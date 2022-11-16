Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Related
Handgun, rifle found in alleged UVA shooter's home: VSP
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt...
AG Miyares to open external review at UVA, VSP takes over shooting investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Investigators are working to put the pieces together of a shooting that killed three and hurt two others at the University of Virginia. It’s been four days since Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. were shot and killed and two others were injured.
'Just pray for our community' | UVA students describe feelings as they return to class for first time since shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After two days of cancelled classes at the University of Virginia and candlelight vigils, some students returned to class for the first time Wednesday. It’s now been three days since three UVA football players were shot and killed on a bus returning home from a class...
UVA officials say alleged shooter was on their radar long before Sunday night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nealy 48 hours later, UVA administrators and investigators are still trying to find out what could have motivated the deadly shooting on campus. The shooting happened on a charter bus outside the Culbreth Garage, located on Culbreth Road, after 10 p.m. Sunday. Football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry died from their injuries and two other people were hurt.
Arraignment for UVA shooting suspect postponed to Wednesday
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of killing three men and hurting two others at the University of Virginia Sunday night had his arraignment postponed Tuesday morning in Albemarle County. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested Monday afternoon in Henrico County, over 70 miles from where the shooting...
UVA works to support students following shooting that left three dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The dark and rainy weather Tuesday night in Charlottesville reflected the mood of grieving University of Virginia students, coaches and teachers. University leaders canceled classes again Tuesday, as the community still grapples with the loss of three of their own. D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, all three UVA football players.
C'Ville Strong: UVA students mourn players' murders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Hours after three University of Virginia students were gunned down and two others injured, police said the suspected shooter is now behind bars. Authorities in Henrico County said they found the car 22-year-old Christopher Jones was driving and arrested him on Monday. UVA officials got word about the arrest in the middle of their 11 a.m. press conference.
UVA marks 599th mass shooting this year in America
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Makeshift memorials like the ones on the University of Virginia grounds are commonplace after mass shootings in America. The UVA shooting is now the 599th mass shooting this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It defines a mass shooting as "four or more people shot...
Captains for Hoos, Hokies for Hoos | Virginia colleges show solidarity with University of Virginia after shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The University of Virginia community is in mourning after a gunman killed three people and hurt two others late Sunday night. UVA canceled classes through Tuesday and has been offering mental health services to people who need them. Both student groups and Charlottesville faith organizations held vigils on Monday night.
Live Updates: Suspect in custody after shooting at University of Virginia leaves 3 dead, 2 hurt
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three people died and two were hurt after a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, according to university officials. Here's what we know: The shooting happened on a charter bus at the Culbreth Garage. University police issued an alert around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
'Run, Hide, Fight' | What does it mean?
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For 12 hours, UVA students sheltered in place with little more than a tweet from UVA Emergency Management that told students to "run, hide, and fight." This message is a centerpiece of the FBI's active shooter training. "Run, Hide, Fight" is based on three action steps...
How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?
NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe. Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0