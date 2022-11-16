Read full article on original website
Cardinals' 35th season in Arizona: Former punter Rich Camarillo looks back on Mexico game
Rich Camarillo was a baseball fan and player growing up southeast of Los Angeles in the 1960s and '70s, not too far from Dodger Stadium. When the sports seasons changed, the sports he and his brothers and neighbors would play outside their homes would change with them. That's where Camarillo would kick a football,...
Snow postponement puts Akron-Buffalo game in question
Officials with the Mid-American Conference will decide in the coming week whether the football game between Buffalo and Akron will
Washington Justice part ways with roster, coaching staff
The Washington Justice are starting anew with their Overwatch League team after the organization parted ways with all five of
Alabama basketball puts on scoring clinic to defeat Jacksonville State
It was a good night for the Alabama men’s basketball team to say the least. Not only did the Tide score 104 points, but they also held a good Jacksonville State team to 62 points. Last season, the matchup was a tight game that resulted in a 65-59 victory for the Tide. This time around Nate Oats’ squad pulled away with a 104-62 victory.
What the Suns could offer the Nets in a potential Kevin Durant trade
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is committed to being in Brooklyn as of right now, but he’s also made it clear that he isn’t happy with the state of the roster. Many commentators and analysts are openly calling for the Nets to trade Durant and begin to rebuild ahead of an incredibly deep 2023 draft.
