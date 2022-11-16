ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, LA

cenlanow.com

Clinton man ejected from ATV into pole, authorities say

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police officers are investigating a fatal crash involving an offroad vehicle on LA 960 on Tuesday afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation shows 45-year-old Gregory Kent, of Clinton, was driving a 2008 Honda Foreman ATV northbound on LA 960. Kent allegedly exited the roadway and hit a drainage tunnel. The crash caused Kent to be ejected from the ATV into a utility pole.
CLINTON, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect leapt over railing after chase ended in crash on Intracoastal Bridge

PORT ALLEN - A man fleeing law enforcement was hurt after he jumped over the railing of the Intracoastal Bridge following a brief pursuit Wednesday night. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the chase unfolded on LA 1 shortly before 7 p.m. when deputies saw Jose Ramirez driving over 80 mph down a nearby service road. Ramirez crashed the vehicle before jumping off the intercoastal canal bridge.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

1 shot on Prescott Road Thursday, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to shots fired on Prescott Road. According to the police, officers were called to the 5800 block of Prescott Road regarding a reported shooting Thursday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital, according to Mike Chustz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Coroner’s office investigating homicide in Baker, officials say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Baker, officials say. Baker police were reportedly called out on Friday, Nov. 18, after getting a call about a person dead. This happened on Jefferson Street near Charleston Oaks Apartments. This...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Mom, daughter face charges after Ascension gas station shooting; pair went there looking for a fight

DUTCHTOWN - A woman and her adult daughter allegedly went to an Ascension Parish gas station looking to fight someone before gunfire erupted in the parking lot. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 40-year-old Rhesa Pointer and 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer, both from Baton Rouge, are facing charges. The pair also brought a small child to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man says he was chased, shot at near LSU; 19-year-old arrested in attack

BATON ROUGE - Police say a 19-year-old fired gunshots from a car window while chasing someone near LSU, triggering a campus-wide alert early Thursday morning. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating the gunfire. Police sent out another notice about half-an-hour later saying the situation was under control.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed, Three Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 67

Louisiana Driver Killed, Three Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 67. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle fatal incident on LA 67 south of LA 412 in East Feliciana Parish on November 11, 2022, soon after 7:00 p.m. Jason Herrin, 39, of Slaughter, Louisiana, died and three others were injured as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Woman wanted by Baton Rouge Police for felony theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities are searching for Destinee Mena and are asking for the public’s help locating her. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the 25-year-old woman is wanted for felony theft and refund or access device application. Mena is believed to be connected with...
BATON ROUGE, LA

