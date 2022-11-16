ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 19-20

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does an electric art festival, a sports card expo, or even a mandarin festival sound fun to you? If so, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather continues to cool down with temperatures in the low...
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
ABC10

'It's worth it': Californian's ready to spend more, wait longer in busiest traveling season of year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving is less than a week away and travelers are already heading to their destinations ahead of one of the busiest travel weeks in the year. The Sacramento International Airport is seeing an increase in travelers close to pre-pandemic numbers. Travelers at the airport are eager to spend the holidays with family and friends.
ABC10

COVID-19 bivalent booster shot turnout is low in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is getting deeper into cold and flu season and health officials are concerned about a resurgence of COVID-19. So far only 11% of people in the United States have gotten the new bivalent booster dose. California's statewide COVID-19 vaccine numbers are trending slightly higher than...
KCRA.com

Northern California radio duo Pat and Tom celebrate 30 years on air together

KNCI's "Pat and Tom" are celebrating a historic anniversary this week: 30 years together on the radio. That is longer than any other radio duo in Northern California. In 1992, Tom Mailey moved to Sacramento from Seattle, with his wife and newborn baby, to host a morning show with Pat Still. And the rest in radio broadcast history.
ABC10

California fast-food cooks and cashiers set to strike in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fast-food cooks and cashiers in Sacramento will go on strike Tuesday. They are demanding McDonald’s, Starbucks and other industry leaders drop the referendum seeking to overturn AB 257, also known as the FAST Recovery Act. It allows fast-food workers to create their own minimum wages, safety standards, benefits and more.
NBC Bay Area

Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
ABC10

ABC10

