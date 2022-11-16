ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson moves up slightly in latest CFP Top 25. Here’s the new ranking

By Chapel Fowler
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3sSq_0jCJjRVH00

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has released its third set of Top 25 rankings, and Clemson got a small bump after beating Louisville on Saturday.

The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) are still sitting outside the four-team playoff but moved from No. 10 to No. 9 in the third CFP ranking of the 2022 season, the committee announced Tuesday night on ESPN.

Eleven weeks into the season, No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU are projected to make the four-team playoff, per the committee.

The committee also ranked No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Southern Cal and No. 8 Alabama ahead of Clemson. The Tigers got some help from Oregon, which lost at home to Washington last weekend and dropped from No. 8 to No. 12 on Tuesday.

Clemson clinched the ACC Atlantic Division title and a conference championship game berth outright with its 31-16 win over Louisville on Saturday. The Tigers host Miami (5-5, 3-3) in Memorial Stadium this weekend.

Clemson’s clearest path back into the CFP conversation remains closing the regular season with home wins against Miami and rival South Carolina, then beating UNC in the ACC championship game. UNC, which clinched the ACC Coastal Division title on Saturday, moved from No. 15 to No. 13 in Tuesday’s rankings.

That would put the Tigers at 12-1 and in the best possible position ahead of the Dec. 4 Selection Day. Still, they’d need dominoes to fall across other leagues to seriously contend for the No. 4 spot and a seventh playoff spot in eight years (they missed it in 2021).

As of this week, most bowl projections forecast the Orange Bowl as Clemson’s most likely postseason destination. The Orange Bowl annually hosts the ACC champion or the highest remaining ACC team if the champion advances to the CFP. Other projections have Clemson in the Gator Bowl and Cheez-It Bowl, two lower-tier Florida bowls that also have ACC tie-ins.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has been tasked since 2014 with ranking and ultimately matching the No. 1 and No. 4 teams and No. 2 and No. 3 teams in semifinal games that rotate annually among six major bowls.

This season, the CFP will release updated rankings each Tuesday of November before issuing its final rankings on Sunday, Dec. 4, also known as Selection Day.

The Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and the Peach Bowl in Atlanta will host this season’s playoff semifinals on December 31, 2022, with SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles set to host the national championship game on January 9, 2023.

Third CFP Top 25 ranking of 2022

  • No. 1: Georgia (10-0)
  • No. 2: Ohio State (10-0)
  • No. 3: Michigan (10-0)
  • No. 4: TCU (10-0)
  • No. 5: Tennessee (9-1)
  • No. 6: LSU (8-2)
  • No. 7: Southern Cal (9-1)
  • No. 8: Alabama (8-2)
  • No. 9: Clemson (9-1)
  • No. 10: Utah (8-2)
  • No. 11: Penn State (8-2)
  • No. 12: Oregon (8-2)
  • No. 13: UNC (9-1)
  • No. 14: Ole Miss (8-2)
  • No. 15: Kansas State (7-3)
  • No. 16: UCLA (8-2)
  • No. 17: Washington (8-2)
  • No. 18: Notre Dame (7-3)
  • No. 19: Florida State (7-3)
  • No. 20: UCF (8-2)
  • No. 21: Tulane (8-2)
  • No. 22: Oklahoma State (7-3)
  • No. 23: Oregon State (7-3)
  • No. 24: NC State (7-3)
  • No. 25: Cincinnati (8-2)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Star

B-C’s Marshall signs with Clemson University

Brookland-Cayce High School baseball player Ty Marshall has committed to play his sport at the collegiate level. Marshall participated in a signing ceremony at the school Wednesday, November 9 declaring his intent to play with Clemson University. His coaches past and present, along with teammates, family members, faculty and staff, and others attended the event.
CLEMSON, SC
gsabusiness.com

Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University

Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
CLEMSON, SC
High School Football PRO

Powdersville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Daniel High School football team will have a game with Powdersville High School on November 18, 2022, 16:20:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CENTRAL, SC
thetigercu.com

Towing in Clemson is a money machine

If you live at any of the primarily student residences off campus, there are two facts you have to accept: visitor parking is hard to find, and the towing companies are ruthless. While it is true that towing a car parked improperly or unsafely is an overall good, the approach...
CLEMSON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Devils' Den: Swindler signs with Clark Atlanta

Madison Swindler intends to play volleyball at Clark Atlanta University, but her aspirations are broader. The Clinton High School standout wanted to go an HBCU. She wants to study business and become a fashion entrepreneur. The Georgia capital is the center of African American culture. She wants to experience it. She dreams of having her own clothing brand.
CLINTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Passenger killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Anderson County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on US 76 near W. Queen Street in Pendleton, Pye said. According to Pye, a car...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
11K+
Followers
509
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy