Man arrested for trafficking almost 7 pounds of meth
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after he was found with more than 6.5 pounds of methaphetamine in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop was conducted when deputies noticed a Dodge Charger speeding along Highway 24. Deputies found the drugs in the trunk of the car during their […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies arrest Seneca man for meth trafficking after chase
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County arrested a man on Wednesday evening after a chase that took place near the Earles Grove community. According to a release from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a tip that the suspect, Clifford Jacob Ricketts, was in the area working on a black Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies noticed a car matching the description near Smith Dairy Road and Cottontail Drive and attempted a traffic stop.
FOX Carolina
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in Laurens, official says
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a child was hit in front of a school Friday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:11 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary. The Sheriff’s Office said the 7-year-old boy usually walks...
Guns, drugs seized in multi-agency investigation in the Upstate
Multiple guns and drugs have recently been taken by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
First Responder Friday: Laurens County Sheriff’s Gun Detecting K-9
LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Did you know one way to help protect our schools comes on four legs? Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said he considered options with Laurens School District 55 officials on how to try and keep guns off the Laurens District 55 High School campus. “We talked about metal detectors, firearm detecting […]
Child hit by vehicle near elementary school in Laurens Co.
A child was hit by a vehicle Friday morning near an elementary school in Laurens County.
Missing Greenville Co. girl found
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a girl is missing in Greenville County.
Deputies searching for Anderson man last seen at motel
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man that was last seen in September in Anderson County.
Teacher accused of indecent liberties with a student in Polk Co.
A teacher was arrested in Polk county on Tuesday.
Spartanburg Co. man found passed out in car with child inside
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
Hendersonville woman sentenced for murder charge
A Hendersonville woman was sentenced Monday in connection to a deadly shooting.
FOX Carolina
Drug bust in Greenville County
Greenville County deputies seize multiple drugs and guns following a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday, Nov. 14. Bodycam timeline of officer involved shooting. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Chadwick Boseman's parents at 'Wakanda Forever' premiere. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022...
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westside High School student Wednesday on a weapons charge. Officials searched the student when they said there was an odor of marijuana.
Deputies find loaded gun in Upstate high school student’s bookbag
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a loaded gun Wednesday in a 16-year-old student’s bookbag. Deputies said they responded to Westside High School in reference to a call made around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities located a loaded firearm and marijuana inside the student’s bookbag. Deputies took the student into […]
Woman accused of stabbing another person in neck in Oconee Co.
An Oconee County woman is accused of stabbing another person in the neck Sunday night.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
Sheriff: Deputies force reckless driver off road near Upstate school
A man accused of reckless driving was forced off the road by deputies near an Upstate elementary school Tuesday afternoon.
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest former Clinton Police officer for Misconduct in Office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested former Clinton Police Officer Pertavion Quintarius Adams for Misconduct in Office. The 25 year-old was arrested after an investigation found he accessed confidential documents about a homicide case. Authorities say Adams sent photos of the information through text to...
FOX Carolina
Deputies recover stolen vehicles, over 1 lb. drugs in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently found over one pound of drugs and multiple stolen items during a recent investigation. Deputies said they responded to a house on West Chapman Road in Belton as part of an investigation into a stolen...
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead in truck near road in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was found dead in a truck near Southport Road on Thursday morning. Officials said they responded to Southport Road near Peake Drive at around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, it appears that the...
