International Fugitive Dennis Edwards, aka “Death,” Arrested On 2012 Inditement To Import Cocaine Though Newark Liberty International Airport

New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com
Convicted Felon Sentenced to 37 Months in Prison for Trying to Bring Loaded Gun on Plane at Newark Liberty International Airport
A Newburgh, New York, man was sentenced today to 37 months in prison for possessing a stolen and loaded firearm that he tried to get through security at Newark Liberty International Airport, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Desmond Herring, 48, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge...
Man tried to deposit forged $161K check at N.J. bank ATM, authorities say
A 21-year-old Paterson man attempted to deposit a forged U.S. Treasury check for more than $161,000 at an ATM machine at a Bergen County bank, authorities said. The fraudulent check was caught before Joshua Salazar Moreno or anyone else could withdrawn any of the money, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
fox5ny.com
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
Prosecutor’s Office Identifies 19-Year-Old Killed In Trenton Shooting Yesterday
November 18, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has identified Nay’sean Byrd, 19, of Trenton as the victim…
hudsoncountyview.com
U.S. Marshals task force captures and arrests fugitive wanted for fatal Jersey City shooting
A U.S. Marshals task force as captured and arrested a fugitive wanted for a fatal Jersey City shooting earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne, Suarez said in a statement.
Paterson Ex-Con Admits Having Drugs, Gun When Detectives Busted In
UPDATE: A convicted pedophile from Paterson whose parole officers found large amounts of cash on top of his bed admitted on Thursday that he kept a loaded gun beneath it, authorities said. Jessie Mayfield, 59, told a judge he also had fentanyl for sale along with ilegal .22-caliber Ruger --...
Wall Township Man Who Was Carpenters’ Union Fund Manager Sentenced To Six Months Home Confinement For Embezzling $140K
November 16, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – The former administrative manager of a carpenters’ union pension fund was sentenced today to…
Fort Lauderdale, FL Man Busted Passing Counterfeit U.S. Currency At Jackson Premium Outlets
November 16, 2022 JACKSON, NJ (OCEAN)–Jackson Police reported that on November 8, 2022 Detective Purtell was in the area of…
Bronx cabbie accelerates into parked car as armed robbers put him in chokehold
The NYPD is looking to identifying two men who put a Bronx livery cab driver in a chokehold and robbed him at gunpoint earlier this month, authorities said.
School lockdown lifted in Asbury Park after woman reports threatening individual in area
Police are investigating reports that a suspicious person on a bike made threatening remarks involving a weapon in Asbury Park.
TSA: Passenger caught with disassembled gun at Newark Airport
NEWARK, N.J. -- A passenger at Newark Liberty International Airport was caught with a disassembled gun inside his carry-on luggage, TSA says.Agents found parts of the 9 mm weapon Wednesday during a scan at Terminal B. Officers say an Indiana man had the gun parts and ammunition in two bags he was carrying. The man reportedly told police the car he drove to the area had been stolen and he thought traveling with the disassembled gun would be OK. It was the 12th weapon caught at Newark Airport checkpoints this year.
Yonkers man convicted in deadly White Plains shooting
Darnell Kidd, 31, was found guilty of murder through the use of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Gunman sentenced to 15 years in death of Moussa Fofana
NEWARK, N.J. -- A man accused of killing a New Jersey high school student and promising young soccer player last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.Back in the fall, Yohan Hernandez pleaded guilty to the killing of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana in Maplewood.But as CBS2's Nick Caloway reported, the victim's family does not believe justice was served."It breaks my heart," mother Hawa Fofana said.As she faced her son's killer, Hawa Fofana was understandably emotional. She was processing grief most people could never understand."And my world came crashing down June 6, 2021, and it has not been the...
Two arrested after police find 400 pounds of weed
Police arrested Tongdeng Lu, 63 of Brooklyn, and Hongqiang Shi, 28 of Flushing on November 10. The pair allegedly had 400 pounds of cannabis.
hudsontv.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Jersey City
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne in Jersey City. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Roger Pickett Jr., of Newark, is charged...
IN COLD BLOOD: Killers Stalked Single Dad Gunned Down In Hackensack, Investigators Say
UPDATE: Two men stalked a dollar store clerk from Maywood before one of them is seen on video shooting the 28-year-old victim dead outside a Hackensack barber shop, authorities charged. Footage retrieved from several area surveillance cameras show Dior Alston and Malik Abel, both 21, following Vidal Nieves down Essex...
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
hudsontv.com
Feeding Birds Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Jersey City Woman Who Spit On Hoboken Police Officer
45-year old Tara Montefusco of Jersey City was arrested on Saturday, November 12 at approximately 11 am for an open warrant, weapon possessions charges, aggravated assault and throwing bodily fluids. According to Hoboken Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka, officers responded to 94 Washington Street for a dispute regarding feeding the...
Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday
Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.
Driver dragged police informant during drug buy in Pa.
According to 6WJAC, authorities with the State Police Vice Unit say a New York man is facing several charges after he reportedly dragged a police informant with his car during a controlled buy of methamphetamine in Johnstown. It all happened when authorities attempted to purchase two ounces of methamphetamine from...
