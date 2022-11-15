Read full article on original website
Gonzaga Bulletin
GU 'Dance Presents' program hosts Utah-based dance company
When plans to build the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center were announced, professor Suzanne Ostersmith realized that for the first time ever, Gonzaga University would have the ability to present professional dance companies. She found a donor, championed an endowment fund and began the Dance Presents program. Six years later, the GU dance department is bringing its fourth professional company to campus — on Saturday, GU will host the nationally renowned Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company.
New SUNY Press servant leadership anthology features GU scholarship
The field of leadership studies has long been looked at through a white, male lens, but a new anthology featuring a multitude of contributors connected to Gonzaga University strives to change that. “Servant-Leadership, Feminism, and Gender Well-Being: How Leaders Transcend Global Inequities through Hope, Unity, and Love” is a new...
SACNAS president presents cell biology research at NDiSTEM Conference
After two years of working in biology professor Laura Diaz-Martinez’s lab, Emiliano Soto-Romero presented his findings at the National Diversity in STEM Conference (NDiSTEM) hosted by the Society for the Advancements of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS). Soto-Romero, a senior biology major and president of Gonzaga University's...
Pedagogy of Hope office hosts first panel on classroom discussions
The Gonzaga University School of Education’s Office of Pedagogy of Hope through Research and Practice (PoH) hosted its first panel discussion of the 2022 school year on Wednesday evening. Moderated by Ridge Bynum, a second-year psychology graduate student, the goal of the panel was to provide diverse insight into...
Tiegan Aitken puts English spin on Gonzaga women's tennis
Put in the work, and you will see the results. This is a saying as old as time, and it has proven true for Gonzaga University women’s tennis player Tiegan Aitken, who is looking to build off a stellar sophomore campaign for the Zags this upcoming spring season. Aitken...
Jack and Dan's: The rite of passage for generations of Zags
Standing stoically on the corner of Sinto and Hamilton sits the brick stronghold of Jack and Dan’s. For nearly 50 years, this tavern turned bar and grill has catered to the Logan Neighborhood and Gonzaga University communities, serving as a meeting place for intellectuals, students, Irish Catholics and anyone in between.
Patriot Front vandalism motivated by 'intimidation' and 'recruitment'
Two acts of vandalism promoting anti-Indigenous messages by the far-right hate group Patriot Front occurred on Gonzaga University’s campus, on Oct. 25 and Nov. 5. The vandalism has sparked campuswide conversations about the presence of hate groups and the attack on Indigenous voices. “I’ve been here for 18 years...
Spokane's gluten-free eateries offer people safe eats and community
Whether it is a feel-good choice or a serious allergy, being gluten-free can make it difficult to eat at restaurants with peace of mind. Despite this, gluten-free eaters can find some safety in knowing Spokane has options for them. Here are some local favorites that promise good food and no...
Women's soccer bids farewell to seniors, reflects on historic season
The Gonzaga University women's soccer team wrapped up its 2022 season with a 2-0 win over the University of Portland on Nov. 5. It was Senior Night for the Zags, whose 10 graduating players represent the winningiest class in program history. Following the game, GU head coach Chris Watkins spoke...
CIA visits GU — career session draws connection and contention
Gonzaga University students got a glimpse into the mysterious Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Wednesday as representatives presented information on possible careers at the Crosby Center. Individuals of all majors and years were invited to attend to learn about securing a position as one of their agents or employees. The...
Gonzaga struggles to contain Texas backcourt in lopsided loss
The Gonzaga University men’s basketball team (2-1) was defeated by the Texas Longhorns (3-0) Wednesday night in front of a standing room only crowd at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Looking at the matchup, GU was a true road underdog for the first time since 2019 and Texas...
