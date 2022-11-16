Read full article on original website
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
USC vs. UCLA score prediction by college football computer model
Two old Pac-12 rivals square off this weekend as USC and UCLA renew their rivalry with a ton on the line in the Pac-12 championship race. USC comes in at first place in the conference standings at 9-1 and with a 7-1 mark in league play, just 1 point in a loss at Utah keeping the Trojans from being ...
USC vs. UCLA predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
USC vs. UCLA predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 5 p.m. Pacific TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, betting lines, predictionsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point spread: ...
JuJu Watkins's Commitment to USC Evokes Thrilling Team Reaction
Players on the Trojans women’s basketball team were, to say the least, excited about the decision of the Sierra Canyon star.
PAC-12 finally makes right decision for USC Football's game at UCLA
USC Football was set to play the UCLA Bruins at one of two times this coming Saturday. It was either going to be at 5 p.m. PT, or 8:30 p.m. PT. This was not good for the conference, because it means that either this game or Utah at Oregon was going to have to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT when most of the country is going to sleep. That includes most of the CFP committee...
Lincoln Riley has USC doing what they haven't since Pete Carroll era
USC Football is now 9-1 for the first time since 2008, with their dominant 55-17 win over the Colorado Buffaloes. 2008 was back in the Pete Carroll era. It was the final year of Carroll's seven-year streak of finishing the season with a top four ranking. Speaking of a top four ranking, that's what SC is chasing right now.
USC Football RB gives amazing tribute to Travis Dye after touchdown
When Travis Dye went down and out for the season due to a leg injury in Friday's USC Football game against Colorado, Austin Jones went on a mission. That mission was to play for Dye, and play hard for him. His mission was to do everything he could to replicate his presence and production on the field. He, and the whole team knows how important Dye is to this program.
WATCH: Chip Kelly on USC's Caleb Williams, UCLA's Injury Updates
Kelly was asked how the crosstown rivalry compared to Oregon's rivalry with Washington, and he noted that his Ducks went 8-0 against the Huskies and Beavers.
Isaiah Collier commits to USC Trojans; point guard is No. 1 basketball recruit in country
Don't look now, but USC is the place to be. Just one day after landing the top high school girls basketball recruit in the country, the USC Trojans landed the top boys basketball recruit - Isaiah Collier. Collier, a 6-foot-3 point guard from Wheeler High School (Georgia), committed to USC...
Fact or Fiction: USC in the CFP, Nick Saban, Nation's Top Defender
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if USC should make the CFP over Tennessee, if Saban uses the portal enough...
Class of 2023 Guard Sebastian Mack Commits to UCLA Men's Basketball
The Bruins have added a third commit to their incoming recruiting class, finally reeling in a guard to build out their future backcourt.
Everything you need to know about going to the Rose Bowl this weekend
For better or worse, Saturday will be a season-defining day for USC football. Tens of thousands of football fans are expected to flood into the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena this weekend to watch the penultimate game of the regular season for both No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA.
Friday Morning Constitutional: Masks Recommended Again Amid LA COVID Surge
The health officer for Los Angeles County, Dr. Muntu Davis, gave a media briefing Thursday in which he again "strongly recommended" indoor masking for everyone amid a growing COVID surge. LA County is seeking a daily rate of 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents this week, which is an 86% jump over the prior week. [Twitter / Chronicle]
Officials announce `Record-Breaking’ seizures at Southland ports
LOS ANGELES – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials Thursday announced “record-breaking counterfeit product seizures” this week at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport complex. Tuesday marked the first time that officials recorded annual seizures of more than $1 billion worth of counterfeit goods at the Los Angeles/Long...
Retired fire captain sues for attorneys' fees in Bryant photo suit
A retired Los Angeles County fire captain who testified during the federal trial of Vanessa Bryant’s civil suit against the county is suing the same government entity, saying he was ordered to take pictures of the helicopter crash scene.
Families of students attacked at John Marshall HS in Los Feliz call on state to investigate LAUSD
The family of a student who was attacked at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz last month is calling on the state to launch an investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
Robert Luna promises change, announces transition team in 1st address as sheriff-elect of LA County
Robert Luna vowed to uphold the promises he made on the campaign trail during his first address as sheriff-elect of Los Angeles County.
Howlin’ Ray’s Pasadena Is Already the Most Scorching-Hot Opening of the Year
Remember 2016, when Nashville-style hot chicken was still fairly hard to find in Los Angeles? Locals sampled the regional dish by way of an occasional pop-up by Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince, and by visiting the Howlin’ Ray’s truck, which launched in 2015. Fast-forward to 2022. Google “hot...
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
