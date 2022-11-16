ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia

By The Associated Press
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4h3C_0jCJkV4O00

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was "unlikely" that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a "Russian-made" missile.

Biden spoke after he convened an "emergency" meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations on the attack that killed two people in the eastern part of Poland near the Ukraine border.

"There is preliminary information that contests that," Biden told reporters when asked if the missile had been fired from Russia. "It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we'll see."

It was not immediately clear whether Biden was suggesting that the missile hadn't been fired by Russia at all. Ukraine still maintains stocks of former Soviet and Russian-made weaponry, including the S-300 air-defense missile system.

The president, who was awakened overnight by staff with the news of the missile explosion while in Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit, called Polish President Andrzej Duda early Wednesday to express his "deep condolences" for the loss of life. Biden promised on Twitter "full U.S support for and assistance with Poland's investigation," and "reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to NATO."

Biden said that he briefed the allies on his conversations with Duda and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and that there was "Total unanimity among the folks at the table" to support Poland's investigation into the attack.

"I'm going to make sure we find out exactly what happened," Biden said. "And then we're going to collectively determine our next step as we investigate."

Meeting at a large round table in a ballroom in his hotel, the U.S. president hosted the leaders of the G-7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union, along with the president of the European Council and the prime ministers of NATO allies Spain and the Netherlands.

A statement from the Polish Foreign Ministry identified the missile as being made in Russia. But Poland's president, Duda, was more cautious about its origin, saying that officials did not know for sure who fired it or where it was made. He said it was "most probably" Russian-made, but that is being still verified. If confirmed, it would be the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that a Russian weapon came down on a NATO country.

The foundation of the NATO alliance is the principle that an attack against one member is an attack on them all, making the source of the missile launch critical for determining next steps.

Biden also said the leaders condemned "the latest series of Russian missile attacks," referring to the confirmed Russian strikes in recent days that have targeted Ukraine's power grid and caused widespread blackouts.

"The moment when the world came together at the G-20 to urge de-escalation, Russia continues to escalate in Ukraine, while we're meeting," Biden said. "There were scores and scores of missile attacks in western Ukraine."

Biden and his allies had set out to isolate Russia at the G-20 summit and the group's final communique was expected to show that "most" of the nations in the G-20 condemn Russia's invasion.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Demands an Apology for Poland Missile Panic

Russian officials have lashed out at Western leaders following NATO’s admission that a Russian-made missile struck a farm on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border Tuesday in a “likely” accident by Ukraine’s missile defense system. Jens Stoltenberg, the head of NATO, made the announcement Wednesday...
NBC News

How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Zelensky ‘certain’ Poland blast caused by enemy missile

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he was certain that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was not caused by a Ukrainian missile.“I have no doubt that it was not our missile,” Mr Zelensky told the Ukrainian media.He said he believed Tuesday's explosion was caused by a Russian missile, adding that he based his conclusions on reports from Ukraine's military which he “cannot but trust”.Mr Zelensky was quoted as saying he believed Ukraine should already have been given access to the site of the explosion.“Do we have the right to be in the investigation team? Of course,” he...
Washington Examiner

Biden convenes emergency G-7 meeting after alleged Russian missile strike in Poland

President Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting with G-7 leaders in Bali, Indonesia, after Poland claimed a Russian-made missile killed two people near its eastern border with Ukraine. Biden was asked by reporters traveling with the president whether he would provide an update on the situation at the start of...
KEYT

Meloni tells NATO it can count on Italy in Ukraine

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is pledging Italy’s “strong commitment” to NATO and efforts to help liberate Ukraine from Russia’s invasion. Meloni told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a meeting at her office on Thursday that the best way to defend European security was to remain united. Meloni heads Italy’s first far-right-led government since the end of World War II. She has strongly backed Ukraine in the war, even as her two principal coalition allies, former Premier Silvio Berlusconi and League leader Matteo Salvini, have equivocated. Both men have past ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi boasted last month that he had reconnected with Putin and the two had exchanged gifts.
US News and World Report

Russia Summons Polish Envoy After Missile Incident

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
Chronicle

Lethal Blasts in Poland Rattle NATO as Russia Strikes Ukraine

Explosions reportedly caused by Russian missiles killed two people in Poland, prompting the NATO member to consider an appeal for assistance from its allies in the alliance. Polish authorities are investigating the blasts that happened about 4 miles from the frontier with Ukraine. The government in Warsaw may invoke NATO's Article 4, which allows allies to raise discussions on national security threats, a spokesman said.
US News and World Report

Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
The Jewish Press

NATO, US, EU All Say Missiles That Hit Poland Came From Ukraine, Not Russia

Oops. Everyone was a little quick on the trigger Tuesday night when making statements about the missile fire that killed two people in a Polish village three miles from its border with Ukraine. Now, officials from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States say it is “likely”...
americanmilitarynews.com

2 Russian missiles hit NATO Poland, kills 2: Report

Two people in Poland are dead after two Russian missiles landed in the NATO nation near its border with Ukraine, The National’s Joyce Karam reported on Tuesday. Karam, senior correspondent for The National, tweeted, “JUST IN: Two missiles reportedly hit Przewodow #Poland located on border with #Ukraine. Comes as Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles today. Local radio reports 2 fatalities. Poland is a NATO member.”
The Hill

White House says Russia ‘ultimately responsible’ for Poland missile blast

The White House on Wednesday blamed Russia for the missile blast in Poland this week, saying that regardless of what the investigation into the incident finds, Russia is ultimately responsible for it. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that while the White House has not seen anything that could...
US News and World Report

Russia's War in Ukraine Dominates G20 Summit, With Leaders Agreeing to Differ

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The Group of 20 nations unanimously adopted a declaration on Wednesday saying most members condemned the war in Ukraine, but the document concluding their summit acknowledged some countries saw the conflict differently. The leaders of the world's biggest economies also agreed to pace interest rate...
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy