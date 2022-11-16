Read full article on original website
Related
Hawaii women’s basketball routed by Florida Gulf Coast in home opener
The Hawaii women's basketball team was routed by Florida Gulf Coast on Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii men’s basketball set to play Hawaii Pacific in Laie this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is headed to the North Shore this weekend for a neutral site game against crosstown rivals Hawaii Pacific. The Rainbow Warriors are set to play their first game at the Cannon Activities Center on the Campus of BYU-Hawaii while...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wahine volleyball hosts final homestand of the season, set to honor lone senior
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is set to host their final pair of home matches this weekend at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The ‘Bows take on Cal Poly on Friday and Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday. Hawaii sits at the top...
the university of hawai'i system
Rainbow Warriors 2023 volleyball schedule announced
The two-time defending national champion University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa men’s volleyball team will play a 28-match regular season schedule in 2023 that includes four teams that participated in last year’s NCAA Championship tournament. The Rainbow Warriors will play 19 home matches at SimpliFi Arena at...
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo men’s soccer players named to Academic All-District Team
Four University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo men’s soccer players were named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team on November 15. The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The four...
hawaiiprepworld.com
Waimea-Honokaa semifinal matchup stris up memories
This weekend’s neighbor-island heavy slate of state tournament football games can stir up a lot of nostalgia for veteran coaches. Open Division: Punahou vs. Mililani, Kahuku vs. Campbell. Division I: Aiea at Konawaena. Division I: Waipahu at ‘Iolani. Division II: Waimea at Honokaa. Division II: Nanakuli at King...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Punahou makes first State playoff appearance since 2016, set to face off with Mililani
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The HHSAA State football tournament chugs along and this week the Open Division tournament begins with four teams fighting for the Koa Head trophy — one side of the bracket sees No. 2 seed Punahou taking on Mililani. The Buffanblu make their long awaited return to...
Huskies Add Hawaii to 2030 Schedule, Which Includes Tennessee
Eight years from now, there's no telling who will be playing for the University of Washington football team or even coaching them, though Kalen DeBoer seems like he's in it for the long haul. Whoever it is, they'll have to face Hawaii, which on Wednesday was newly added to the...
KITV.com
UH Manoa grad student featured in Nike ad; first Native Hawaiian in indigenous N7 collection
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is breaking barriers as the face of an indigenous Nike campaign. Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes, who is getting her Master's degree at the UH College of Education, is the new face of the Nike's N7 collection.
Down utility lines close portion of this Hilo road
The Hawaii Police Department said that downed utility lines have closed off a portion of Kanoelehua Avenue on Friday morning.
nomadlawyer.org
Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii
In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi County Opens Registration For Winter Intersession Programs
HILO, Hawaiʻi - This winter, tree programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island at the Pi‘ihonua Gym in Hilo, Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea, and Pāpa‘ikou Gym in North Hilo. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now...
BEAT OF HAWAII
After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings
Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
Former Saint Louis School pupil victim in UVA shooting
A community in mourning after an on-campus shooting took the lives of three University of Virginia students, including a former Hawaii man. The shooting happened aboard a chartered bus as students were returning from a class field trip to Washington D.C.
Multiple lanes on Moanalua freeway blocked
The Hawaii Department of Transportation has reported a crash on the Moanalua Freeway eastbound lanes, before Red Hill.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Erosion concerns heightened on Oahu’s North Shore as big-wave season begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect for several parts of the state. On Oahu’s north and west facing shores, wave heights could reach between 12 to 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That energy is coming from a strong northwesterly swell. Kauai is...
kauainownews.com
Photo captures rarity on Big Island: a likely waterspout
On Nov. 9, Sally Rankin posted a photo on Facebook that shows a small cloud rope descending from a dark sky near her West Hawai‘i home. “Hung out for about 5 minutes [in] Kealakekua/Honalo just now,” Rankin said in the post. “Disappeared on [its] way towards Kona.”
BEAT OF HAWAII
Alaska Airlines Struggles For Hawaii Travel Spot After 15 Years
It’s a vastly different time than when Alaska Airlines started flying to Hawaii 15 years ago. We hadn’t even started thinking about Southwest Hawaii flights. And Hawaiian Airlines had no planes to fly directly to the neighbor islands from the mainland. When Alaska Hawaii flights started, the timing...
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: United Nations Day
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Jim Mellon, director of international student services. The photo was taken by UH Hilo alum Tearina Asiata. Mellon shared “UH Hilo celebrated United Nations Day on campus on October 28, with students...
Pedestrian struck on road in Kailua, dies
The Honolulu Police Department has reported the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu happened on Wednesday evening.
Comments / 0