10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 19-20
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does an electric art festival, a sports card expo, or even a mandarin festival sound fun to you? If so, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather continues to cool down with temperatures in the low...
California's top places to stop during your next road trip | Bartell's Backroads
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here's a collection of John's favorite Backroads adventures from the past year. The list is by order of appearance in the show. Watch just the ones that catch your eye in the list below, or binge watch the whole special in the window at the top of the page. Enjoy!
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
'It's worth it': Californian's ready to spend more, wait longer in busiest traveling season of year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving is less than a week away and travelers are already heading to their destinations ahead of one of the busiest travel weeks in the year. The Sacramento International Airport is seeing an increase in travelers close to pre-pandemic numbers. Travelers at the airport are eager to spend the holidays with family and friends.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: AirDrop threat at Yuba City school, Newsom promises wildfire resources, first look at new Sacramento Zoo
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
COVID-19 bivalent booster shot turnout is low in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is getting deeper into cold and flu season and health officials are concerned about a resurgence of COVID-19. So far only 11% of people in the United States have gotten the new bivalent booster dose. California's statewide COVID-19 vaccine numbers are trending slightly higher than...
abc10.com
Possible mid-week storm could impact Thanksgiving travel in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With thousands of Californians expected to be on the move next week ahead of Thanksgiving, it's worth looking ahead now to see what weather conditions could look like for one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Following an active weather period for the first...
KCRA.com
Northern California radio duo Pat and Tom celebrate 30 years on air together
KNCI's "Pat and Tom" are celebrating a historic anniversary this week: 30 years together on the radio. That is longer than any other radio duo in Northern California. In 1992, Tom Mailey moved to Sacramento from Seattle, with his wife and newborn baby, to host a morning show with Pat Still. And the rest in radio broadcast history.
'Biggest annual raises in 20 years' | Kaiser averts Northern California nurses strike
CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California nurses and Kaiser Permanente reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avoid an upcoming strike. Negotiations have taken place since June 2022 and now Northern California registered nurses and nurse practitioners will vote to ratify the new four-year contract in the next few weeks. Here...
2 popular Northern California areas land on travel website’s do not visit list
A travel website has named two picturesque California destinations on their “No List” for travel destinations for the upcoming year due to stressors on the environment.
California fast-food cooks and cashiers set to strike in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fast-food cooks and cashiers in Sacramento will go on strike Tuesday. They are demanding McDonald’s, Starbucks and other industry leaders drop the referendum seeking to overturn AB 257, also known as the FAST Recovery Act. It allows fast-food workers to create their own minimum wages, safety standards, benefits and more.
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
NBC Bay Area
Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday
The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
California recovers pandemic job losses despite economic struggles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California said Friday it had recovered all of the 2.7 million jobs it lost at the start of the pandemic, a moment that normally would celebrate the end of a downturn but instead was tempered by signs of a wobbly economy amid layoffs in the state's historically strong tech industry.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California 16-year-old found dead. She went missing on cold night in Nevada County
A widespread search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing since Wednesday night ended Friday afternoon when authorities found her body less than a mile from a rural Nevada County home where she was last seen. The teen, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office only as Trinity, was found...
Traveling to Lake Tahoe? You should reconsider, according to Fodor's Travel Guide
When it comes to the travel guide list Lake Tahoe landed on, one expert we spoke with said, "The article is pretty much saying, 'Hey, nature needs a break.'"
Body in underwater cave may be diver who vanished in 2020
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A body that was found this month in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains Saturday,...
Why local midterm election results have still not been called | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — While eyes are on congressional races in California to determine the balance of power, counties are still in the long and thorough process of counting ballots. The election process is different in California compared to many other states. Tuesday marks one week since election night, it...
Fast food workers strike, protesting effort to overturn California labor law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fast food workers across the state went on strike Tuesday as restaurant groups were gathering signatures to overturn a recently signed labor law. AB 257, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Labor Day, gives fast food workers a say in their pay and safety standards. It...
