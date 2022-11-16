As the temperature starts dropping and trees lose their leaves to make way for winter, “The Big Brunch” takes you back to fall with its comforting, warm and homey feelings. Hosted by Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Hulu’s latest reality cooking competition show takes on the increasingly beloved meal of the day: brunch. As arguably the most versatile meal, brunch offers contestants the freedom to create all kinds of dishes, both sweet and savory. Sohla El-Waylly (a New York Times cooking contributor and one of TIME 100’s next innovators) and Will Guidara (former co-owner of three-Michelin-star-winning and #1 of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, Eleven Madison Park) join Levy on the judging panel. Levy helped pick out the contestants on “The Big Brunch,” allowing for more personal relationships between him and the chefs. While he isn’t a culinary expert like the other judges, his humor and personality make for a welcome addition to the show.

