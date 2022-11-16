BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health experts are asking people to be aware of the flu this year after a record-high number of cases in Brazos County the past two months. According to Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District, 1,252 cases of the flu were reported in Brazos County in October, surpassing 489 in 2021 and 125 in 2020.

