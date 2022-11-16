Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Related
5 Free Things To Do In Savannah, GA That Are Perfect For Your Next Long Weekend Away
While enjoying your vacation to the fullest extent, it's easy for things to get out of hand budget-wise. These free things to do in Savannah, GA are a great way to further explore the city without hurting your wallet. You can escape into the Hostess City's great outdoors and explore...
wtoc.com
Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
wtoc.com
East Georgia Regional members pack up holiday meals for families in need
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving comes less than a week from now. For families who’re struggling financially, the traditional holiday meal might be out of reach. This afternoon, folks at Statesboro’s East Georgia Regional Medical Center teamed up to pack meals that will make the difference. Volunteers say...
wtoc.com
Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all about the journey, and some journeys are more inspiring than others. Life stories and experiences will be shared for the purpose of encouraging others at the three-day Overcomers Conference this weekend. Wendy Eugene is one of the presenters at the event put on...
wtoc.com
Next Parent University event this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homeownership 101, CPR/First Aid and Relationship Roadmap are some of the courses that will be offered at the next Parent University event this weekend, and there will also be some holiday giveaways at the Henderson Formey Early Learning Center Saturday morning. Michael O’Neal is executive director...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern University online degree program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At it’s most recent graduation ceremony, more than 4,000 Georgia Southern students received diplomas for Associate, Baccalaureate, Masters and Doctoral studies, and some of those students were never on any of the university’s three campuses. Distance learning received a lot of attention during the...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah
Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
wtoc.com
Students at Savannah High participate in Turkey Trot Fun Run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for Adaptive Students - students hit the track at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School earlier today. Organizers say students practiced life skills by registering for the event and learning race strategies during PE. “We try...
wtoc.com
Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzibar is going through a holiday makeover. The bar on Drayton Street in downtown Savannah will transform into a ski lodge in November through February. Guests will get merry with igloos, snowy decorations, and winter-themed drinks, including hot cider, hot chocolate, and coffee, each paired with...
wtoc.com
WTOC begins collecting toy donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will begin its annual toy drive on Friday, Nov. 18. Every year, WTOC invites the community to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the station’s main lobby. We are collecting toys for all age groups, including teenagers. All toys collected at WTOC will stay...
wtoc.com
Lineup announced for 2023 Savannah Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival announced the dates for the 2023 season. It will run from March 23 to April 8, 2023. Tickets will start at $31 dollars and will be available to purchase on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Savannah Box Office on East Broughton Street or online.
WJCL
Football star, Savannah native Anthony Lanier II hosting annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah native and professional football player Anthony Lanier II is giving back to the community. On Saturday, his organization, Undefeated Warrior Foundation, will pass out Thanksgiving meals at the Carver Heights Community Center. "It's a blessing and you know, I've been blessed and continue getting blessed,...
wtoc.com
How to make pumpkin pie
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, members of the WTOC team have been stopping by the Morning Break kitchen to share their favorite holiday recipes. Mariah Congedo is here this morning to make a pumpkin pie.
wtoc.com
Columbia City Ballet presenting ‘The Nutcracker’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A holiday classic returns to Savannah next weekend when the Columbia City Ballet brings its rendition of The Nutcracker back to the Johnny Mercer Theater. William Starrett is the Artistic Director of the professional dance organization, now in its 62nd year. He joined WTOC on Morning...
wtoc.com
United Way of the Coastal Empire wraps up Fall Giving campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrated another great year of their Fall Giving Campaign tonight. The organization says some highlights from the last 10 weeks include a 10% increase in the ‘Shop and Dine United’ part of the campaign this year. And...
wtoc.com
Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday. The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location. They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with...
wtoc.com
First Mexican restaurant, theater renovations highlight changes in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pembroke community is celebrating milestones for two long awaited projects in the city’s downtown area. New dining options are now available, and a big boost is coming to the city’s old theater. On a typical day this street would be empty. But now...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Christian Camphor Cottage, 1760s: The Oldest Building in Savannah
This saltbox cottage, built some time between 1760-1767 and raised in 1871, is believed to be the oldest surviving structure in the city of Savannah [Wild Heron Plantation, outside the city, is the oldest structure in Chatham County, dating to circa 1756]. The balcony was remodeled in 1907. I have not been able to locate any information about Christian Camphor, however.
wtoc.com
Budweiser Clydesdales make a stop in Statesboro; will lead Eagles to Paulson Stadium on Saturday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Fans looked on as some of the world’s most famous horses got their daily bath. Crowds came through the afternoon for a free up-close look at the Budweiser Clydesdales. This team of ten horses and seven people travel all over the Eastern U.S. “There are...
wtoc.com
Savannah’s Broughton St. to reopen to traffic Friday evening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the moment many Savannah business owners, residents, and visitors have been waiting for - the end of Broughton Street construction. Construction work has been going on for years. Discussions about the upgrades to the street have been in the works since December of 2016.
Comments / 0