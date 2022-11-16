ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders

MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
MIAMI, FL
Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War

One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
Florida Man Arrested for Powering Home with Lost Nuke? Details explored

Did A Florida Man Get Busted For Using A Stolen Nuclear Bomb To Power His House? Numerous recent reports have detailed the disappearance of American nuclear equipment without a trace of its whereabouts. Several internet users have recently questioned, “Was a Florida man arrested for using a lost U.S. nuclear weapon to power his home?” Was a Florida man arrested for allegedly using a decommissioned U.S. nuclear reactor to power his home? Keep reading this post if you want to find out more.
FLORIDA STATE
F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail

Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
