MilitaryTimes
Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6
A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week after he entered the Senate chamber wearing military gear during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was found...
Orlando Harris: Police confirm AR-15 used in St Louis school shooting is same gun removed from him days before
The AR-15-style rifle used to kill two victims in the mass shooting at a St Louis high school was the very same firearm that was taken away from gunman Orlando Harris just days earlier, it has been revealed. St Louis police confirmed on Wednesday night that the 19-year-old mass shooter – who was known to have mental health issues and whose mother feared he should not have a firearm – somehow got the gun back and used it to go on a shooting rampage in his former high school. On the evening of 15 October, Harris’s mother had contacted...
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build its facility near the site of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, just northwest of the Georgia coastal city of Savannah.
Retired Air Force officer who entered Senate chamber in tactical gear found guilty in Jan. 6 case
A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear. Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs. Brock was arrested four days after the riot.
Mississippi man sentenced for making racist threats — accused of seeking race war, seeking to purchase AR-15 rifle
A Mississippi man was sentenced today to two and a half years in prison for transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to injure the person of another. According to court documents, Aubrey Suzuki, 21, of Nesbit, was communicating on an encrypted messaging platform with members of a...
WJCL
High school student in South Carolina expelled after bringing loaded gun to school
A loaded gun was found in a student's bookbag at a South Carolina high school on Wednesday, according to district officials. Kyle Newton, with Anderson County School District 5, said the gun, along with marijuana, was found on a student at Westside High School. The student was taken to the...
MilitaryTimes
3 charged for sending military data to China, defrauding DoD
Three people and a magnetics company were federally charged for an alleged scheme to send military data to China and for illegally providing the Department of Defense with Chinese-made parts for military equipment. Last Wednesday, the Justice Department announced that Indiana residents Phil and Monica Pascoe, along with Scott Tubbs...
Air Force, FBI reportedly raid home of Area 51 website owner: 'Completely unnecessary'
Law enforcement authorities have reportedly raided the homes of a Nevada man who operated a website that published information on the secretive Area 51 military base.
SC Judge Benjamin praised by Democrats, grilled by GOP senators over past case decisions
South Carolina Judge DeAndrea Gist Benjamin found herself the center of both praise and criticism Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee as she seeks a seat on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Benjamin, who for 11 years has worked as a 5th Judicial Circuit state judge overseeing...
Hogan blasts Trump, GOP leadership: ‘Excuses, lies and toxic politics will not win elections’
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) blasted former President Trump and Republican leadership for the party’s failure to secure a red wave in the midterm elections on Friday. Hogan and other GOP political leaders spoke at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition meeting, which started Friday and runs throughout the weekend, about the state of the coalition, the party and U.S.-Israel relations.
hstoday.us
House Committee Chairs Request GAO Conduct Review of EPA, FEMA Water Sector Security Efforts
Today, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, sent a letter to the Comptroller General requesting the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a study to evaluate efforts by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to identify and assist water and wastewater utilities that are vulnerable to shutdown from natural and other disasters, such as terrorist attacks and chemical and industrial accidents. This request is part of the Committees’ ongoing investigation into the Jackson, Mississippi water crisis, which was declared a federal emergency by President Biden this summer after torrential rain left residents without reliable access to safe drinking water for weeks.
MilitaryTimes
Funeral set for Marine vet, former judge Doug McCullough
A funeral was set for Friday in North Carolina for Doug McCullough, a former state Court of Appeals judge, federal prosecutor and Marine who died at age 77. McCullough died Oct. 18, according to an obituary from Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas. McCullough had moved to Nevada for retirement. A spokesperson for the funeral home’s parent company said she had no additional information beyond the obituary.
