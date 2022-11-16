Read full article on original website
Wildlife officials urge Reno residents to be bear aware as activity rises
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Both the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) are warning Reno residents to be wary of bears in the area. NDOW and RPD say they have seen an increase in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia, a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories to store fat for the winter.
Ask Joe: drive-thru tribal dispensary opens its doors in Verdi
Reno, NEV — One of our viewers wrote in asking about the plans to open up a tribal dispensary in Verdi. Our viewer says she's been hearing about the plans for a long time. The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony had planned to open up a dispensary in January of this year. However the facility located off of I-80 in Verdi remained closed until last week when it finally opened its doors.
Harmful algal blooms persist in Lake Tahoe
Incline Village, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lake Tahoe is known internationally for its' beautiful blue hue, but what if that were to change?. There are a few factors contributing to the lake's blueness:. Clean air. Clean water. The amount of algae in the lake. UC Davis...
Ask Joe: are fires at Sparks apartment complex connected?
Reno, NEV — Viewer Nani Jenkins wrote in asking about several fires that have broken out at a Sparks apartment complex and whether they're connected. We found there have been seven fires this year all at the same apartment complex. This is happening at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking teenage girl walking dog in Reno neighborhood
A mountain lion was euthanized after attacking a teenage girl who was walking her dog, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. NDOW said the incident happened off Terry Way in the Virginia Foothills during the early morning hours on Nov. 10. Both the girl and her Great Pyrenees are...
Man killed in crash at Greg St. and Industrial Way in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a single vehicle crash in Sparks on Friday morning. Crews responded to Greg St. at Industrial Way on the report of a crash on Nov. 18 around 9:30 a.m. After arriving on scene, officers found three...
$5,000 reward offered for information into deadly shooting at Atlantis casino
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting at a Reno casino in June. Police responded to the Atlantis casino just after 11 p.m. on June 3 on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died on scene.
No one hurt after fire burns home on 4th St. in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A two-story Sparks home is unlivable after a fire late Friday night. Around 8:50 p.m., Sparks firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in a home in the 2300 block of 4th St. near York Way. When crews arrived on...
Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
One hospitalized after shooting off Smithridge in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting in south Reno. Officers responded to the 400 block of Smithridge Park just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 17 on the report of a shooting. Reno police said...
Eddie Lorton concedes Reno mayor's race to incumbent Hillary Schieve
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno mayoral candidate Eddie Lorton conceded in the race for Reno mayor Wednesday morning, ending his fourth bid for citywide office. Incumbent Hillary Schieve, who led by over 18 percentage points as of Tuesday night, will win her third and final term leading the Biggest Little City.
Large amount of drugs seized after suspect nearly hits deputy in Lyon County
A large amount of drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Lyon County after the suspect nearly hit a deputy's patrol car on Wednesday morning. When the deputy contacted the driver, he noticed he was behaving suspiciously which led to a K9 sniffing the suspect's vehicle. Deputies found nearly...
Sparks man sentenced to 30 years in prison for two separate drug trafficking cases
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison with parole eligibility after nine and a half for two separate cases involving firearms and drug trafficking. Forty-nine-year-old James Learren Brooks pled guilty in September to two...
