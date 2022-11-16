Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Milwaukee animal rescue in need of 'hero' business to host annual holiday fundraiser
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local animal rescue organization is in need of help this holiday season. For years, Milwaukee Pets Alive (MPA) has hosted their Crafty Christmas fundraising event in the Third Ward on Small Business Saturday. But with their venues of years past now permanently closed, the organization is left without a location to hold this year's event.
CBS 58
Shop Local: Bronzeville neighborhood highlighted ahead of holiday shopping season
MILWAUKEE (CBS) --- The holiday shopping season is right around the corner. As you make your plans, officials want to remind you to shop local. While the day after Thanksgiving or Black Friday is known as the kickoff to holiday shopping, it's important to remember the following day, known as Small Business Saturday.
Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at Isaac Coggs Health Center
We're at Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center on West Silver Spring Drive and starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Milwaukee Health Services is kicking off its 11th annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
CBS 58
'A celebration of love': 43 Milwaukee Co. children adopted Friday during one of the state's largest ceremonies
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Forty-three children, all ages 1-9. Twenty-eight families. One day, dedicated to recognizing the importance of adoption and foster parents. Friday morning marked Milwaukee County's Adoption Day and to celebrate, dozens of Milwaukeeans gathered inside of the Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center in Wauwatosa to legally expand their homes and their hearts.
Kenoshan of the Week: 15-year-old serves as CEO of downtown boutique
This week, we introduce to you Jasiya Gaines. Not only is she 15 years old, but she is the CEO of a Kenosha business. Bellissima's Boutique has been in business since February 2018.
WATCH: Kenosha middle schooler surprised by deployed father during class
Mahone Middle School student Evelyn Christensen was surprised by her father during class. Lieutenant Commander Bryce Christensen was deployed for more than three months of a two-year deployment.
CBS 58
Milwaukee's annual Christmas tree lighting takes place in Downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The chilly weather and a new addition downtown are making it feel a lot like Christmas in Milwaukee. We saw several hundred people in attendance which is pretty incredible considering the night was bitter cold and very windy. Holiday seekers came bundled up in hats, scarves...
CBS 58
Holiday light festival brings seasonal cheer to downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight's snow setting was a perfect scene for an annual downtown tradition. Hundreds enjoyed the Milwaukee 'Holiday Lights Festival' at Pere Marquette Park. It is officially a winter wonderland in downtown Milwaukee -- with the 24th annual 'Holiday Lights Festival'. The smell of hot chocolate lingered...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Big Christmas Saturday in South Milwaukee
For a full list of holiday and other events, check out the Events page. Am I missing your holiday event? Please email me at erikbrooks32@gmail.com.
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022
ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to holiday light displays across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — All is merry and bright this holiday season across Wisconsin. From Milwaukee to La Crosse, check out these holiday light displays throughout the Badger State. Christmas Carnival of Lights (Nov. 19-Jan. 1) This drive-thru holiday light show features two million sparkling lights. Visitors can also take a...
CBS 58
B93.3 makes the switch to Christmas music with the help of the Dancing Grannies
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- B93.3 is now playing wall-to-wall Christmas music. The countdown began first thing Thursday morning with the help of CBS 58. Joe Krauss from Feel Good Mornings with Joe played "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas" to kick it off. But not until the button was pushed by the Dancing Grannies.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
CBS 58
Picking out a Christmas tree? Check out these tips from a professional arborist 🎄
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's nothing like bringing home a fresh Christmas tree to kick off the holiday season!. With a variety of tree types to choose from, there's the perfect tree out there for everyone. We spoke with Mark Chisholm, professional arborist and Stihl spokesperson, to learn some expert...
kenosha.com
The Hideaway Barbershop is a throwback in a familiar location
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
CBS 58
"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" headed to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An all-new theatrical experience, "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is going on tour, including a stop for the live stage show here in Milwaukee. The show aims to give guests the chance to play a stage version of the iconic TV game show, with an opportunity to win prizes including up to $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at each show.
Milwaukee native wins PBR beer can art contest
Alyssa Borkowski's vapor-wave style artwork is one of ten pieces selected to be featured on PBR cans.
empowerwisconsin.org
Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers
MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
CBS 58
Wisconsin and U.S. flags to fly half-staff to recognize Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Nov. 21 to recognize the first anniversary of last year's Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. In a Friday, Nov. 18 press release, Gov. Evers's...
wuwm.com
Some officials—and shoppers—want Northridge Mall to be next in line for demolition
The long fight over whether to tear down the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side may approach a turning point as early as Friday afternoon. A Milwaukee County judge wants to see the owner submit a demolition plan for the property. And if that doesn't happen, the city of Milwaukee is being asked for a tear-down plan.
