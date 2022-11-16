Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Homewood annexes land near high school, HCS can now move forward with parking expansion
The City of Homewood has recently annexed 1.5 acres of land near Homewood High School and now, Homewood City Schools can move forward with its plan to expand the high school's parking lot. Homewood City Schools Superintendent Justin Hefner said population of the school has grown, so the parking needs...
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for November 13, 2022
46 pounds of marijuana discovered inside luggage at Birmingham airport. Birmingham Police arrested two woman and seized 46 pounds of marijuana at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Full story here. Man shot at child's birthday party in Tarrant. Police said officers responded to Pinson Street in Tarrant following reports of a...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Water Works talks reimbursements and more following inaccurate water bills
Birmingham Water Works addressed the concerns of Jefferson County residents regarding high and inaccurate water bills. Residents had the chance to address these concerns at a town hall meeting held by Jefferson County Commission, Birmingham Urban League, Inc., Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and the NAACP. Birmingham Water Works representatives talked...
ABC 33/40 News
Governments spend billions on economic incentive packages, are they worth the cost?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The first phase of construction on the new Smuckers plant near Mccalla is set to be complete next June. The billion dollar investment with a promise of hundreds of jobs was spurred by an incentive package from Jefferson County. But what happens when those...
ABC 33/40 News
Helena addressing electric vehicle charging infrastructure through state grant
The City of Helena recently received a grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. A charging station that can facilitate two cars at one time will be built at the Helena Sports Complex. "When you look at public charging stations, you have...
ABC 33/40 News
Vestavia Hills police searching for missing teen
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBMA) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department announced Thursday it is searching for a missing teen. Police said 17-year-old Anthony Xavier Costa was last seen on Monday, November 14 and may be in the Alabaster area. Costa is described as 6'0" in height and weighs around...
ABC 33/40 News
Second half own goal sends Alabama into Sweet 16
The Alabama women's soccer program had an opportunity to add to its historic season Friday night when the Crimson Tide hosted Portland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. This team has already set plenty of new records and a win Friday would mark the program's first ever trip to the third round of the tournament.
ABC 33/40 News
Miller leads No. 18 Alabama past Jacksonville State 104-62
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller continued a dominant freshman campaign with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block in No. 18 Alabama’s 104-62 win over Jacksonville State on Friday night. Miller shot 9 for 12 from the floor and made seven of his nine 3-point...
ABC 33/40 News
Derick Brown found guilty in federal kidnapping trial of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A federal jury found Derick Brown guilty Thursday on all charges related to the 2019 kidnapping of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney. Closing arguments were concluded at 10:45 a.m. The jury begin its deliberation shortly after at 11:20 a.m. The verdict was reached around 12:40 p.m., after...
ABC 33/40 News
Friday Night Blitz third round scoreboard: Thompson gets revenge, 1A-6A semifinals set
The third round of the Alabama high school football playoffs were happening Friday night which meant for the sixth straight season, most of the state's fans had their eyes on the Hoover Met. And for the fourth straight year, it was the Thompson Warriors making a statement. Less than a...
ABC 33/40 News
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 74-year-old Marion man
PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was issued for a Marion man Friday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 74-year-old Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen Sunday, November 13 at his home. Coley was described as a white, 5'8" in height and weighs...
ABC 33/40 News
Third day of federal trial for woman accused of kidnapping Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — The third day of the federal kidnapping trial of Derick Brown continued Wednesday with several testimonies from government witnesses. Brown is accused of taking three-year-old Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney from a Birmingham housing community in 2019. The child's body was found in a dumpster ten days later.
ABC 33/40 News
Inmate back in custody after allegedly escaping jail in Walker County
UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office said McLemore was taken back into custody around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said an inmate has escaped custody and an investigation is now underway in locating the man. Vandarious McLemore allegedly escaped from the county jail. The Sheriff's Office said...
ABC 33/40 News
Gaines' double-double leads UAB to blowout win at Bartow Arena
UAB coach Andy Kennedy knew he was getting a two-way weapon when Eric Gaines announced his transfer from Baton Rouge to Birmingham during the offseason. And the former LSU guard showed off his ability on both sides of the ball Wednesday night, leading the Blazers to a 92-61 win over Presbyterian at Bartow Arena.
