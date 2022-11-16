Read full article on original website
Roslyn Singleton, America's Got Talent and Ellen fan fave, dies at 39
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her husband Ray Singleton, died Tuesday after undergoing several rounds of treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. She was 39. Ray Singleton confirmed the news on Instagram, writing that it was time...
He's alive! Jimmy Fallon shuts down #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag with gospel sing-along
With the erroneous #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag trending on Twitter this week, the host of The Tonight Show wants to set the record straight. First, Jimmy Fallon asked Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, for help — but that went nowhere. His solution? Kick off his show Wednesday night with a gospel sing-along declaring that he is very much alive and well.
The Masked Singer's Bride was 'pissed' over elimination: 'Never let the fans be in charge'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Bride hast stomped off The Masked Singer stage for the last time. After being crowned King on last week's episode, Wednesday's Comedy Roast Night saw the betrothed pink dinosaur get the boot after a new battle with Snowstorm and Avocado (who was also eliminated and revealed). And though the panelists couldn't place him (even though they'd guessed him in past seasons), many fans knew all along that none other than professional wrestler and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho was behind the mask.
Walker Independence star Justin Johnson Cortez says he cried when he read the mid-season finale
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Walker Independence mid-season finale. Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) now knows who his friends are. On Thursday's mid-season finale of Walker Independence, Calian faced trial for the murder of Francis Reyes (Nestor Serrano), and despite Abby's (Katherine McNamara) best defense, he was still found guilty... of a crime he didn't commit. Thankfully, before Calian was hanged, Hoyt (Matt Barr) was able to get a confession out of Luis Reyes (Santiago Segura), but that doesn't mean Calian will soon forget how so few people in town stood by his side. By episode's end, Calian had put Independence in his rearview, at least for now.
Jeff Probst clarifies Knowledge is Power rules on Survivor
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the Nov. 16 episode of Survivor 43. There have been a few interesting instances this season on Survivor 43 regarding rules at Tribal Council. Earlier in the season, Mike "Gabler" Gabler received an idol that was good for the first two Tribal Councils he attended. However, the second Tribal he went to ended up being the half-merge one in which he and his team were all safe. So, fans wondered, did that count as Gabler's second Tribal Council since he could not even be voted for? Indeed, it did, because Gabler still could have used the idol and played it for someone else in danger.
SZA announces new album ‘S.O.S.’ slated for December release
Five years after her breakout debut studio album “Ctrl,” R&B singer SZA is ramping up the rollout for her follow-up effort. The new project is called “S.O.S.” and is set for a December release date, according to a new Billboard interview. The sounds of the upcoming...
Avocado says he did The Masked Singer as a challenge to himself: 'I can't sing'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. True to its title, Comedy Roast Night on The Masked Singer brought the laughs. Each panelist, and especially host Nick Cannon, was roasted throughout the evening in the clue packages and by guest star comedian Jon Lovitz. It also started off with a slapstick bit by Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, which was followed up with a teeny tiny standup routine by Ken Jeong, who joked that Cannon wore pajamas to the show because he was tired from "being up all night, memorizing his kids' names."
