ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for November 13, 2022

46 pounds of marijuana discovered inside luggage at Birmingham airport. Birmingham Police arrested two woman and seized 46 pounds of marijuana at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Full story here. Man shot at child's birthday party in Tarrant. Police said officers responded to Pinson Street in Tarrant following reports of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham Water Works talks reimbursements and more following inaccurate water bills

Birmingham Water Works addressed the concerns of Jefferson County residents regarding high and inaccurate water bills. Residents had the chance to address these concerns at a town hall meeting held by Jefferson County Commission, Birmingham Urban League, Inc., Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and the NAACP. Birmingham Water Works representatives talked...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Helena addressing electric vehicle charging infrastructure through state grant

The City of Helena recently received a grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. A charging station that can facilitate two cars at one time will be built at the Helena Sports Complex. "When you look at public charging stations, you have...
HELENA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Vestavia Hills police searching for missing teen

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBMA) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department announced Thursday it is searching for a missing teen. Police said 17-year-old Anthony Xavier Costa was last seen on Monday, November 14 and may be in the Alabaster area. Costa is described as 6'0" in height and weighs around...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Second half own goal sends Alabama into Sweet 16

The Alabama women's soccer program had an opportunity to add to its historic season Friday night when the Crimson Tide hosted Portland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. This team has already set plenty of new records and a win Friday would mark the program's first ever trip to the third round of the tournament.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Miller leads No. 18 Alabama past Jacksonville State 104-62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller continued a dominant freshman campaign with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block in No. 18 Alabama’s 104-62 win over Jacksonville State on Friday night. Miller shot 9 for 12 from the floor and made seven of his nine 3-point...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 74-year-old Marion man

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was issued for a Marion man Friday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 74-year-old Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen Sunday, November 13 at his home. Coley was described as a white, 5'8" in height and weighs...
MARION, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Inmate back in custody after allegedly escaping jail in Walker County

UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office said McLemore was taken back into custody around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said an inmate has escaped custody and an investigation is now underway in locating the man. Vandarious McLemore allegedly escaped from the county jail. The Sheriff's Office said...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Gaines' double-double leads UAB to blowout win at Bartow Arena

UAB coach Andy Kennedy knew he was getting a two-way weapon when Eric Gaines announced his transfer from Baton Rouge to Birmingham during the offseason. And the former LSU guard showed off his ability on both sides of the ball Wednesday night, leading the Blazers to a 92-61 win over Presbyterian at Bartow Arena.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

