a.m. when Edger Hernandez was a passenger in a Ford pickup truck that...
Livingston Parish Resident angry after the termination of a beloved bus driver
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A special school board meeting was held to address several important topics, including the termination of a bus due to violating policy. Cynthia Scott has been driving kids in Livingston Parish for 13 years. On Thursday at a Special School Board meeting, she was let go from her job. Scott […]
