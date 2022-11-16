Read full article on original website
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
Jimmy Fallon Imagines The Humiliating Way Donald Trump May Try To Avoid Probe
"Gobble gobble, gobble gobble," cracked the "Tonight Show" host in an imitation of the former president.
Biden at 80: A 'respecter of fate' mulls 2nd White House bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance, one even scaling Mount Everest. It's soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president. Questions swirl now about whether he's got what it takes to go for the summit again. The oldest president in...
Elon Musk gleeful as Twitter users vote on reinstating Trump
Elon Musk expressed excitement Saturday as he watched votes pour in on a Twitter poll he has posted on whether to readmit Donald Trump to the messaging platform. "Fascinating to watch Twitter Trump poll!"
White House wedding for Biden granddaughter Naomi
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was set to be married on Saturday in what will be the 19th time in history the White House has been used for a wedding.
Brazil's incoming gov't unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti, officials say
BRASILIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements.
America’s Worst Airport Is In the New York City Area
Air travel, nearly snuffed out at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, has surged to 2019 levels. Thanksgiving passenger traffic this year may reach an all-time high for the period. Service has suffered because airlines do not have enough planes and, in some cases, do not have enough staff to handle the avalanche of customers. […]
Georgia election audit finds close match in hand and machine counts
A statewide audit of Georgia's election verified the computer count of ballots, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The audit recounted a sample of ballots by hand in all 159 counties on Thursday and Friday.
Public safety accounts urge caution on Twitter after changes
Across the country, government agencies, especially those tasked with sending messages during emergencies, have embraced Twitter over the last decade
5 Countries With Easy Citizenship for Retirement
In the short term, we're all working for the weekends; but, in the long run, we're all working with the hopes of retiring one day. While everyone has a different dream for that scenario, there is an...
