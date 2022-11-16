ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Four Takeaways: Michigan State Outlasts Kentucky 86-77 in Double OT

By Hunter Shelton
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khAKD_0jCJkdBK00

Here are some quick takeaways from No. 4 Kentucky's double-overtime loss to the Michigan State Spartans:

Same Ol' Oscar Tshiebwe

Oscar Tshiebwe exceeded all expectations in his season debut tonight, compiling 22 points and 18 rebounds across 34 minutes. It wasn't publicly known if he would even play against Michigan State until an hour before tip-off, but he had the look of someone who was fully healthy.

Big Blue Nation got quite a few familiar looks as Sahvir Wheeler was able to cut to the basket and feed the big man on multiple occasions, while he also consistently won battles on the glass. Calipari said on Monday that Tshiebwe would play in three or four minute increments, but once the game got rolling, that was thrown out of the window.

The layers that Tshiebwe brings on both sides of the basketball is beyond elite. This isn't surprising to anyone, but for the big man to make his season debut against a stout defense, in the same gym where his postseason hopes were crushed back in March, and still cruise like he didn't have a knee procedure and sit out for a month is pure dominance.

Off-Nights for Multiple Cats

Chris Livingston played just 12 minutes, scoring just one point on 0-3 shooting. The step up in competition was clearly a bit much over the course of the game.

Fellow freshman Ugonna Onyenso saw just one minute on the floor. While Tshiebwe's playing time of course means less minutes, Onyenso didn't even get a real chance to make an impact. Lance Ware started the game for UK and played well enough in the beginning, but also didn't see the floor much in the second half.

Daimion Collins did get plenty of run in his first game of the season, but it seemed as though playing 18 minutes was a bit much for the sophomore. He was hesitant to let shots go, often finding himself on the perimeter, unable to make plays happen.

CJ Fredrick made just two jumpers the whole game, though they came at big times. His defensive presence wasn't as sharp over the course of two halves compared to the first week of the regular season. Antonio Reeves also had an off night shooting, going just 1-7, equaling five points. The Spartans shut down the perimeter well for most of the night.

Kentucky Squanders Multiple Chances to Win

Point blank, Kentucky had about four opportunities across the second half and the overtime periods to develop a solid-enough lead to win or make that game-sealing bucket. Instead, free throws were missed and defenses collapsed. Malik Hall somehow found himself home-free at the end of regulation and the first OT period.

No Tshiebwe for double OT really took a toll, as Mady Sissoko found himself dominating the paint across the final five minutes. The loss isn't the end of the world for Kentucky, but it's definitely one that Calipari and Co. will look back on as disappointing in terms of the Cats' inability to close.

Physicality Trumps All

Calipari said this on Monday about the MSU matchup:

“The game is gonna be physical. The guys on my team that are physical will have the best opportunity. And in this kind of game, if a guy struggles physically, next game. Cause this is hand-to-hand combat, the way they play. They wedge, they tip out if you don’t grab balls with two hands you’re not getting them. One of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, they fly up and down."

That checks out fairly well.

Kentucky knew that tonight was going to be a hard-nosed game, it always is when you play the Spartans. While the Wildcats got crushed on the boards —even with Tshiebwe— it still held its own when it came to playing through bumps and battling on both ends of the court.

Fouls didn't always go UK's way. Jacob Toppin was whistled for a pair of tough personals, one that saw him eat an elbow on the chin for his troubles. He and Tshiebwe both played the final part of the second half and the first overtime with four fouls.

The Tom Izzo brand of basketball took over down the stretch, forcing UK to play that style of game.  Had Tshiebwe not played tonight, it feels fair to say that the final score would have been much more in favor of Sparty. A game like tonight's really sharpens the iron for the rest of the season.

Wildcats Today will have post-game coverage from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight

Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan

Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits What "Breaks His Heart" Regarding Former Players

Over the past few weeks, former Alabama players have been critical of the Crimson Tide's play so far this season. During his weekly radio show on Thursday night, head coach Nick Saban made it clear he doesn't appreciate those comments. Saban admitted it "hurts" his "heart" when former players suggest current players aren't playing to the Alabama standard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Comeback

Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach

Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight

A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Spun

Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team

The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

College Football World Is Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith

During this Wednesday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith called out TCU's spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Smith doesn't believe the Horned Frogs should be ranked inside the top four. He feels this way because he's not impressed with their schedule. "Let me look at...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Isaiah Collier, No. 1 Point Guard In Country, Announces Commitment

The No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2023 class has announced his commitment decision. Isaiah Collier will join the USC Trojans next season, becoming the program's highest-ranked recruit of all time. The 6-foot-2 five-star selected Andy Enfield's squad over Michigan, Cincinnati and UCLA. “I’ve built a great relationship with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Bret Bielema's Family

Illinois announced on Thursday that Marilyn Bielema, the mother of football coach Bret Bielema, has passed away. "Coach Bielema is going through a difficult personal matter," Illinois' statement read. "Early this morning he received a call that his mother had passed. Please be respectful of his family’s privacy at this time."
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
695
Followers
656
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy