Montgomery County: Alight Solutions in The Woodlands must pay $290K in tax abatement default
Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae presented information about the tax abatement Nov. 15. (Screenshot via Montgomery County) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15 found Alight Solutions, a human resources company with offices in The Woodlands, to be in default of a tax abatement agreement with the county and ordered the company to pay nearly $290,000.
Governor Abbott’s next Small Business Series event will be in BCS next month
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in Bryan/College Station on Thursday, December 8. The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.
Health experts: Record-breaking flu cases months before peak expected
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health experts are asking people to be aware of the flu this year after a record-high number of cases in Brazos County the past two months. According to Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District, 1,252 cases of the flu were reported in Brazos County in October, surpassing 489 in 2021 and 125 in 2020.
Bryan Firefighters Association and city at odds over contract
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Negotiations on an agreement between the city of Bryan and the Bryan Firefighters Association have stalled out and have become public after a proposed agreement that expires at the end of the year never made it to Monday’s city council agenda. The agreement is considered...
Frontier gives free internet and Chromebooks to Brazos Valley program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley at Newman-Adam Campus in Bryan is the first program to be chosen for a nationwide effort to bridge the digital divide. Frontier Communications started a program called Broadband for Good, where they provide a lifetime of free...
Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
Drought conditions improve slightly across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released a new drought monitor on Thursday morning. This time... it is good news. The widespread rain across the Brazos Valley has helped the drought conditions ever so slightly. Severe drought (Level 2 out 4) has been removed from the Northeastern portions of Brazos County and completely from Madison county.
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Esports team announced that the university is in negotiations with the City of College Station to lease a new facility at Post Oak Mall. The Texas A&M Esports team took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and said during a meeting, President M. Katherine Banks...
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday over 20 Caldwell ISD teachers were presented with a grant from the Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation (CELF).
The organization started at Caldwell Elementary and concluded at Caldwell High School while they were accompanied by the Caldwell High School band, honeybees and cheerleaders who marched throughout the schools. In total, the foundation presented $51,315.18 in grant money to Caldwell ISD teachers. Marsha Kocurek, president of the CELF, said...
Bryan ISD, city, and new trustee address possible dual office holding issue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday night the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees swore in its recently elected members. The only new face on the board this term is Leo Gonzalez II, who currently serves as the chairman of the City of Bryan Planning and Zoning commission. The Texas Association of...
St. Joseph doctor advocates preventative measures, early detection for Lung Cancer Awareness Month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, among men and women. November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Jamie Pawlowski at St. Joseph Health says when it comes to lung cancer it’s really important to find it, catch it early, and treat it.
Brazos County Commissioners canvass Midterm election votes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials held a special session on Thursday morning to canvass all the votes from this year’s Midterm election. This is standard procedure and done after every election in Texas. Brazos County Judge, Duane Peters, said all votes were read and certified within the...
Small fire extinguished in restroom at A&M Consolidated High School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A small fire inside a restroom trashcan on Thursday afternoon resulted in the evacuation of staff and students at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. People were allowed back in the building just before 4 p.m. College Station...
Former Brazos County Commissioner, Kenny Mallard, passed away Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenny Mallard, a former Brazos county commissioner passed away Thursday. Mallard represented precinct 3 on the commissioners court between 2003 and 2016. Before that, he served on the Bryan City Council. He was also on the board of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. No word...
College Station art studio making DIY projects seamless
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It can be easy to see a DIY project online and think it’s impossible to recreate for yourself. Now, Pinspiration College Station is making seemingly impossible projects easier. Pinspiration is a Pinterest-inspired art studio that gives you the opportunity to create the trending art...
Sip & shop to support Voices for Children
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is hosting its annual Wine & Wassail holiday sip and shop event benefitting Voices for Children. Voices for Children Executive Director Amy Faulkner joined News 3 at Noon to talk about this year’s Wine & Wassail event, where patrons can walk store-to-store, sipping wine and homemade wassail while browsing the unique offerings of local businesses.
The Salvation Army wants to help your family for Christmas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too early to begin talking about Christmas and how we can help one another. Soon, those red buckets will be all over town raising funds for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Lieutenant Andrea Israel with the Salvation Army says individuals and...
Shop and support local charity at Jingle Bell Market
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a unique shopping experience this weekend that supports local businesses and a local charity. It’s called Jingle Bell Market and all proceeds support Refuge Place BCS. Megan Bock with Bock Realty Group and Andrew Storms with Refuge Place BCS joined News 3 at Noon.
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses his new role, city growth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez joined First News at Four live at Downtown Bryan’s ‘Lights On!’ event. Gutierrez was officially sworn in at a Bryan city council meeting the night before. The local businessman and former councilmember said it was a “surreal feeling.”
One of A&M’s oldest traditions continues, marking 100 years
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 2022 marks 100 years since the first Elephant Walk at Texas A&M. It’s one of the oldest traditions that continues today. The senior class meets to walk around campus and commemorate their time at A&M. Wednesday night, hundreds of seniors met at the Corps...
