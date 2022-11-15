When plans to build the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center were announced, professor Suzanne Ostersmith realized that for the first time ever, Gonzaga University would have the ability to present professional dance companies. She found a donor, championed an endowment fund and began the Dance Presents program. Six years later, the GU dance department is bringing its fourth professional company to campus — on Saturday, GU will host the nationally renowned Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company.

