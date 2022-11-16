Spurs 110, Blazers 117: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (6-9) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (4-4) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022

San Antonio Spurs 110, Portland Trail Blazers 117 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Eubanks scored 5 of his 9 points in the 4Q against his former team.

“Drew had a lot of energy,” Anfernee Simons said. “He was more hyped than everyone else. He had a different intensity, he was very emotional which helped us in that fourth quarter. That propelled us.” – 2:49 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Know thyself.

@CarMax Quote of the Night

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Drew Eubanks and Keldon Johnson shared a warm hug in front of the visitors locker room after the Blazers rallied to beat the Spurs at the Moda Center. – 2:44 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Jakob Poeltl felt like being a career-high man tonight vs Trail Blazers 🔥

31 PTS (career-high)

14 REB

5 AST pic.twitter.com/8Dg7QUa0lg – 2:06 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Resilient. Gritty. Together

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/UU5BoIumv2 – 1:49 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

New 📺 on the Spurs’ close loss in Portland: youtu.be/Qufjwcw4j14

– Jakob Poeltl’s career high scoring night

– The Spurs’ crunch time struggles

– What stood out on offense?

– What stood out on defense? – 1:48 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Him Duncan.

#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/je2XOz98Sl – 1:04 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– BEAM TEAM

– See above

– Blazers now on top of Western Conference

– Knicks must-win in Utah

– Pelinka in Indiana Wobvestigation

– Luka tortures Clippers. again.

Talking about it all!

📺 https://t.co/0wC7znJ9fh

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs missed Zach Collins tonight. Bassey has had some great moments in his early Spurs tenure but he’s still just kinda guessing out there, learning on the fly. Teams hardly get to practice during the season, which makes this a really difficult process. – 1:00 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Jordan Poole dropped 36 points in the Warriors’ blowout win over the Spurs, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

“We came together, showed our resiliency and finished the game.” – @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/2ylE3h3R9h – 12:52 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs scored 31 points off the Blazers’ 17 turnovers.

That’s a new season in points off turnovers for SA.

1.82 points per turnover tonight (new season high) – 12:49 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs finished with 34 assists on 44 makes tonight.

It’s their 7th game of the season with 30+ assists. – 12:48 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs scored a new season high 66 paint points tonight and made a season high 65% of their paint shots.

Poeltl finished with 28 paint points – 12:47 AM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

15 games into 6’9” Jeremy Sochan’s NBA career, Gregg Popovich asked him to check Dame during Dame Time.

He forced a few misses and even blocked a stepback three. Special, special defender man. – 12:42 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups says he called a timeout at one point to ask who was going to guard Devin Vassell. Damian Lillard said, ‘I’ve got him.’ Led to that block near the end. – 12:42 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs finished with 19 turnovers leading to 25 Blazer points. They had four in the 4Q, which Portland converted into 8 points. – 12:38 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups on the Spurs: “They’ve got one of the best cultures the league has ever seen. They play so stinking hard. If you ever beat them, you’re going to earn it. I’m happy we got a W.” – 12:37 AM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Heck of a battle, @Portland Trail Blazers. Next up: Sacramento on Thursday

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/GMBi8zQuXR – 12:35 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Protected home court 😤

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/W3aCpM5D9m – 12:31 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jerami Grant last 3 games:

37 PTS | 6 REB | 59.1 FG%

27 PTS | 8 REB | 50.0 FG%

23 PTS | 6 REB | 60.0 FG%

Leading scorer on the top team in the West. pic.twitter.com/ejtXY7h4M7 – 12:28 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

BLAZERS WIN!!

BLAZERS WIN!! pic.twitter.com/LamSwDyEvN – 12:26 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Spurs led 106-100 with under 6 mins to go. Were outscored 17-4 over the duration, 2 of their points coming on a bad goaltend call. Keldon Johnson was featured but struggled, with 3 TOs and 3 bad misses from 3. Blazers started switching and Spurs didn’t have the iso juice – 12:25 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players averaging 20 PPG on 50/45% shooting this season:

1. Jerami Grant

That’s it. pic.twitter.com/nBRgd09jSA – 12:25 AM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

The Shaq of Troutdale changed the game. The Blazers needed everything he gave them. – 12:25 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs battled all night but couldn’t execute in crunch time.

Portland wins by 7.

The Spurs are now…

…6-9 overall

…3-4 on the road

…2-7 against the West pic.twitter.com/TpAQpGF63s – 12:25 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Yes, It’s not good to build huge leads only to lose them and have to play from behind, but the Mavs have delivered the last two games vs POR & LAC. In clutch time, Mavs 12-17 FG 8-10 3pt – 12:25 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 117, Spurs 110: FINAL. 29 points, 8 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 23 points, 3 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 22 points, 11 assists for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 2 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. – 12:24 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers are now 25% of the way to their preseason over/under win total. – 12:23 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Jeremy Sochan is going to be a really good defender in this league for a long time. – 12:23 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

JOSH WITH THE STEAL AND SLAM

#RipCity – 12:22 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

BIG AND-1 FROM @Drew Eubanks

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/B5NXKhTPi3 – 12:21 AM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Sochan checking Dame in Dame Time 👀 – 12:21 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Very rough crunchtime for Keldon Johnson. Two misses from 3 that weren’t close, a travel before putting it down, and a fumbled pass out of bounds. – 12:21 AM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

SAS 108, POR 110

3:13 left on the clock! pic.twitter.com/udyTUYVNs8 – 12:19 AM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs let their momentum slip away when Jakob took a breather. That’s what happens when superstars sit. – 12:19 AM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Keita Bates-Diop posting up Damian Lillard was not the mismatch the Spurs thought it was. As Lamar Hurd noted on the Blazers broadcast, Lillard relishes the challenge of defending bigger players in the post. – 12:18 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

That goaltend (maybe?) are San Antonio’s first points in over 3 minutes and ends a 10-0 Portland run. – 12:18 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

That dude Dame – 12:18 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

They call Drew Eubanks “The Jakob Poeltl of Troutdale” – 12:17 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

That was a sick ATO by the Blazers, with Eubanks sprinting into a PnR, then sprinting out of it before Lillard even moved to use the screen. Lillard lobbed it to him and he got the and one. Almost ran it like a pass pattern – 12:17 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Thread the needle 🪡

@Moda_Health Assist of the Game pic.twitter.com/pGbikZHpeY – 12:17 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Drew Eubanks saving them from what would easily be the worst loss of the season if they can’t hang on. – 12:16 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Entering crunch time:

Blazers 5-2 (5th)

Spurs 2-3 (20th) – 12:14 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Pop is upset at Dame grifting, to the point of challenging a call. – 12:10 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

N U G G E T S

@McDonalds | https://t.co/tzChvWS9R3

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Spurs tried the ol’ Manu Ginobili fake zipper backdoor play, but Keldon Johnson couldn’t quite corral the pass. – 12:08 AM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Given how Jakob Poeltl has dominated tonight (a career-high 31 points on 14-of-16 shooting), will be interesting to see if the Blazers begin intentionally fouling to get him off the court. San Antonio is already in the bonus with 6:43 left to play. – 12:06 AM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

this man is HOOPIN pic.twitter.com/HRazAZocO4 – 12:05 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

31 point night for Jakob Poeltl

Poeltl with 28 paint points

Blazers with 38 paint points pic.twitter.com/xtZt63jg84 – 12:05 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers absolutely falling apart right now. – 12:03 AM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

GO OFF JAK 🔥

Career-high 29 PTS and counting!!! pic.twitter.com/Wh8gqP9OTY – 12:02 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

ANT-MAAAAAAAN

#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/csA5BFcALg – 12:02 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

New career high 29 points for Jakob Poeltl

Dominant in the paint pic.twitter.com/a5zb7T06Ke – 12:02 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Poeltl also has five of the Spurs’ 32 assists. – 12:01 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

24 of Poeltl’s 27 points have been scored in the paint

Blazers as a team have 36 paint points pic.twitter.com/KmfsYqvcMB – 12:00 AM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Jak in his bag tonight 💼

23 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/PVpJfT7aWf – 11:59 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Portland has flatly thrown the ball to absolutely nobody like five times tonight – 11:58 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

20 point night for Devin Vassell pic.twitter.com/zKcCplzdW0 – 11:57 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

3Q: Blazers by 4

Spurs take the 3Q 33-31

Poeltl 21 pts

Vassell 18 pts

Keldon 14 pts

SA with a big edge in paint scoring by 16 points

Grant 29 pts

Dame 17 pts

Sharpe 13 pts

Simons 13 pts

POT +9 from 3Pt line and +9 from FT line pic.twitter.com/M8jsBsrLzi – 11:52 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Rough couple of moments at the end of the quarter for Bassey. Bad foul on Dame, then clearly wasn’t supposed to be the guy taking it out of bounds after a make. – 11:51 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Time to finish.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/SAaYBqsuJi – 11:51 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs enter the 4Q down, 93-89. They are 0-6 this season when trailing after three quarters. – 11:51 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 93, Spurs 89: end of third quarter. 29 points, 8 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 17 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 13 apiece for @Anfernee Simons and @Shaedon Sharpe. – 11:50 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

🗣 McBuckets AND-ONNEEEEEEE! pic.twitter.com/fb8RJ9Tx7p – 11:49 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

J3RAMI with 29 points (and counting)

#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/PbbbN3HUx1 – 11:48 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Pretty obvious Blazers are going to have to grind this one out to get the win but if this game is close late… – 11:47 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Keldon joins Poeltl and Vassell with double digit scoring games

Blazers by 7 pic.twitter.com/XYjj0g80j7 – 11:43 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

KBD getting it done on both ends 👏

@Keita Bates-Diop | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/WAFkCVLOw4 – 11:40 PM

Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR

With 2-3 3PM in the first half, @Shaedon Sharpe currently has the highest 3-point field goal percentage among rookies this season at 48.2% (minimum 25 attempts). – 11:38 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs have 17 points off 10 Blazers turnovers. – 11:38 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Jakob Poeltl with 21 points on 9 of 11 and 10 rebounds for his team-best fifth double-double. His season high for points is 22, career best is 28. – 11:34 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Thoughts on our new City Edition jerseys? 👀

#RipCity x #RIPCITYCARPET pic.twitter.com/mTiCp7IBo1 – 11:34 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

THAT’S A POELTL JAM!

Good look, @Tre Jones 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Qknlp81262 – 11:33 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Great catching up with former @austin_spurs communications coordinator @AmandaJanczak, who joined the Blazers in October. – 11:32 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Ain’t no stoppin’ Nurk 😤

#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/A9lfW7KZff – 11:31 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Jakob Poeltl has scored 16 of the Spurs’ 38 paint points so far pic.twitter.com/TxnAhK5gmG – 11:30 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Challenge successful. Nurkic basket is good and one. – 11:27 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

We have a third quarter challenge from Chauncey Billups for that offensive foul on Nurkic. (He’s going to win it, Sochan’s foot was clearly in the restricted area) – 11:26 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Portland challenging Nurkic charge against Sochan. – 11:26 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

22 points for Jerami Grant a minute into the third quarter. – 11:21 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Second half hoops on deck 🏀

📺 @BallySportsSA

📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 pic.twitter.com/jKV6oh30x0 – 11:14 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs with 12 turnovers, Blazers with four. Somehow just a six-point game. – 11:10 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Blazers by 6

POR takes the 2Q 32-27

Vassell 16 pts

Poeltl 13 pts

Spurs +4 in paint

Grant 19 pts

Sharpe 13 pts

Dame 10 pts

Simons 10 pts

POR +5 from FT line pic.twitter.com/euxQ0pkfod – 11:07 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

hammer time 📸 pic.twitter.com/TdT12oHxue – 11:07 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs trail 62-56 at the break. Both teams are shooting it well from distance, but Blazers have benefited from 12 Spurs turnovers they’ve converted into 15 points. – 11:07 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🔴🔴⚫️⚫️

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/oPXLpdsmc7 – 11:06 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 62, Spurs 56: halftime. 19 points, 6 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 13 points for @Shaedon Sharpe. 10 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. 10 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. – 11:06 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers looked awful most of the half and are up 6. – 11:05 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

16 point first half for Devin Vassell pic.twitter.com/ZDXXV6fFMF – 11:00 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Love some @Jeremy Sochan jams 🔨 pic.twitter.com/BU7lHVa8d7 – 10:59 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Hi Josh’s Mom 👋

🎙️ @Jerami Grant Mic’d Up featuring @Josh Hart 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PQ3FTdoRGI – 10:56 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

18 assists on 20 made field goals tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RgsLmIHGzO – 10:54 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

This is one of those games where it only matters if the blazers lose. Win? Okay. Lose? Time to overreact. – 10:53 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Spurs playing a heck of a game tonight man.

Flying around on both ends, sharing the ball, generating great shots. – 10:51 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

BIG BODY DIME! pic.twitter.com/PVTaGdyEYw – 10:50 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

ROBY WITH THE LEFT 😤

Sheeeeesh, @Isaiah Roby! pic.twitter.com/ky9dinn3Ca – 10:47 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

OH MY DEV 😳

That’s tuffff, @Devin Vassell pic.twitter.com/vrJrsgtfYd – 10:43 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Devin Vassell has 11 points early in the 2Q pic.twitter.com/8VdrGf8X9n – 10:40 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Update after 1

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/KLU7tj4Ddg – 10:37 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

After leading by 12, Spurs enter 2Q down, 30-29.

With Jones’ steadying hand back in lineup, they’ve got 10 assists after recording a season-low 18 last night.

Poeltl leads Spurs with 9 points on 3 of 3 and 3 of 4 from the FTL. Sharpe off the bench w/ 10 on 4 of 5 for Blazers. – 10:37 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Blazers erase the Spurs’ 12 point lead and lead by 1

Poeltl 9 pts

Spurs +3 from distance

Sharpe 10 pts

Grant 9 pts pic.twitter.com/oPn0j3w7E6 – 10:37 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 30, Spurs 29: end of first quarter. 10 points, 1 rebound for @Shaedon Sharpe. 9 points, 2 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 5 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. Both POR and SAS shooting 52 percent from the field. – 10:36 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Blazers overcome a poor start to lead the Spurs, 30-29 at the end of the first. Sharpe has 10 points off the bench. Grant has 9. – 10:35 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Strong start for @Shaedon Sharpe – 10:32 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Shaedon Sharpe – 10:32 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

JG coast-to-coast 💨

#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/ZcjWc898CZ – 10:30 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Jerami Grant, 4-for-4 from the field, 9 points. Non-Jerami Grant Blazers players: 3-for-11 from the field, 7 points. – 10:25 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Shaedon swishhhhh

#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/y78mFhwKU0 – 10:25 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

GREAT find by KJ 👏 pic.twitter.com/AwsuN2Mgls – 10:21 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs have led by double digits in 53% of their games.

SA enters 6-1 when leading by 10 – 10:19 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

With Justise Winslow out, Shaedon Sharpe and Drew Eubanks are the first two off the bench. Nurkic getting a quicker hook than usual. Rough matchup for him so far. – 10:19 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

D3VIN is locked in early 👀

@Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/59OPhnQ3lE – 10:17 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Well… Spurs are awake tonight – 10:17 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Spurs by 9 early.

They’re winning the 3PT line 9-0.

Devin with 2 makes and Keldon with a make from distance – 10:16 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Spurs start the game 5-6 from the field and 3-3 from three to jump out to an early 13-4 lead, and Chauncey will call time to talk it over with 9:07 to play in the first quarter. – 10:15 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Raining three’s early here in Portland! ☔️ – 10:14 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Starting 5️⃣ in PDX!

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/R7ijE6VFYx – 10:13 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Blazers begin with a zone look on the Spurs’ 1st offensive possession – 10:12 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Dame with the customs obviously a strong choice but Shaedon breaking out the Kobe 4 Undefeated “Hyper Jade” might be the best sneaker/jersey combo tonight. – 10:12 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

It’s that time y’all 🚨

Enter the Spurs Digital Arena now for your chance at a $50 Fan Shop gift card 🤑➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeHa911 pic.twitter.com/mGfjqc0N07 – 10:11 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Always good to catch up with old friends 🫶

@Drew Eubanks | #SpursFamily pic.twitter.com/Dret3KoDhW – 10:04 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs starters: Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl. – 9:58 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Dame Lillard is breaking out a PDX Carpet custom of his Dame 8s tonight with the new City Edition unis 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/iPaQbUyH73 – 9:51 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Check out our #RIPCITYCARPET activation at Section A18 and get those pics off 📸

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

First CJ and now Jose. Larry Nance makes himself a an option from the dunker’s spot EVERY TIME with great cuts and the playmakers find him.

Hell of a get by David Griffin in the Josh Hart-McCollum trade.

Pelicans up 111-100 on the Grizzlies with 2:35 left in regulation. – 9:42 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Blazers injury report from team for tonight:

Keon Johnson (L Hip Pointer) and Justise Winslow (Non Covid Illness) are OUT for tonight.

Jusuf Nurkic (R Adductor Soreness) is AVAILABLE. – 9:36 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop on how Tre’s absences factored into the drubbing the Spurs received in San Francisco:

“They kicked our ass. Just because he comes back doesn’t mean it’s going to change drastically. He is a young guy. It means something if Tim Duncan played or didn’t play.” – 9:26 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers Injury Update:

Keon Johnson (L Hip Pointer) and Justise Winslow (Non Covid Illness) are OUT for tonight’s game vs. SAS.

Jusuf Nurkic (R Adductor Soreness) is AVAILABLE. – 9:25 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

✌️✌️

#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/y3myUJiAwy – 9:18 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🏀 #RipCity vs. @San Antonio Spurs

⌚️ 7:00PM PT

📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW

📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/CxBgHgqHuJ – 9:16 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Home Court Drip 💧

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/OKoNdmvN6h – 9:09 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs say Tre Jones will be available tonight. – 9:08 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Hope y’all got your coffee and naps in ☕️

We’ve got another late night of Spurs Basketball! pic.twitter.com/FUM5Ur35Ro – 8:58 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Tre Jones is available tonight. – 8:55 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop uncertain about Tre’s status. Spurs listed him as questionable after he missed last night’s loss to Warriors due to stomach illness. – 8:47 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

#RIPCITYCARPET pic.twitter.com/vVfejQp4r1 – 8:47 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups on Drew Eubanks: “He’s got some nasty in him that I love. He’s getting in a dust-up almost every game.” – 8:21 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers are debuting the PDX carpet jerseys tonight. There’s a display out on the concourse and they’re selling them in the team store now pic.twitter.com/yKVwzWE69J – 7:39 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Looking to score FREE Spurs plaza level tickets? Here’s your chance! 🎟

Play Call Your Shot for your chance to claim them ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5 pic.twitter.com/N9Tnhu59YT – 6:45 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

With Tre Jones out last night due to a stomach bug, Jeremy Sochan handled point duties.

“It comes naturally for me to see the court and stuff,” the rookie forward said.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:32 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Per injury report #Spurs have submitted to the NBA this afternoon, Jones (stomach illness) is questionable for tonight at Portland.

Barlow (G League), Branham (ankle sprain), Collins (fractured fibula), Langford (health & safety protocols) and Wesley (MCL sprain) remain out. – 5:28 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

#GAMEDAY

#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/5BFqvOjeut – 5:28 PM

Censured San Antonio City Councilmen update: D-10 Clayton Perry has been removed from his committee assignments while on leave. Meanwhile, D-1 Mario Bravo is now on four new committees; Audit, Economy, Public Safety and AACOG. – 4:59 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs say Tre Jones (stomach illness) has been upgraded to questionable against Portland tonight.

Rest of the injury report remains unchanged.

OUT:

Zach Collins (fibula head fracture)

Romeo Langford (H&S protocols)

Blake Wesley (MCL sprain)

Malaki Branham (ATX, ankle sprain) – 4:29 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Tre Jones is questionable tonight per Spurs (stomach illness) – 4:24 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Recapping a wild six-game road trip 🎥

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ozSA6MmWS7 – 4:10 PM