Knicks 118, Jazz 111: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (7-7) play against the Utah Jazz (6-6) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022

New York Knicks 118, Utah Jazz 111 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Analysis: Why’d the Jazz lose to the Knicks? Second-chance points and turnovers https://t.co/e3RVGmMOFP pic.twitter.com/VyeJOzuVgy – 2:18 AM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Jon Stewart on Late Show talking about Kyrie: “They suspended him from playing basketball. If you want to punish this man, send him to the Knicks.” – 2:01 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Man…Jericho Sims off the bench had 8 offensive rebounds. Very good. – 1:03 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

From Kings PR: Sacramento defeated Brooklyn by 32 points tonight, their largest margin of victory since a 38-point victory at New York on Mar. 3, 2015.

This is just the eighth time over the last 10 seasons that the Kings have won by 30 points or more. – 12:42 AM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

See you tomorrow, Knicks fam 😴 pic.twitter.com/pJ69ppNtoC – 12:10 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Despite tonight’s loss against the Knicks, Simone Fontecchio had a productive game with the Utah Jazz, coming off the bench

9 points / 4 rebounds / 2 assists / 1 block / 3-5 3P in 16’47” minutes

Fontecchio had some good moments, showed his adjustment level. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/JcYW7GqMlE – 12:07 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

First home loss of the season for the Utah Jazz pic.twitter.com/j3wHMIQMgm – 12:02 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Julius Randle on the dinner: “Just got together, spent a little time with each other off the court, watched the football game, watched the Eagles lose, so a great day.” Direct shot at Jalen Brunson. – 12:01 AM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Kelly’s first double-double since November of last year 📊

#PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/XU6QefywDx – 11:57 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The @Utah Jazz have the next three nights in Salt Lake City for the first time this year after a road-heavy start to the season.

Kelly Olynyk joked about the team’s tough start:

“People say Utah’s beautiful, I have no idea I haven’t seen it.”

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 11:57 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Kelly Olynyk, on the schedule catching up to the Jazz: “People say Utah’s beautiful — I have no idea, I haven’t seen it. … We were worn out at the end of that trip.” – 11:57 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

6 guys in double figures ➡️ full team win.

Jalen 25 PTS | 8 ST | 3 STL

Cam 19 PTS | 1 STL | 1 BLK

RJ 18 PTS | 4 AST

Julius 15 PTS | 6 REB

Quick 13 PTS | 4 STL

Jericho 11 PTS | 13 REB pic.twitter.com/ljuLyAlqs6 – 11:55 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

JB appreciation post 📈 pic.twitter.com/nqSSVatA8L – 11:44 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

6 players in double digits, 44 points off the bench 🫡

#TakeNote | @getcoinzoom pic.twitter.com/oCi6XH24JM – 11:42 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Knicks 7-7. Thoughts.

https://t.co/pU9Em4dJRC pic.twitter.com/3Bq6TXy6qe – 11:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tonight was the first time Paul George played the entire 2nd half in a game since Game 2 of the 2021 West semis at Utah.

First time in regular season since March 2017 at Boston, when George was with the Pacers.

Clippers with a 3-game homestand that begins Thursday vs Pistons. – 11:38 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the New York Knicks https://t.co/p52hu789AY pic.twitter.com/17FwI0HUiw – 11:33 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

FINAL: Knicks 118, Jazz 111. Utah shot 17-43 after halftime (39.5%), just couldn’t get much going offensively. Defense (both paint and transition) problematic again. Olynyk with a season-high 27p, plus 11r. Clarkson 15p/5r. 21 turnovers leading to 24 Knicks points off of. – 11:29 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Leaving Utah with the W‼️ #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/Q6LGEM2GY6 – 11:27 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

The Cinderella Utah Jazz suffer their first home loss of the season to a team who just had their most embarrassing performance in a calendar year and hadn’t beaten a team over .500 all season. Just another night in the NBA. – 11:24 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Very good win for the Knicks in Utah tonight. New York needed that one with games in Denver, San Francisco and Phoenix ahead of them on this road trip. – 11:24 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Welp that settles it… Knicks have to go to Cheesecake Factory as a team before every game for the rest of the season – 11:24 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Jalen Brunson took over the fourth after the Obi/Quickley duo got the team momentum to open the quarter. #Knicks were grinding and got a rare win in Utah. – 11:24 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Knicks beat Utah 118-111. Jazz down to 10-6, still 3rd in the West for now.

In the end, that’s a bad loss from the Jazz (under new higher expectations, anyway). Knicks have limited rim protection, but Jazz only got 18 shots at the rim. Too many TOs, too many fouls for Utah. – 11:24 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Knicks 118, Jazz 111.

Knicks begin their 5-game road trip with a win, improve to 7-7 on the season.

• Brunson 25 pts, 8 asts

• Reddish 19 pts

• Sims 11 & 13

• Randle 15 & 6

• Olynyk 27 & 10 – 11:24 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Knicks with a spirited performance after a team meeting and they defeat the Jazz 118-111. Three consecutive defeats for Utah and they are now 10-6 on the season. A 20-4 run in the fourth quarter is the difference. Utah with phoenix on Friday night – 11:23 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

KNICKS WIN!!!! – 11:22 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Schedule, regression, and opponents’ film study caught up with the Jazz — they’re about to lose their third straight. – 11:21 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

this is the ONE time im not going to steam about Thibs closing with Randle instead of Obi (who is killing it again tonight). Julius organized the players only dinner, the team clearly responded well to it, let him go out there and back up his words with action. – 11:21 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Most impressive part of Reddish’s season has been how he’s embraced his role. Playing hard defense. Much more disciplined in passing lanes and whatnot than he was. Taking better shots. Going at the rim more. Just been a flat-out helpful player reading off the higher-usage guys. – 11:20 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Too much Jalen Brunson tonight — a sentence Jazz fans are familiar with — as he hits 2 big FTs to get to 25p, 8a. – 11:18 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Jazz down 8, Brunson to the line. 1:20 left. Fans are leaving the building. – 11:18 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

julius randle seeing lauri markkanen close out really hard and block a jumper pic.twitter.com/z62kDiXvOY – 11:17 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

what the hell was served at that Knicks players only dinner? – 11:16 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Jazz fans have started an M-V-P chant for Kelly Olynyk. – 11:15 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Hardy is now 2/2 on challenges on the year. This one’s a big one; keeps Olynyk in the game and gets the Jazz two points on the free throw line. – 11:13 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Challenge successful. Foul on Hartenstein instead of Olynyk – 11:12 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Call that would have fouled Olynyk out is reversed and he goes to the line with the Jazz down 11 and 3:56 left. – 11:12 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Busting The Jazz’s Ass Power Rankings:

1. Michael Jordan

2. Vernon Maxwell

3. Jalen Brunson – 11:12 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Will Hardy is challenging the sixth foul call on Kelly Olynyk.

Olynyk trying to avoid fouling out for the fourth time this season. – 11:11 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

That’s a terrible call on Olynyk 😂 – 11:10 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Olynyk called for his sixth foul with 3:54 to go. Hardy will challenge. Looked like a pretty easy over-the-back call on Hartenstein, as the Vivint crowd let the refs know. – 11:10 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Jazz going to challenge what would be a 6th foul on Olynyk….I feel like I have definitely typed this before. – 11:09 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Jalen Brunson has completely taken this game over much like he did last year in the playoffs.

Knicks getting what they paid for tonight. – 11:08 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

24-6 run from the Knicks. – 11:08 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Brunson bucket gives the Knicks 56 PITP. Jazz just have no interior defense. They trail 107-93 with 4:36 to go. – 11:07 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

And, yeah, in the last few possessions it’s come down to a pretty familiar problem: the Jazz (and especially Conley) can’t guard Jalen Brunson. – 11:07 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

This is a 20-4 run for the Knicks….Jazz have fallen apart – 11:06 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Obi a team-best +23

Randle a team-worst -6

So, Randle replaces Obi with 6 mins left in the game – 11:05 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Shooters shoot. 🪣 pic.twitter.com/tXefvj0dBO – 11:05 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

17 big minutes from Simone Fontecchio tonight — 9p on 3-5 from 3, plus 4r, 2a, solid defense. – 11:04 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks are on a 23-9 run. – 11:02 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The Knicks are playing harder, and sharper than the Jazz.

Third straight game the Jazz have lacked the energy to keep it together late in a close game. – 11:02 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Couple of own goals for Jarred Vanderbilt over the last few games. Not great – 11:01 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

14-2 run for the Knicks and they lead by 8 – 11:01 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Vando’s weird night gets worse — almost tips the ball into the Knicks basket, then tips it again and this time it *does* go in. Sigh. – 11:01 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Obi-Quickley duo is 6 for 9 from three so far in this game. #Knicks bench with 39 points to 44 by the Jazz bench. – 10:58 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

This game is there for the Knicks to take on a platter. – 10:58 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

11-2 run from the Knicks and they take a 94-89 lead…..back to back threes from Quickley….Jazz offense bogging down. Utah takes timeout – 10:57 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Simone Fontecchio flies in for a great offensive rebound, dishes to a driving Sexton … layup missed. On the other end, Quickley buries a 3, the Knicks have an 11-2 run, and the Jazz trail 94-89 with 9:21 to go. – 10:57 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

What a stretch from Quickley off the bench. – 10:57 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Déjà vu from these ✌️

@Immanuel Quickley x Jericho AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Gd1nmmn5QB – 10:56 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jericho Sims has been taking it to the Jazz all night —11p, 13r — but he picked up his 5th foul with 10:12 to play. – 10:55 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Collin Sexton: Not having a great night – 10:54 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks trail by 2 heading into the fourth quarter. Reserves playing better than the starters. Wonder how long Thibs keeps out Julius and Brunson. – 10:52 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through three quarters, the Jazz lead the Knicks 85-83.

• Randle 15 & 5

• Barrett 14 & 3

• Reddish 13 pts

• Brunson 13-3-5

• Sims 11 & 12

• Olynyk 18 & 8 – 10:52 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 3Q: Jazz 85, Knicks 83. Sexton finds Fontecchio for the buzzer-beater, as he hits his third 3 of the night. Very disjointed performance by both teams. Can the Jazz muster any momentum? They need Olynyk to avoid picking up a quick 5th foul. – 10:52 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Quickley’s floater opens up the lob game so much. Really difficult to guard that play. Step up to contest a shot and it turns into an oop. Worry about Sims and he’s got a wide-open, bread-and-butter look. – 10:51 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Simone Fontecchio for three and the Jazz lead the Knicks 85-83 at the end of the third quarter. He has 9 on three threes. The last one was a big shot. Jazz were reeling – 10:51 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Fontecchio hits the buzzer-beating three to put the Jazz up 2 going into the 4th.

If I’m Hardy, I consider finishing this game with a Markkanen/Olynyk/Kessler front-court… you get the rim protection of Kessler on D, and then the good offensive stuff from Olynyk on O. – 10:51 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Knicks got a break there – 10:49 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

See, that last play is exactly what we’re talking about when we describe Sexton’s limitations at PG: Blows up the timing of the play to try to drive himself, gets shut down, then dribbles back out, spacing all weird as a result, then turns it over dribbling into a corner. – 10:43 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Cam Reddish is absurdly talented – 10:43 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Air Lauri, cleared for takeoff 🫡

#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/8coA7l0FdU – 10:41 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

EVERYTHING about this >>>

@Jalen Brunson x @Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/YfyZeVaQFK – 10:36 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jazz holding a 70-68 lead at the six minute timeout of the third quarter – 10:34 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Some of these turnovers from the Jazz just have to be mental. I can’t imagine Clarkson thought that last pass had any chance of being completed. This looks like a very tired team trying to push through – 10:32 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Kelly Olynyk with four fouls and has to come out. Noteworthy because he’s been so good tonight – 10:29 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

And now Olynyk has 4 fouls, after stopping a Barrett transition dunk attempt. Beasley in, as the Jazz go smallerish. – 10:29 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Kelly Olynyk quickly picks up his fourth foul early in the third quarter.

He’s been the Jazz most reliable player tonight with 18 points, and now he heads to the bench. – 10:28 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Olynyk’s been Utah’s best player tonight… he just picked up his 4th foul on a pretty unwise transition foul. – 10:28 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Strong first half by Jalen Brunson (13 points, 4 assists) going against Mike Conley and following up a forgettable game Sunday in which he was left on the bench in the second half. #Knicks – 10:19 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

🚨 JB DID THAT 🚨

@Julius Randle ➡️ @Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/LnndOhwH5A – 10:17 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks up 3 at the half, 61-58

Randle will 11 points. RJ and Brunson with 10 a piece.

Obi had 3 assists and was +9 in 9 mins.

Jericho Sims (7 points and 8 boards) was fantastic on both ends.

Thibs shortened his rotation: played just 9 guys. Grimes and Fournier odd men out – 10:12 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Knicks up 61-58 at the half.

Super disjointed but interesting game. Not a lot of good decisions being made.

Jazz are at their best tonight with the Conley/Olynyk PnR and variations off of it. Everything else is pretty sketchy. – 10:11 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Knicks 61, Jazz 58. Some bad transition D leads to a Brunson 3 at the buzzer. Knicks dropped 38p in 2Q on 15-26 shooting. Jazz’s 12 turnovers have led to 10 Knicks points. Utah shooting just 6-17 from 3. They’re in it cuz NY has 10 TOs, and Jazz are 14-18 FTs. – 10:11 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Knicks lead the Jazz 61-58.

• Randle 11 & 4

• Brunson 10 pts, 3 asts

• Barrett 10 pts

• Sims 7 & 8

• Olynyk 15 & 5 – 10:10 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

JALEN. AT THE HALF BUZZER. 🚨 – 10:10 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Knicks close the half on a 6-0 run and lead the Jazz 61-58 at intermission. Olynyk with a great half. But the Jazz aren’t getting a lot of stops against the Knicks – 10:10 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Got a little over a minute of Randle-Toppin front court to end the first half. Sims and Hartenstein both have three fouls. Wonder if we see more in the second half. – 10:10 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks just got away with one — three players watching Clarkson all alone in the corner. He misfired and Brunson hits one at the buzzer for a halftime lead, 61-58. – 10:09 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen with three fouls – 10:05 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Jazz timeout entertainment I’m pretty sure I saw on Twin Peaks like decades ago, but they added Edwin Diaz’s entrance music. – 10:02 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jazz lead the Knicks 52-48 with 2:01 remaining in the first half. Offense has been a chore but the Jazz are doing a good job of creating turnovers and capitalizing – 10:01 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

caught ‘em watching 👀 pic.twitter.com/lv9oyZmATi – 10:00 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

I agreed with the offensive foul on Olynyk, but I think that Markkanen one was bogus – 9:59 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Vando with some pretty curious decisions on both ends of the floor so far… that corner 3 by Reddish was on him on first glance – 9:56 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz can’t keep Sims off the glass – 9:54 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Quickley now with 3 fouls, and he heads to the bench – 9:53 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks actually flew to Utah a day early so they could get acclimated with the altitude. So far, they’re at least not looking winded. And if some guys are, certainly Jericho Sims is not. – 9:51 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Jericho. Again. How. – 9:51 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Mike Conley is overthinking his shots. – 9:50 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

just wanna say 🤌 to this whole sequence 🤌 pic.twitter.com/xy1Ahg2sIg – 9:50 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Himmanuel Quickley x Jericho Hims

.@Immanuel Quickley really made this happen 😳 pic.twitter.com/me3vUCt9xn – 9:49 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Thibs going with that aforementioned nine-man rotation. No Fournier or Grimes so far with 7:40 to go in the first half. – 9:47 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz turn the ball over out of the timeout. They have eight – 9:45 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Anyone got a frame for this poster? 😏 pic.twitter.com/SqUPCNP9lc – 9:44 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

The Untouchable Immanuel Quickley has tied a career-high in a regular season game with 3 steals. – 9:41 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Battle of top scoring bench (Jazz) vs No. 4 bench (Knicks) and in the first quarter the Jazz bench put up 15 of the team’s 27 points. But Jericho Sims jumped through the roof on an alley-oop. – 9:38 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks catch a break. Nikola Jokic entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game. – 9:38 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Jazz lead the Knicks 27-23.

• Randle 6 & 3

• Brunson 4 pts

• Sims 2 & 4

• Olynyk 6 & 3 – 9:37 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 27, Knicks 23: Jericho Sims with a poster, and Collin Sexton going too fast and runs himself right into coverage as the period ends. Utah is lagging a bit, but fortuitous thus far that NY is shooting 9-24 and has committed 5 turnovers. Nine Jazz players scored. – 9:36 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Playing at high altitude? Scoff. Jericho Sims lives at high altitude. – 9:35 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

OH MY JERICHO – 9:35 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

First quarter done: the Jazz lead the Knicks 27-23…. – 9:35 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Yeesh, Jericho Sims uses Walker Kessler as a dunk contest prop. – 9:35 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Terrific move by Collin Sexton getting downhill. He and THT putting a lot of rim pressure on the Knicks. Jazz on a 7-0 run – 9:34 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

🚨 @Mike Conley wins the jump ball! 🚨

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/jtCqS4QZ2v – 9:32 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Simone Fontecchio for three – 9:32 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Simone Fontecchio minutes tonight! #TakeNote – 9:31 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Barrett back in the game with Obi — nine players in the game so far with no Grimes or Fournier. – 9:31 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Simone Fontecchio gets the Rudy Gay minutes tonight – 9:30 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

My thought in this first quarter is the Jazz can really use the two days off coming up. They need the rest and they need some time to clean up all of these turnovers – 9:30 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Simone Fontecchio getting the Rudy Gay minutes. – 9:30 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

That illegal screen by Walker Kessler is a great example of how guards get their big men fouls by going before the screen is set. THT created that foul by not waiting for Kessler to get there. Jazz lead 15-14 – 9:29 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Lauri in for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/LPdHQlZJiC – 9:28 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Knicks so inaccurate with their passes… there are opportunities to be had but everything is so off target – 9:28 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Did Conley just win that tap? – 9:27 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Blocker Kessler just introduced himself to the Knicks – 9:23 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Between Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, the Knicks have the length, athleticism and switchability on the wings to be a ton better than they are defensively – 9:23 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

I feel like the Jazz’s offense is so predicated on them making the right split-second decisions a lot, and when they don’t, it can get ugly.

It’s pretty ugly right now – 9:21 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Kelly w/the hoop + the harm 🫡

#TakeNote | @Kelly Olynyk pic.twitter.com/OQLtnRkRlI – 9:20 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Marlins’ ace addresses team payroll issue and Cy Young tomorrow. And Mattingly’s departing advice to Jazz, other Marlins things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:20 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Indecisive Knicks foul up a 3-on-1 break, no doubt owing to the fearsome defensive reputation of Lauri Markkanen. It’ll be Jazz ball when the game resumes. They trail 9-8 at the 6:51 mark 1Q. Utah’s shooting 3-8 overall, 1-5 from deep. Olynyk has 6p. – 9:19 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

6:51 remaining in the first quarter. First timeout. The Jazz trail the Knicks 9-8 – 9:19 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Much better by Olynyk that time, and obviously results in a three point play – 9:17 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Watching the Knicks halfcourt offense develop pic.twitter.com/xCvEWzm0yE – 9:17 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Kelly Olynyk stalled that possession by NOT shooting the ball

It’s great to be unselfish, but when the best look of the possession presents itself, you gotta let that thing fly – 9:16 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Knicks out to a 5-0 lead – 9:12 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks up 5-0. It must have been a delicious meal. – 9:12 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Jazz on 3! 𝟏, 𝟐, 𝟑…

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/D3I6qxwWTn – 9:08 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

✨ 𝙈𝙄𝙆𝙀 ♟ 𝙅𝘾 ✨ 𝙇𝘼𝙐𝙍𝙄 ♟𝙑𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙊 ✨ 𝙆𝙀𝙇𝙇𝙔 ♟

#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/gqhsXc8zSP – 8:54 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Something to keep an eye on: recently, Knicks have considered shortening their rotation. Club has mostly gone with a 10-man rotation to date. – 8:38 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

🎯 pic.twitter.com/A0dm4TL5vB – 8:36 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Same starters for the Knicks tonight. – 8:36 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

1 hour until tip-off ⏳ pic.twitter.com/EX6BDmjYQr – 8:00 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

there’s comfy,

there’s cozy,

and there’s Lauri🧑🏼‍💼

#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/AHOQ0YNzwi – 7:59 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic joins Bones Hyland and assistant coach Ryan Saunders in health and safety protocols. Saunders didn’t travel with the team from Boston to Chicago to end Denver’s recent road trip. Jokic will likely miss at least the Nuggets’ next two games: vs. Knicks, at Mavs. – 7:44 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

✨ Watch the players warmup live on TikTok ✨

Join us: https://t.co/3SOSO9Ly6C pic.twitter.com/PyDooCeSYH – 7:43 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Jokic is out vs. Knicks tomorrow- entered health and safety protocols. – 7:41 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Nikola Jokic has entered health and safety protocols and won’t play in Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/Rv2PRcDqgE – 7:39 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nikola Jokić is OUT on Wednesday against the Knicks, joining Bones Hyland.

Aaron Gordon is also questionable with a non-covid illness, which can often turn into more than that.

Tough break. – 7:37 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nikola Jokic has joined Bones Hyland in health and safety protocols, per the injury report. Both are out for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks.

@denvergazsports @CSGazetteSports pic.twitter.com/5JClPggCia – 7:36 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Knicks on Wednesday. – 7:33 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Mitchell Robinson is OUT tonight per Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau – 7:29 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Will Hardy updates his FT competition: Simone Fontecchio was victorious today. Simone has 2 wins, Will has 2, Leandro Bolmaro still has 0. – 7:20 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Dress for the weather #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/HXbbfVLClA – 6:47 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Kicks for tonight. pic.twitter.com/eIQQxbLOHm – 6:25 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Food for Thought: Struggling Knicks chew things over at Julius Randle’s players-only team dinner newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:04 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Pretty fascinating how a lot of the opinions have swung towards Utah walking into Autzen and winning.

I’ll say this. The vibe here is that Utah believes it is playing for everything. Does Oregon feel the same, or is the Rose Bowl a consolation prize? – 6:00 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Let’s go #OffTheCourt to take a look at the brand new Shoot 360 facility in Lehi ⛹️‍♂️🏀

Check it out ⤵️ | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/cWtHqPIgxw – 5:41 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Howdy Partners Ep. 6 welcomes birthday boy @Tim Bontemps, who misreported his own age by four (4!!!!) years, muddled his way through a Lauri Markkanen mea culpa, raved about SGA and tried to talk the Warriors into selling low on James Wiseman. youtu.be/H_4YiAWnuP8 – 4:21 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Struggling Knicks chew things over at Julius Randle’s players-only team dinner newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:01 PM