Maybe the City was responding to the public backlash from citizens that don't want that in a publicly funded facility!
Censorship is totally unacceptable. If you don’t want to read available material that’s your choice. City government does not have the right to block reading material for everyone, due to their small minded backward thinking.
Shame on you Huntsville, this is a 1st ammendment violation and outrageous! Last I looked we live in America. If you don't agree with something you don't have to read it, watch it. Censorship on this level is not who we are supposed to be. Sending a city law enforcement officer to conduct such an assignment was an abuse of power plan and simple. What subject will be next? Think people, is this really the type of country you want to live in? Ask the Chinese and Russians how this kind of information and speech suppression has worked for them.
Comments / 7