UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid an unannounced visit Saturday to Ukraine's snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who described the two countries as “the strongest of allies.”. Zelenskyy posted a video of the meeting in Kyiv and...
Delegation offers tepid response to Trump
CASPER – Support for former President Donald Trump’s presidential bid is tepid at best in Wyoming’s Washington delegation following a midterm election that ended up being pretty lackluster for Trump loyalists. Between outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney’s ardent opposition to Trump and incoming representative Harriet Hageman’s ardent support for him, Wyoming Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso land somewhere in the middle. Hageman alone came out clearly in support of Trump’s...
'We survived': Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — A week since the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was liberated, residents can’t escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation: missing people, mines everywhere, closed shops and restaurants, a scarcity of electricity and water -- and explosions day and night as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle just across the Dnieper River. Despite these hardships, Kherson residents are expressing a mix of relief, optimism, and even joy — not least because of their regained freedom to express themselves at all. “Even breathing became easier. Everything is different now,” said Olena Smoliana, a pharmacist whose eyes shone with happiness as she recalled the day Ukrainian soldiers entered the city. Kherson’s population has dwindled to around 80,000 from its prewar level near 300,000, but the city is slowly coming alive.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy triumphantly walked the streets on Monday, hailing Russia’s withdrawal — a humiliating defeat for Russian President Vladimir Putin — as the “beginning of the end of the war.”
HOWEY: Trump & Pence 3.0
INDIANAPOLIS — In gauging the dynamic of Trump/Pence 3.0, look no further than star-struck U.S. Rep. Jim Banks. “Donald Trump remains a very popular figure in the Republican Party in each corner of the country,” Banks told “Fox News Sunday” last weekend in the aftermath of Nov. 8. “I believe that Donald Trump was a very effective president for our country. I believe he could be a very effective president for our country again.”
