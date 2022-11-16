‘He only cared about himself!’: Closing arguments heard in Robert Mustari attempted-murder trial

DEER PARK, N.Y. -- There is no known motive for a frightful crime on Long Island. Police say a son is in custody for murdering his mother.It was a dramatic scene in Deer Park within a ransacked home. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday, the suspect was on the front lawn covered in blood when police arrived.Adjacent to a favorite neighborhood gathering spot, Geiger Park, is a two-family home on West 23rd Street that was the unsettling and tragic scene of a suspected matricide -- a son killing his own mother."She is 54 years of age, on the floor,...

DEER PARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO