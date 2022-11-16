ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed

After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics

Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
wegotthiscovered.com

Brad Pitt’s latest rumored new girlfriend just dropped

It seems as if Brad Pitt may have found a new girlfriend. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has only had one other “official” relationship since his acrimonious split with his former wife Angelina Jolie but he seems to have taken up with Swiss jewelry executive Ines De Ramon who only recently separated from her husband, The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn hypes the impending debut of his favorite MCU character ever

In just one week, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus, and the early reactions hint that James Gunn’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the goods. It’s only the second Special Presentation after last month’s Werewolf by Night, but given that...
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans are losing their minds over rumors Jenna Ortega has joined ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Few upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects have caused more collective drools of excitement than Daredevil: Born Again. Set to consist of 18 episodes, the the most of any Marvel Disney Plus series so far, the show looks to be an absolutely jubilant return for one of the MCU’s most beloved Netflix darlings, with fans old and new each having plenty to look forward to.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Santa Clauses’ leaves fans furious over one major retcon despite instant Disney Plus success

2022 might have been the year Tim Allen lost the role of Buzz Lightyear to Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans, but perhaps as a consolation prize, Disney has given him the opportunity to reprise one of his other beloved 1990s roles instead. Namely, the part of Scott Calvin, as The Santa Clauses just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, offering a nostalgic TV-sized return to the Santa Clause franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star names Riri Williams’ most important quality

Warning: Minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have stolen the show on multiple fronts in both 2022 and the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four, but that truth is at its most palpable when the cast’s performances become part of the conversation. Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Tenoch Huerta (Namor) tangoed ferociously on both choreographic and dramatic levels while navigating complex humanity on their own. Danai Gurira’s Okoye had her development cracked wide open over the events of the film, and Angela Bassett’s captivating turn as Ramonda has sparked some Oscars questions.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry

Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn shuts down trolls trying to turn everything into Marvel vs. DC

The DC versus Marvel debate didn’t start yesterday. It didn’t even start when both started making movies. It started much earlier and probably will exist as long as both companies exist. While new DCEU architect James Gunn may know this, he’s not giving in to it. The...
wegotthiscovered.com

How long is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water?’ What we know about the runtime

In Hollywood, there is no shortage of movies with long runtimes; a quick glance at the superhero films of late will tell you all you need to know. While long movies don’t necessarily equate to success, with the right team and the right director, it could mean the difference between a box office bomb and a worldwide blockbuster.
wegotthiscovered.com

Legendary ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ creator Yuji Naka has been arrested

Yuji Naka, the creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, has been arrested in Japan as part of the ongoing investigation into the Dragon Quest series. Naka is part of a larger group of people who have been arrested following alleged insider trading around a new game in the series. The controversy comes from the developer Aiming getting the rights to develop an upcoming Dragon Quest game from Square Enix. Allegedly, several people involved with Square bought stakes in Aiming before the deal was made public, which is deemed as insider trading.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans want Julia Fox’s ‘gay bone’ after she discusses exploring lesbian relationships

Actor and media icon Julia Fox‘s appearance on Ziwe went as predictably as could be with the Uncut Gems star, never one to hold her opinions back, fully opening up to host and fellow social media provocateur Ziwe Fumudoh with full candor on a variety of taboo subjects. Fox took the opportunity to drop a few bombshells, including the fact that she just may be done with men — at least for the time being.
wegotthiscovered.com

A bloodthirsty historical epic mounts a ferocious dash for freedom on streaming

As South Park famously put it; “Say what you want about Mel Gibson, but the son of a bitch knows story structure”. With two Academy Awards to his name for Best Picture and Best Director, that’s been proven true, but he arguably showcased it better than ever with the thunderous Apocalypto.

Comments / 0

Community Policy