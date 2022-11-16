ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
wajr.com

Federal dollars help WVU expand rural drug treatment program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WITF

CNX fined $200K for natural gas-related spills in Greene County

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has fined the natural gas drilling company CNX for spilling natural gas production fluids at well sites in Greene County. The spills took place between 2019 and 2021, all in Richhill Township. The largest spill took place on Sept. 18, 2019, in which approximately...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTOV 9

I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
WHEELING, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Water warning issued in Westmoreland County

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
wajr.com

Clarksburg mom faces neglect charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Cl;arksburg woman is facing child neglect charges after a report of an unattended three-year-old wearing only a diaper and a T-shirt Wednesday with temperatures in the 40’s. When police arrived in the area of Laurel Drive, a resident told police the child was supposed...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Tribune-Review

Plans unveiled for shuttered Shadyside Giant Eagle property

A proposed development would bring an updated Giant Eagle store, additional retailers and restaurants and over 200 new housing units to Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood. The development, owned by O’Hara Township-based ECHO Realty, is proposed for a site on Penn Avenue and Shakespeare Street that had previously housed a Giant Eagle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
MARION COUNTY, WV

