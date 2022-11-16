ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 58

Milwaukee animal rescue in need of 'hero' business to host annual holiday fundraiser

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local animal rescue organization is in need of help this holiday season. For years, Milwaukee Pets Alive (MPA) has hosted their Crafty Christmas fundraising event in the Third Ward on Small Business Saturday. But with their venues of years past now permanently closed, the organization is left without a location to hold this year's event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'A celebration of love': 43 Milwaukee Co. children adopted Friday during one of the state's largest ceremonies

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Forty-three children, all ages 1-9. Twenty-eight families. One day, dedicated to recognizing the importance of adoption and foster parents. Friday morning marked Milwaukee County's Adoption Day and to celebrate, dozens of Milwaukeeans gathered inside of the Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center in Wauwatosa to legally expand their homes and their hearts.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Holiday light festival brings seasonal cheer to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight's snow setting was a perfect scene for an annual downtown tradition. Hundreds enjoyed the Milwaukee 'Holiday Lights Festival' at Pere Marquette Park. It is officially a winter wonderland in downtown Milwaukee -- with the 24th annual 'Holiday Lights Festival'. The smell of hot chocolate lingered...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022

ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Your guide to holiday light displays across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — All is merry and bright this holiday season across Wisconsin. From Milwaukee to La Crosse, check out these holiday light displays throughout the Badger State. Christmas Carnival of Lights (Nov. 19-Jan. 1) This drive-thru holiday light show features two million sparkling lights. Visitors can also take a...
WISCONSIN STATE
kenosha.com

The Hideaway Barbershop is a throwback in a familiar location

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" headed to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An all-new theatrical experience, "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is going on tour, including a stop for the live stage show here in Milwaukee. The show aims to give guests the chance to play a stage version of the iconic TV game show, with an opportunity to win prizes including up to $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at each show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers

MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

