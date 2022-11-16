ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

PAC-12 finally makes right decision for USC Football's game at UCLA

USC Football was set to play the UCLA Bruins at one of two times this coming Saturday. It was either going to be at 5 p.m. PT, or 8:30 p.m. PT. This was not good for the conference, because it means that either this game or Utah at Oregon was going to have to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT when most of the country is going to sleep. That includes most of the CFP committee...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

USC Football RB gives amazing tribute to Travis Dye after touchdown

When Travis Dye went down and out for the season due to a leg injury in Friday's USC Football game against Colorado, Austin Jones went on a mission. That mission was to play for Dye, and play hard for him. His mission was to do everything he could to replicate his presence and production on the field. He, and the whole team knows how important Dye is to this program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Officials announce `Record-Breaking’ seizures at Southland ports

LOS ANGELES – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials Thursday announced “record-breaking counterfeit product seizures” this week at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport complex. Tuesday marked the first time that officials recorded annual seizures of more than $1 billion worth of counterfeit goods at the Los Angeles/Long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
