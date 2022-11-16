Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusets men face trial on murder charges in Michigan linked to deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
Two workers at the New England Compounding Center connected to a deadly countrywide fungal meningitis outbreak face trial on 2nd-degree murder charges.
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Todd, Julie Chrisley should face between 10 to 22 years in prison for financial crimes conviction: prosecutors
Todd and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years behind bars after being convicted of federal financial crimes, according to sentencing guidelines. The couple has a hearing Monday.
A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel
A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
Click10.com
U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders
MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
Idaho murder victim's sister says she called man 7 times night of slayings: Report
The sister of Kaylee Goncalvez, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, says she called a man named Jack six times before she was killed.
Arizona police make 'largest drug bust' in department's history, seize more than 700k fentanyl pills
Arizona police arrested four men in two different drug busts, confiscating over 700,000 fentanyl pills along with other drugs and cash, police said.
Mexican drug cartels buy fentanyl chemicals from China and control the border: 'Tucker Carlson Originals'
Tucker Carlson exposes how Mexican drug cartels get material to make fentanyl from China, which is then transported into the United States and kills Americans on "Tucker Carlson Originals."
Mother, son arrested after underground bunker filled with illegal drugs, weapons found in Arizona
WADDELL, Ariz. — A mother and her adult son were arrested after deputies discovered an underground bunker filled with illegal drugs, weapons and more at an RV storage facility in Waddell, Arizona. According to a news release from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the fraud unit on Tuesday served...
Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War
One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
Ohio woman allegedly drowns 93-year-old grandmother in kitchen sink, bathtub to dodge nursing home bills
An Ohio woman allegedly told police she snuck up behind her 93-year-old grandmother while she was washing dishes and drowned her in the sink and bathtub to dodge nursing home bills.
Missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery's stepmother pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate
Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has pleaded guilty to unrelated charges and will cooperate with prosecutors who have charged her husband with murder.
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
Two University of Idaho murder victims seen in video footage hours before attack
Two victims of the University of Idaho quadruple homicide, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, appear in a video from a food truck hours before their deaths.
Border agents find $2M in cocaine, dead man near capsized boat in Puerto Rico
Border agents discovered 198 pounds of cocaine and a dead person near a capsized boat in Puerto Rico.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
osoblanco.org
Florida Man Arrested for Powering Home with Lost Nuke? Details explored
Did A Florida Man Get Busted For Using A Stolen Nuclear Bomb To Power His House? Numerous recent reports have detailed the disappearance of American nuclear equipment without a trace of its whereabouts. Several internet users have recently questioned, “Was a Florida man arrested for using a lost U.S. nuclear weapon to power his home?” Was a Florida man arrested for allegedly using a decommissioned U.S. nuclear reactor to power his home? Keep reading this post if you want to find out more.
Warnock ex-wife asks court to compel pastor to child custody questioning
Oulèye Ndoye, ex-wife of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, is requesting the court to compel the senator to questioning regarding their ongoing child custody battles.
F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail
Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
Oregon drug trafficking ring busted with nearly half a million in cash, 20 pounds of narcotics: authorities
Authorities in Washington County, Oregon, seized nearly half a million dollars in cash and 20 pounds of narcotics after an investigation into a suspect drug trafficking ring.
Fox News
865K+
Followers
5K+
Post
685M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0