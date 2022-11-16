Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Daily
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is a character-driven addition to the MCU
Saying Marvel puts out too much content is no longer a hot take. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been pumping out a constant deluge of TV shows and movies for the past couple of years, all of which introduce new heroes and storylines. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” might be another film in this barrage of superhero content, but at least its story stands apart.
Michigan Daily
‘Armageddon Time’ is too innocent to properly deal with race, class and identity
Coming off the ambitious but ineffective sci-fi drama “Ad Astra,” writer-director James Gray has come back to Earth to write what he knows. Inspired by Gray’s own childhood, “Armageddon Time” tells the story of Paul Graff (Banks Repeta, “The Black Phone”), an 11-year-old Jewish-American boy whose coming of age arrives at the precipice of the Reagan Revolution in the fall of 1980, bringing him face to face with issues of race, class and identity.
Michigan Daily
‘The Big Brunch’ is the perfect cozy winter watch
As the temperature starts dropping and trees lose their leaves to make way for winter, “The Big Brunch” takes you back to fall with its comforting, warm and homey feelings. Hosted by Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Hulu’s latest reality cooking competition show takes on the increasingly beloved meal of the day: brunch. As arguably the most versatile meal, brunch offers contestants the freedom to create all kinds of dishes, both sweet and savory. Sohla El-Waylly (a New York Times cooking contributor and one of TIME 100’s next innovators) and Will Guidara (former co-owner of three-Michelin-star-winning and #1 of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, Eleven Madison Park) join Levy on the judging panel. Levy helped pick out the contestants on “The Big Brunch,” allowing for more personal relationships between him and the chefs. While he isn’t a culinary expert like the other judges, his humor and personality make for a welcome addition to the show.
Comments / 0