Huntsville, TX

Shera Bowers
2d ago

Maybe the City was responding to the public backlash from citizens that don't want that in a publicly funded facility!

Joy Tatum
3d ago

Censorship is totally unacceptable. If you don’t want to read available material that’s your choice. City government does not have the right to block reading material for everyone, due to their small minded backward thinking.

Roberta Justice Cowan
2d ago

Shame on you Huntsville, this is a 1st ammendment violation and outrageous! Last I looked we live in America. If you don't agree with something you don't have to read it, watch it. Censorship on this level is not who we are supposed to be. Sending a city law enforcement officer to conduct such an assignment was an abuse of power plan and simple. What subject will be next? Think people, is this really the type of country you want to live in? Ask the Chinese and Russians how this kind of information and speech suppression has worked for them.

KBTX.com

Sip & shop to support Voices for Children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is hosting its annual Wine & Wassail holiday sip and shop event benefitting Voices for Children. Voices for Children Executive Director Amy Faulkner joined News 3 at Noon to talk about this year’s Wine & Wassail event, where patrons can walk store-to-store, sipping wine and homemade wassail while browsing the unique offerings of local businesses.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Free Music Friday: Michael Rugh

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Michael Rugh joined First News at Four for a special edition of Free Music Friday on Nov. 18 from Downtown Bryan. Rugh highlighted his upcoming performance at Destination Bryan’s Lights On celebration. “I’ll be playing out on Bryan Avenue until about 9 o’clock and then...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Small fire extinguished in restroom at A&M Consolidated High School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A small fire inside a restroom trashcan on Thursday afternoon resulted in the evacuation of staff and students at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. People were allowed back in the building just before 4 p.m. College Station...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Firefighters Association and city at odds over contract

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Negotiations on an agreement between the city of Bryan and the Bryan Firefighters Association have stalled out and have become public after a proposed agreement that expires at the end of the year never made it to Monday’s city council agenda. The agreement is considered...
BRYAN, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Township cancels portions of Lighting of the Doves due to weather

The Woodlands Township has been closely monitoring the forecast in consultation with local weather experts for the 40th Annual Lighting of the Doves on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Due to the likelihood of heavy precipitation, which poses safety and other concerns for volunteers, vendors and performers, activities have been cancelled with the exception of Santa’s arrival, Lighting of the Doves and fireworks which are set to begin at 7 p.m.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KBTX.com

Turn the ‘Lights On’ for the holiday season with Destination Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s officially time to kick off the holiday season in Downtown Bryan with Destination Bryan. Lights On! is a free, family-friendly event that will include holiday photo backdrop stations, a special appearance by Santa Claus, and, of course, the official lighting of the streets of Downtown Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Executed Barbee

Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
hellowoodlands.com

Chambers Creek introduces new 55+ Community in Willis at Grand Opening

On Saturday, November 12, 2022, Chambers Creek invited the community to attend their Grand Opening to view the new 55+ Community in Willis, Texas and enjoy an afternoon of activities and tours. View photos from the Grand Opening on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page and on Instagram:. The Chambers Creek...
WILLIS, TX
KBTX.com

CSISD teachers awarded grants to cover school programs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD kicked off its Education Foundation Grant Patrol where staff, donors, cheerleaders and a drumline traveled to different school campuses to surprise teachers that have been awarded the grants. The grant ceremony benefited 2,000 teachers and over 14,000 students by awarding over 64...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Daddy Long Legs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daddy Long Legs is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 18. Daddy Long Legs is a staff favorite who they feel has been overlooked because he might be considered just another black cat. But he has plenty of personality and is an avid cuddler.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Commissioners canvass Midterm election votes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials held a special session on Thursday morning to canvass all the votes from this year’s Midterm election. This is standard procedure and done after every election in Texas. Brazos County Judge, Duane Peters, said all votes were read and certified within the...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Tips to WOW your guests for the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During the holidays, the conversations are always about the food, but what about making sure your home is ready to welcome guests?. Lifestyle Magazine Editor Jennifer Satterfield stopped by The Three to give you a few tips. Satterfield suggests you declutter and clean the common areas,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Former Brazos County Commissioner, Kenny Mallard, passed away Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenny Mallard, a former Brazos county commissioner passed away Thursday. Mallard represented precinct 3 on the commissioners court between 2003 and 2016. Before that, he served on the Bryan City Council. He was also on the board of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. No word...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Frontier gives free internet and Chromebooks to Brazos Valley program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley at Newman-Adam Campus in Bryan is the first program to be chosen for a nationwide effort to bridge the digital divide. Frontier Communications started a program called Broadband for Good, where they provide a lifetime of free...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Unemployment rate in Bryan-College Station MSA second lowest in state

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The local economy in the Bryan-College Station area continues to be healthy according to the latest economic indicators released by Texas A&M University’s Private Enterprise Research Center earlier this week. According to the report, the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) unemployment rate for October...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

