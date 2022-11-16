ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch Bros eyeing new Nashville locations

By Esther Shittu
What Now Nashville
What Now Nashville
 3 days ago
Dutch Brothers coffee is planning on opening new Nashville locations next year.

A new permit noted that the coffee chain is looking to construct a new restaurant at 5431 Nolensville Pike. The restaurant will feature both a drive thru and a walk-in service.

Other restaurants in the surrounding area include Capital Asian Buffet, Tacos Lopez and Dominos Pizza.

A representative for the restaurant told What Now that the restaurant is currently in the very early stages of work at this location and hope to open next year.

Other new Dutch Bros will also be opening soon in the Nashville area, according to the representative.

Dutch Bros is owned by Travis Boersma , who founded co-founded the fast-casual restaurant in 1992.

Current President Joth Ricci became president in 2019.

Currently, the fast casual chain has more than 500 locations in the U.S. There are three current locations in Tennessee.



