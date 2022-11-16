ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Rice earns 88-71 victory over Georgia Southern

HOUSTON — Led by Alem Huseinovic's 24 points, the Rice Owls defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 88-71 on Friday night. The Owls improved to 2-2 with the win and the Eagles fell to 1-3.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy