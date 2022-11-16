Read full article on original website
When will the highway construction in Fairmont finally end?
Dual highway construction projects have slowed traffic in Fairmont for months, which may have some drivers wondering when they'll get some relief.
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
wajr.com
Federal dollars help WVU expand rural drug treatment program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Investigation underway after 3 West Virginia students ‘became ill’
An investigation is underway after three Philip Barbour High School students had to be taken to the hospital Friday.
New ‘Morgantown 311’ app to aid the community
The City of Morgantown developed a new app for the community to stay informed, report issues and request services from the city.
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour. Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building […]
Randolph County Commission approves building purchase for prosecutor’s office
Randolph County Commission recently approved the purchase of the building across from the courthouse on Randolph Avenue.
CNX fined $200K for natural gas-related spills in Greene County
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has fined the natural gas drilling company CNX for spilling natural gas production fluids at well sites in Greene County. The spills took place between 2019 and 2021, all in Richhill Township. The largest spill took place on Sept. 18, 2019, in which approximately...
WTOV 9
I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
West Virginia man charged with attempting to solicit a minor
A Braxton County man was charged with attempting to solicit a minor via computer after Bridgeport investigators say he attempted to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
Numerous accidents reported throughout I-79
Vehicle accidents have been reported all along I-79 and other roads across north central West Virginia Friday.
Water warning issued in Westmoreland County
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
Outbuilding destroyed in Clarksburg fire
Firefighters in Clarksburg extinguished a small outbuilding that was on fire late Tuesday night.
Some MAWC water customers warned of potential health risks, but no corrective measures required
Notifications were sent out Wednesday to more than 50,000 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers who live south of Route 30 about a potential hazard caused by a high level of a chemical that is a byproduct of the process used to clean drinking water. Officials said tests at the...
wajr.com
The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park a finalist to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown is one of two finalists to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town,” according to Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom. “We were surprised that we submitted it and were...
wajr.com
Clarksburg mom faces neglect charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Cl;arksburg woman is facing child neglect charges after a report of an unattended three-year-old wearing only a diaper and a T-shirt Wednesday with temperatures in the 40’s. When police arrived in the area of Laurel Drive, a resident told police the child was supposed...
Morgantown man sentenced for federal meth charges
A Morgantown man was sentenced Thursday to spend more than 11 years in incarceration for distributing methamphetamine in Monongalia County in April 2020.
Plans unveiled for shuttered Shadyside Giant Eagle property
A proposed development would bring an updated Giant Eagle store, additional retailers and restaurants and over 200 new housing units to Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood. The development, owned by O’Hara Township-based ECHO Realty, is proposed for a site on Penn Avenue and Shakespeare Street that had previously housed a Giant Eagle.
WDTV
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
