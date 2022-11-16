The Woodlands Township has been closely monitoring the forecast in consultation with local weather experts for the 40th Annual Lighting of the Doves on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Due to the likelihood of heavy precipitation, which poses safety and other concerns for volunteers, vendors and performers, activities have been cancelled with the exception of Santa’s arrival, Lighting of the Doves and fireworks which are set to begin at 7 p.m.

