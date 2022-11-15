ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSPA 7News

Man arrested for trafficking almost 7 pounds of meth

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after he was found with more than 6.5 pounds of methaphetamine in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop was conducted when deputies noticed a Dodge Charger speeding along Highway 24. Deputies found the drugs in the trunk of the car during their […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies arrest Seneca man for meth trafficking after chase

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County arrested a man on Wednesday evening after a chase that took place near the Earles Grove community. According to a release from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a tip that the suspect, Clifford Jacob Ricketts, was in the area working on a black Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies noticed a car matching the description near Smith Dairy Road and Cottontail Drive and attempted a traffic stop.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg Co. man found passed out in car with child inside

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Drug bust in Greenville County

Greenville County deputies seize multiple drugs and guns following a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday, Nov. 14. Bodycam timeline of officer involved shooting. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Chadwick Boseman's parents at 'Wakanda Forever' premiere. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies find loaded gun in Upstate high school student’s bookbag

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a loaded gun Wednesday in a 16-year-old student’s bookbag. Deputies said they responded to Westside High School in reference to a call made around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities located a loaded firearm and marijuana inside the student’s bookbag. Deputies took the student into […]
FOX Carolina

Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest former Clinton Police officer for Misconduct in Office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested former Clinton Police Officer Pertavion Quintarius Adams for Misconduct in Office. The 25 year-old was arrested after an investigation found he accessed confidential documents about a homicide case. Authorities say Adams sent photos of the information through text to...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman found dead in truck near road in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was found dead in a truck near Southport Road on Thursday morning. Officials said they responded to Southport Road near Peake Drive at around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, it appears that the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

