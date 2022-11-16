Nets 105, Kings 137: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (6-8) play against the Sacramento Kings (6-6) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 105, Sacramento Kings 137 (Q4 04:28)

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Terrence Davis vs Brooklyn Nets

28 points

11-13 FG

6-8 3P

7 rebounds

3 assists

3 steals

1 block

in 23 minuites

Off the bench. Outstanding game by TD! #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 12:09 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Terence Davis’ incredible night is (likely) over:

28 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals. – 12:09 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Terence Davis leaves the game to a standing ovation. He finishes with a season-high 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range. – 12:09 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Now a huge ovation for Richaun Holmes. Crowd showing love to the big man who has battled so much over the last year or so.

And he answers with a bucket right away. – 12:08 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Richaun Holmes checks in to a huge ovation. – 12:07 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The Kings calling off the dogs up 129-92 with 7:43 left bringing Dellavedova into the game against Brooklyn. – 12:06 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Matthew Dellavedova gets a huge ovation in his home debut for the Kings. – 12:06 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Delly checks in to a huge ovation. – 12:05 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Sacramento’s 42 points in Q3 are a season high for points in a quarter. This marks just the fifth time this season that a team has had 40+ points in a quarter. – 12:05 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Terence Davis isn’t done quite yet. 28 points. Kings up 129-90. – 12:04 AM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Kings have scored a season-high 129 points.

There’s still 8:05 to go in the game. – 12:04 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Sabonis tonight:

17 PTS

7 REB

7 AST

+44 (!!)

Leading the Kings in AST and REB this season. pic.twitter.com/qUKWIilM9O – 12:02 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

I genuinely think the Kings would’ve blown the Milwaukee Bucks out tonight. This national tv game is all about them. – 12:01 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Getting absolutely housed by the Kings seems like it should be a(nother) watershed moment for Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. – 11:59 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings with the third sellout of the young season tonight with 17,611 in attendance – 11:57 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings fans are a wild bunch right now. pic.twitter.com/a7HnQJ34S3 – 11:56 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Gotta commend Mike Brown, he’s fully embraced his role and the Kings are better for it

🎥 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/Bsf0aejzHJ – 11:56 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings announce a sellout crowd of 17,611. – 11:55 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Pump out your chest Sacramento. You’ve more than earned it. pic.twitter.com/GtJIZFFIW5 – 11:55 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

A 42-28 Kings 3rd period advantage gives Sacramento a 115-82 lead over the Brooklyn Nets headed to the 4th quarter. Kings are 16/33 from 3-point land tonight, shooting 61% from the floor. Terence Davis with 21, one of 6 Kings in double figures – 11:54 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

if the Kings light that bitch up during this 4th quarter i might have a new favorite team. – 11:53 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

The Kings were nasty in the 3rd quarter: 42 pts, 69% FG, 8-12 from 3.

115-82 headed into the 4th. – 11:53 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Here’s the thing; the Kings are blowing out the Nets and everyone is getting theirs.

Davis – 21 pts

Huerter – 19 pts

Sabonis – 17 pts

Barnes – 16 pts

Fox – 14 pts

Lyles – 10 pts

Mitchell – 8 pts – 11:53 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

tfw when you’re up by 33 going into the 4th quarter 😁 pic.twitter.com/lPDBBPFfua – 11:53 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Yuta Watanabe honesty deserves to be in the starting conversation with how he’s played this year.

He’s not an NBA starter. But he’s been one of the most consistent Nets this season in terms of effort and production. – 11:52 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

The Kings 3rd Q were nasty in the 3rd quarter: 42 pts, 69% FG, 8-12 from 3.

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

3Q: Blazers by 4

Spurs take the 3Q 33-31

Poeltl 21 pts

Vassell 18 pts

Keldon 14 pts

SA with a big edge in paint scoring by 16 points

Grant 29 pts

Dame 17 pts

Sharpe 13 pts

Simons 13 pts

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead 115-82 heading to the fourth quarter. 6 Kings with double figure scoring. – 11:51 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

End of 3rd: Nets 82, Kings, 115

Terrence Davis 21pts, 8-9FG, 7rebs, 3stls

Kevin Huerter 19pts, 7-10FG

Domantas Sabonis 17pts, 7rebs, 7asts, 6-6FG

De’Aaron Fox 14pts, 8asts

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

3Q: Kings 115, Nets 82 – 11:51 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

After 3 quarters:

Kings — 115

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

115-82 heading to the 4th quarter. Standing ovation from Kings fans. – 11:51 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

If you’re looking for a positive from this game: Ben Simmons has reached double figures for the first time this season.

I’d say this is his most aggressive game as a Net. – 11:50 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

As bad as this game is for the Nets — the only good sign is that this is the best Ben Simmons has looked. He’s been more active going to the rim and looking for a little offense. – 11:49 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

This is embarrassing for the Nets. They’ve had some bad games this year — but nothing like this. They have gotten steamrolled all night and have no answers. – 11:45 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Kings fans bout to be RUTHLESS if this team is good. – 11:44 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Don’t think it mattered who the Kings played tonight. They’ve been waiting to send this message to the league. – 11:44 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Okpala blocks KD. Huerter hits another triple. 109-70. – 11:44 PM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Decided to come to a Kings game and they’re out here stomping a mudhole in the Brooklyn Nets – 11:43 PM

Tom Ziller @teamziller

LMAO Red Velvet picks KD clean, transition assist to put the Kings up 35. This team is full of pleasant surprises. – 11:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Every time I compliment the Brooklyn Nets’ defense, they go ahead and do what they’re doing in Sacramento tonight.

Terence Davis going OFF – 11:42 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Huerter picked Kevin Durant’s pocket and fed Trey Lyles for a 3. #Nets trail the #Kings 103-68 with 5:01 left in the third. – 11:41 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Kings basketball at its finest! #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:41 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

TNTD 💪

@terencedavisjr is now up to 21 PTS (5-6 3PT) in the game. pic.twitter.com/WNYzDNdROA – 11:41 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings crushing the Nets here in the third. 103-68. First blow out of the season for Sacramento and they’re doing it on a nationally televised game. – 11:40 PM

The Kings scored 100+ points! Power up at your local Power Market to receive this special offer!

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Domantas Sabonis looked right at the TNT table and clapped heading to the timeout.

Yeah, this national tv game means a lot to this team. – 11:40 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

THIS KINGS OFFENSE. pic.twitter.com/z01KRSt560 – 11:40 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings up by 35. Timeout Nets. – 11:40 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings lead the Nets 100-68 with 5:11 to play in the 3rd. – 11:39 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

The “back-on-track” Brooklyn Nets now trail the Kings by 32 on the road midway through the third period – 11:38 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

KZ Okpala getting another look here in the third with the Kings up big and Keegan Murray ailing. – 11:37 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings are playing like a team that finally gets the national stage they’ve been waiting for to silence the jokes and haters.

Looks like they kept receipts. – 11:37 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

TD for 3. Kings up 98-65. – 11:36 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Terence Davis has 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting with six rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes of work. – 11:34 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

With the exception of a few minutes, Sacramento has dominated this game. Nets look completely outmatched.

Kings up 27. Would love to see them maintain a big lead through the final buzzer. – 11:31 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Nets take a timeout with Domantas Sabonis going to the line for the And-1. It’s Kings 90, Nets 63. Charge the lasers, Sacramento. – 11:31 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

This is the worst defense the Nets have played all season. – 11:31 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The Nets have already given up 90 points tonight.

There are still almost 20 minutes left in the game. – 11:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

From Kings:

INJURY UPDATE: Keegan Murray will not return. – 11:31 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

INJURY UPDATE: Keegan Murray will not return. – 11:31 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Kings say Keegan Murray (back) will not return. – 11:31 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Already 5 players in double figures for the Kings. Great ball movement, concentration on defense. Great Kings basketball tonight overall. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:29 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Keegan Murray is done for the night with back soreness. – 11:29 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings rookie Keegan Murray (back soreness) will not return vs. Nets. – 11:29 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Kings forward Keegan Murray is out for the rest of the game. #Nets – 11:28 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Keegan Murray will not return, Kings say. – 11:28 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes 3-ball. Kings up 22. – 11:25 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Terence Davis starts the second half in place of Keegan Murray and immediately hits a 3-pointer. – 11:25 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Terence Davis is starting for Keegan Murray to open the third. Hits a triple to open the quarter. – 11:25 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

From Kings PR: acramento sets their season high for points in a half vs. Brooklyn as they lead the Nets, 73-54 through the first 24 minutes of regulation. – 11:22 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

Q2 #Sacramento 9-13 2FGs 4-9 3FGs 9 points off 8 #Nets turnovers 37% FG%A #NBA #Kings pic.twitter.com/DHaGxKarGe – 11:20 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Apparently there are very attainable stretch bigs who can guard the likes of Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis.

I must just be missing these players who would be an incredible upgrade to Claxton.

If someone can point these guys out to me it would be much appreciated. – 11:19 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

First half box: Kings vs. Nets pic.twitter.com/SyE72w8ryJ – 11:12 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Notes from Kings 1st half against the Nets

*Since the game tied at 40, they had a 33-14 run. Energy at a high level

*Terrence Davis changed the momentum

*Domantas Sabonis dominated over Nic Claxton

*Kevin Durant seems all alone on Nets offense.

#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:10 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kevin Huerter is 4-of-5 from 3. He has hit 4 of more 3-pointers in 8 of the Kings’ 13 games so far this season. – 11:09 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Chimezie Metu was issued a technical at the end of the first half. – 11:09 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

HALFTIME: Kings lead the Nets, 73-54.

👑 @Kevin Huerter: 14 PTS, 2 REB

👑 @Harrison Barnes: 13 PTS, 4 REB

👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 12 PTS, 3 AST pic.twitter.com/gDfK3MBgyR – 11:09 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Terence Davis sparks a huge second quarter which included a 29-4 run, as Sacramento built a 25 point lead at one point. Kings lead the Nets 73-54 at the half. A 37-24 2nd quarter for Sac. Davis 10 off Kings bench, Kevin Huerter leads with 14. pic.twitter.com/JKvFEtDkPG – 11:09 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

HALFTIME: Kings 73, Nets 54

THE GOOD: Ben Simmons looks spry. He finished an alley-oop with 1 hand and attacked in transition.

THE BAD: Everything else. Domantas Sabonis is a bully, and Kevin Huerter can’t miss. Nets D in shambles.

THE UGLY: The Kings went on a 29-4 run in Q2. – 11:08 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Here’s the Nets’ problem. Kyrie doesn’t save them. They were losing when he was playing. But at least he gives them firepower to limit chances of being embarrassed on national TV. Guess they have to decide if that’s worth bringing him back. – 11:08 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Chimezie Metu was hit with a tech heading to the half. Nets will open the quarter with a freebie. – 11:08 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Halftime: Kings 73, Nets 54 – 11:07 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead 73-54 heading to the half. Huerter leads with 14 points, but the story was Terence Davis and his chaotic play. – 11:07 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Terence Davis didn’t play at all in the first quarter. 10 points (4/5 FG), 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals in 11 minutes in the 2nd quarter.

He was the catalyst of Sacramento’s huge 27-5 run. Kings lead 73-54 at half. – 11:07 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Brooklyn trails the #Kings 73-54 at the half, presuming that Seth Curry basket it waved off. #Nets looked wretched on defense. – 11:07 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Halftime. Nets 54, Kings 73

Kevin Huerter 14pts, 5-7FG

Harrison Barnes 13pts, 4rebs

Domantas Sabonis 12pts, 3rebs

Terrence Davis 10pts, 4-5 FG, 5rebs, 3stls

De’Aaron Fox 8pts, 4asts

Kevin Durant 18pts, 5-9FG, 4asts

The Kings set the pace of the game. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:07 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

We have a KZ Okpala sighting. – 11:06 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

The Kings have scored a season-high 73 points in the first half with 30.4 to go. – 11:04 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

The Brooklyn Nets are comically bad. – 11:03 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets defense has been embarrassing tonight. Turning the ball over, getting backdoored, losing shooters.

Complete lack of focus that we haven’t seen in recent games. – 11:00 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Here’s what they’re playing inside Golden 1 Center when Kevin Huerter hits a 3 …

“What is love” by Haddaway:

What is love?

Oh baby, don’t hurt me

Don’t hurt me

No more – 11:00 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

This one has gotten ugly fast for the Nets. The Kings are just racing up and down the floor. The defense that had been solid over the last week is getting demolished. The most damning part for Brooklyn is that the Kings are just playing harder. – 10:59 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kevin Huerter has 4 threes and the Kings are up 23. – 10:58 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Terence Davis hits a transition three and then bumps shoulders with Ben Simmons. The two share words after. pic.twitter.com/a9ytFb2W1y – 10:58 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Three more Kevin Huerter 3s in the first half tonight. He’s 48-of-92 from deep this season. 52 percent. Kings up 21 on the Nets. – 10:57 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

It was 40-40. Now it’s 64-42. Kings all over the Nets late in the first half. – 10:57 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

The streak has hit 24-2. Kings running over the Nets here in the second. 64-42. – 10:57 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Nic Claxton has no hope of guarding Domantas Sabonis. The problem for the Nets is they don’t have anyone else to try on him. – 10:57 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets – who coughed up 16 unanswered points – trail the #Kings 64-42 with over three minutes left in the half. – 10:57 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Keegan Murray is questionable to return tonight with back soreness – 10:56 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Keegan Murray questionable with back soreness, return to game is TBD according to the Kings. – 10:56 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

INJURY UPDATE: Keegan Murray questionable with back soreness, return to game is TBD. – 10:56 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings rookie Keegan Murray (back soreness) is questionable to return vs. the Nets. – 10:56 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Davion Mitchell And-1. 19-2 run puts the Kings up 59-42. – 10:55 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Joe Harris has been really rough tonight.

Nets continue to need so much more out of him. – 10:54 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

16-0 Kings run. 56-40. – 10:54 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Kings on 16-0 run right now. – 10:54 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Terence Davis’ steal & dunk caps off a very impressive 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/gXEMExTkLt – 10:54 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets miscues on offense are giving the Kings easy buckets in transition. Team is trying to figure out Ben Simmons’ evolving role in this offense. Important stretch for the Nets down 12 midway through the 2nd quarter. – 10:52 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Have yourself a quarter Terence Davis! pic.twitter.com/zT8NCNbfB1 – 10:51 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Terence Davis with another steal and dunk. He’s all over the court. 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block in 5 minutes. 12-0 run for Sacramento. 52-40 Kings lead. – 10:51 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Terence Davis going crazy. – 10:50 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Brown using a four guard set with Mitchell, Monk, TD and Huerter alongside Sabonis. – 10:49 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

See what y’all started, Sacramento? pic.twitter.com/5dHrLBWyCn – 10:49 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Tough stretch. Ben Simmons looks good but it’s still difficult for the Nets to generate offense with KD on the bench and Kyrie Irving serving his suspension. Simmons is making a concerted effort to get to the rack, but it’s not all the way there yet. Nets searching for offense. – 10:47 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Good 8-0 run by the Kings. Terrence Davis stepped up behind the arc. Good response by the 2nd unit. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:46 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

After Terence Davis hit that transition three, he and Ben Simmons bumped shoulders on the way to their benches for the timeout.

Davis followed Simmons and they shared words. Dapped up after. – 10:46 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Terence Davis is having a moment. He’s all over the glass and getting deflections. Knocked down a pair of 3s. 8-0 run for Kings. – 10:46 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

TD for 3 x 2 = Kings 48, Nets 40 – 10:45 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

TD out there making plays on both ends. Big boost off the Kings bench tonight – 10:45 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings rookie Keegan Murray went the locker room after getting shaken up a few minutes ago. Looked like GM Monte McNair headed back there as well. – 10:45 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

I think the Kings are at the very top of my league pass favorites this year so far – 10:44 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

Brooklyn in attack mode here as Sacramento despite nice run of late remains bottom five in D rating FG%A & 3FG%A #NBA

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

#Kings 9-11 2FGs scored 36 Q1 points #Brooklyn has held 5 of last 6 opponents under 100 while #Sacramento has won 3-straight & 6 of their last 8 #NBA

your league leader in clutch points.

@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/qJugmR10GR – 10:35 PM

De’Aaron Fox closed out the 1st quarter against the Nets in style. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/q9Yd4Oownw – 10:35 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings give up a three first play of the 2nd quarter and Mike Brown calls a timeout 15 seconds in. – 10:34 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

De’Aaron Fox hits a buzzer-beater three to end the first quarter. 8 points, 3 assists in 8 minutes.

Kings lead 36-30. – 10:31 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

That Fox 3 beats the buzzer. The #Nets trail 36-30 after a first quarter that saw them allow .542 percent shooting. #Kings #NBA – 10:31 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

End of 1st Q: Nets 30, Kings 36

Kevin Huerter 8 pts, 3-5FG

De’Aaron Fox 8prs, 3asts

Harrison Barnes 7pts, 4rebs

Domantas Sabonis 6pts, 2asts

Kevin Durant 12pts, 4-6FG, 4asts

#sacramentokings – 10:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

De’Aaron Fox drills a triple at the buzzer. Kings up 36-30 after 1Q. Fox and Huerter have 8 points each. 12 for Durant. – 10:31 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Yuta Watanabe does everything you want from a role player.

And he does it with the same hustle every single game. – 10:30 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

De’Aaron Fox for 3 at the buzzer. Count it. Kings lead the Nets 36-30 at the end of Q1. – 10:30 PM

. @TimCapstraw has compared Kevin Durant to a QB reading different coverages as Durant faces so many different defensive looks Seeing that in Sacramento as well as every night @Brooklyn Nets @Sacramento Kings @BKNetsRadio @ChrisCarrino @WFAN660 #NBA – 10:29 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Just watch Yuta Watanabe hustle. His give-a-damn meter runs high. #Nets – 10:29 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

I will never not root for Seth Curry. – 10:27 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ben Simmons is moving with an extra pop in his step. Don’t think we’ve seen him move like this all season. Looks like he’s getting his explosiveness back with every game. Good sign for Simmons and Nets. – 10:26 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

In less than 10 minutes the Kings have scored 30 points. At the same time their defensive effort remains really high, allowing 20 points and 1 of 7 from deep to the Nets. Very productive quarter. #SacramentoProud – 10:22 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

a pest in the post 😤💪

@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/MuMz0AnI74 – 10:22 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Another good start for Harrison Barnes. 7 points, 4 rebounds and an assist in 9 minutes.

He’s been playing well during this Kings winning streak. Not a coincidence. – 10:21 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Domantas Sabonis has replaced Nikola Vucevic as the Net killer – 10:21 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons went to the basket and finished towards the rim!!!!!!

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 – 10:20 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Malik Monk checks in and the band-aig gang goes crazy. – 10:19 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

With Justise Winslow out, Shaedon Sharpe and Drew Eubanks are the first two off the bench. Nurkic getting a quicker hook than usual. Rough matchup for him so far. – 10:19 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

nothing but net from headband huerter ⛹️‍♂️

@Kevin Huerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/PNvyVJP8XB – 10:19 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Another game, another team that can’t do anything about Domantas Sabonis in the paint. – 10:19 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Early 9-2 rebounding advantage for the Kings, who lead the Nets 28-16 late first quarter. – 10:19 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton sharing the floor here early. – 10:18 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Ben Simmons checks in for the first time. This morning he said he felt a lot better moving around the floor since camp started.

“Little things like that I look at in film and I’m like, “Ok, there’s a little bit of Ben. He’s coming back.” – 10:18 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

First bucket for Domas. All the members of the Kings starting lineup has scored #SacramentoProud – 10:17 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Lol why are Kings fans booing Ben Simmons? – 10:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are dominating the offensive glass early. Plenty of second chance opportunities. – 10:16 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets defense getting shredded early — Kings are 7-for-12 from the field and getting anything they want offensively. Nets already 0-for-5 from beyond the arc after going 7-for-27 in Sunday’s loss to the Lakers. – 10:12 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Kings defense at a very high level.

Kevin Durant: 3 of 3 from the field

Rest of the Nets starting line up: 1 of 6

The progression on the defensive end is clear. #SacramentoProud – 10:12 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

19-9 Kings start. Ball movement is good and the offensive attack is balanced. Kings are throwing double teams at Kevin Durant immediately. – 10:11 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

get 🆙 rook!

@Keegan Murray | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/fYlMxfBFGv – 10:11 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings are cooking early. They’re 7 of 12 from the field despite going 0 of 3 on their opening possession. Leading the Nets 19-9. – 10:09 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

This is a really good Kings basketball tonight. High-level energy from the beginning. Very good start. #SacramentoProud – 10:09 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes with a pretty catch-and-shoot 3 from the top of the key. 16-7 Kings. – 10:08 PM

🩹 band-aid gang pulled up too!🩹

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kevin Huerter finally gets the Kings on the board with a flip in the lane. Follows it up with a triple. 5-2 Kings. – 10:04 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

I think it’s cool how excited Kings fans are to be back on national TV. There’s a hype man on the floor telling fans to wave their towels because they’re about to go live on TNT. Reminds me of Magic games in the early 90s when they got a national TV game. A lot of civic pride. – 10:04 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The great @AnnouncerScott getting Sacramento ready for prime time. pic.twitter.com/niTx5v1ic8 – 10:02 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kids were so excited to get Ricky Starks’ autograph at the Kings game. @US_MCFCfan @damienbarling pic.twitter.com/jWR1K300TC – 9:51 PM

@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/JwkoGbc759 – 9:35 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for the #Nets. Simmons has come off the bench in his last four appearances (missing Sunday’s loss at the #Lakers). – 9:34 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Domas signing autographs before the game. pic.twitter.com/m2WWlOHBBJ – 9:10 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

BRO WHAT DID MORANT JUST DO – 9:06 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Nets star Kevin Durant wraps up his pregame warmup for tonight’s game against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/9ra1CsGVdy – 9:05 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Vaughn says there is no update on the Kyrie situation. He says Sean Marks is in “constant communication with the league and Joe Tsai.”

“[Marks] tells me when he has an update, he’ll let me know.” – 8:44 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Jacque Vaughn said he has no update on Kyrie Irving’s status or timeline for a return. #Nets #NBA – 8:38 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Vaughn: “I told (Simmons) Im gonna try my best to put you in a position – whether that’s the group I put you out there with, whether that’s the time you check in – but our ongoing conversations to try to make him feel comfortable as a basketball player, thats my challenge.” #Nets – 8:37 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Jacque Vaughn on Simmons: “The big piece of that is the group still having confidence in him – which we do – and then putting him in positions to have success. So that’s keeping things extremely simple. Like defensively, do what you do, and that starts with playing hard…” #Nets – 8:36 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

On if Ben Simmons feels more pressure w/ Kyrie out: “I always have pressure on me. Everything I do. It’s just like when does it max out, you know? There’s got to be some point where it’s just like, fu-k. It is what it is at this point. I realize that.” #Nets – 8:22 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons labors through ‘roller coaster’ adjustment as #Nets backup nypost.com/2022/11/15/ben… via @nypostsports – 7:35 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons on his joy for the game: “I love the game. Do I like all the bullsh1t around it? No. But I love the game & it comes with it…It is what it is. I love playing basketball & I love to work. Not every day’s gonna be perfect. Everyone has down days; but thats life.” #Nets – 7:11 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

“It’s just kind of a thing amongst us right now. You gotta, you know, sometimes fabricate your own energy,” Joe Harris told @YahooSports.

On the Nets shooter’s long road to recovery, and the spirit he’s tried to build amid this noisy Brooklyn era:

sports.yahoo.com/after-trying-s… – 6:59 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

Interesting #Nets – #Kings tilt in Sac #Brooklyn has held 5 of last 6 opponents under 100 while #Sacramento has won 3-straight & 6 of their last 8 #NBA

