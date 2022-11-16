ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii men’s basketball set to play Hawaii Pacific in Laie this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is headed to the North Shore this weekend for a neutral site game against crosstown rivals Hawaii Pacific. The Rainbow Warriors are set to play their first game at the Cannon Activities Center on the Campus of BYU-Hawaii while...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Rainbow Warriors 2023 volleyball schedule announced

The two-time defending national champion University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa men’s volleyball team will play a 28-match regular season schedule in 2023 that includes four teams that participated in last year’s NCAA Championship tournament. The Rainbow Warriors will play 19 home matches at SimpliFi Arena at...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH Hilo men’s soccer players named to Academic All-District Team

Four University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo men’s soccer players were named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team on November 15. The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The four...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiiprepworld.com

Waimea-Honokaa semifinal matchup stris up memories

This weekend’s neighbor-island heavy slate of state tournament football games can stir up a lot of nostalgia for veteran coaches. Open Division: Punahou vs. Mililani, Kahuku vs. Campbell. Division I: Aiea at Konawaena. Division I: Waipahu at ‘Iolani. Division II: Waimea at Honokaa. Division II: Nanakuli at King...
HONOKAA, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii

In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
WAIPAHU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi County Opens Registration For Winter Intersession Programs

HILO, Hawaiʻi - This winter, tree programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island at the Pi‘ihonua Gym in Hilo, Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea, and Pāpa‘ikou Gym in North Hilo. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now...
HILO, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings

Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Photo captures rarity on Big Island: a likely waterspout

On Nov. 9, Sally Rankin posted a photo on Facebook that shows a small cloud rope descending from a dark sky near her West Hawai‘i home. “Hung out for about 5 minutes [in] Kealakekua/Honalo just now,” Rankin said in the post. “Disappeared on [its] way towards Kona.”
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Alaska Airlines Struggles For Hawaii Travel Spot After 15 Years

It’s a vastly different time than when Alaska Airlines started flying to Hawaii 15 years ago. We hadn’t even started thinking about Southwest Hawaii flights. And Hawaiian Airlines had no planes to fly directly to the neighbor islands from the mainland. When Alaska Hawaii flights started, the timing...
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Image of the Week: United Nations Day

This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Jim Mellon, director of international student services. The photo was taken by UH Hilo alum Tearina Asiata. Mellon shared “UH Hilo celebrated United Nations Day on campus on October 28, with students...
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy