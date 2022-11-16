‘He only cared about himself!’: Closing arguments heard in Robert Mustari attempted-murder trial

Read full article on original website
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Jury in Staten Island crash case deliberating for 3 days, submits 20 requests for evidence, clarification
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been three days since jurors began deliberating in the Robert Mustari trial. Varying in age, gender and personal background, the 12 Staten Island residents selected three weeks ago to hear the case are now tasked with determining if the 50-year-old defendant is guilty — and if so, of what exactly.
After Counseling Session, Husband and Wife Argued Over Divorce. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death
A Long Island, N.Y., man has been indicted on a murder charge for stabbing his wife "multiple times with a chef's knife, killing her," after she told her sister that she wanted to divorce her husband, the prosecutor said. On Monday, Anthony Paruolo, 37, was arraigned on charges including second-degree...
Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison
Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
Man, 30, charged in brutal slashing at Eltingville train station that left woman bleeding from face
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man from Prince’s Bay has been arrested and charged in connection with a slashing at the Eltingville train station in October that left a woman bleeding from the face. Michael Flanagan of Edgegrove Avenue is facing multiple assault charges and a harassment...
Murder mystery of senior stabbed in bed; knifepoint robbery at coffee shop: Staten Island’s crime stories of week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here are the most significant headlines in criminal justice the last seven days:. Police are trying to unravel the mysterious death of a senior found with multiple stab wounds inside his apartment in Graniteville on Monday. The death of Eugene Reba was deemed a homicide...
Father Accused In 4-Month-Old's Death Admits He Threw Baby Into Swing, Onto Floor: Report
A Central Jersey father allegedly told police that he threw his four-month-old daughter into a swing and then onto the floor, NJ Advance Media reports. The infant died on Thursday, Nov. 10 of her injuries, authorities previously said. Radamez Santana, 22, of Perth Amboy, reportedly told police that the girl...
Staten Island Courthouse brawler who acted as own attorney hit with stiff sentence
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — He literally fought the law and the law won. Following two convictions in three years for a series of assaults involving courthouse officers, a Staten Island man was handed down a stiff sentence Monday by Justice Alexander Jeong in state Supreme Court, St. George. The...
It cost $2,000 to repair damage at popular Staten Island restaurant after burglary, owner says. It’s latest blow in tough climate.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A burglary at Da Noi restaurant in Fort Wadsworth is the latest challenge for Edward Gomez, whose establishments on Staten Island are struggling in these tough economic times of rising costs and dwindling profits. Police have asked the public to help identify an individual sought...
Staten Island NYPD detective shot in leg during raid files lawsuit against 2 suspects and homeowners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An NYPD detective who was shot in the leg while executing a narcotics search warrant in New Springville back in January is suing the owners of the house where the shooting occurred. Det. Dominick Libretti is alleging in a lawsuit that homeowners Elad and Karen...
Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl’s Queens death exonerated
QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was exonerated inside a Queens courtroom Thursday after eight years in prison in connection with the 2013 murder of an honors student. Shamel Capers had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with the death of 14-year-old D’aja Robinson. The teen was riding a Q6 bus home from a […]
Who killed Staten Island senior found stabbed to death in his bed? What we know about the case.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are trying to unravel the mysterious death of a senior found with multiple stab wounds inside his apartment in Graniteville on Monday. The death of Eugene Reba was deemed a homicide after police were called to his apartment at the Richmond Gardens complex at 1290 Richmond Ave. around 10:40 a.m. The unconscious and unresponsive man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to a statement from the NYPD.
Brooklyn man accused of stabbing his own mother to death on Long Island
DEER PARK, N.Y. -- There is no known motive for a frightful crime on Long Island. Police say a son is in custody for murdering his mother.It was a dramatic scene in Deer Park within a ransacked home. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday, the suspect was on the front lawn covered in blood when police arrived.Adjacent to a favorite neighborhood gathering spot, Geiger Park, is a two-family home on West 23rd Street that was the unsettling and tragic scene of a suspected matricide -- a son killing his own mother."She is 54 years of age, on the floor,...
2-year-old dies of starvation after father’s death in New York apartment
A 2-year-old found dead with his deceased father in their New York apartment earlier this year starved to death, authorities have concluded.
The 68th Precinct Shared What They Took From the Raid in Bay Ridge
The news explained that there was a raid at Big Chief Smoke Shop on 3rd Avenue. (. The small containers below are marked $50 – $60. Wow! Inflation hit cannabis hard. Recreational pot users have a lot of money. These fruity flavored ones are priced at $80.00 each!. Years...
‘We thank God for their service to the city.’ Annual Blue Mass honors NYPD officers on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYPD officers past and present were honored for their bravery, courage and commitment to keeping Staten Island residents safe at the annual NYPD Blue Mass in Huguenot Thursday evening. The event, held at Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C. Church, was presided over by...
Man tried to deposit forged $161K check at N.J. bank ATM, authorities say
A 21-year-old Paterson man attempted to deposit a forged U.S. Treasury check for more than $161,000 at an ATM machine at a Bergen County bank, authorities said. The fraudulent check was caught before Joshua Salazar Moreno or anyone else could withdrawn any of the money, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Motel Rapist Found Victims Online
BRONX - Cops are looking for a sex fiend who targeted women online and then raped them in a Castle Hill motel. The NYPD released surveillance video of the man, they say, raped two women at knife point inside the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
New Dorp bagel shop owner says recent burglary ‘just another bump in the road’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Dorp bagel shop owner isn’t letting a recent burglary dampen his spirits. The owner of Plaza Bagels & Deli, who requested that his name not published, told the Advance/SILive.com that he feels truly blessed to have his small business in New Dorp, and still considers the area to be a safe neighborhood despite his shop being targeted by criminals this week.
Officials: 3 former NYPD officers plead guilty to bribery scheme
According to the U.S. attorney’s office, between May 2020 and 2021, two officers took in thousands of dollars of bribes from a former office.
Officials demand answers after 3-year-old found dead in Queens shelter
Officials are demanding answers after police found a 3-year-old boy lifeless at a shelter on Sunday night.
