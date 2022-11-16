ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Wave 3

Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year

Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
KENTUCKY STATE
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on Kentucky National Guard members returning home; economic development progress; executive orders regarding medical cannabis; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; wildfires; public health; and shopping local this Christmas season. He also named both the Bourbon County High School Marching Band and journalist Deborah Yetter this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky's lawyer disciplinary system to be reviewed

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's lawyer disciplinary system will be reviewed next month by an American Bar Association committee, officials said. The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association said in a joint statement that they requested the review in an effort to create more efficiency, ensure due process and protect both the public and the integrity of the legal profession. The review in December will evaluate the current system, and a report with any recommended changes will be submitted to the Supreme Court next spring.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods

Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky first to offer new colorectal cancer screening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, has taken place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, it was announced on Thursday, making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of...
FRANKFORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Historic Kentucky House Majority elects leadership

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Members of the 2023 House Majority Caucus met at the Capitol today to elect a team that will lead the chamber’s efforts for the next two years. According to a press release, House Speaker David Osborne was nominated for a historic third term, a first for Republicans in the state’s 230 year […]
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear expressed confidence Thursday that he’s on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians with debilitating conditions to legally possess medical marijuana, calling it a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by the opioid crisis. The Democratic governor’s comments followed a backlash from prominent Republicans criticizing the executive order he signed Tuesday. Beshear’s action will enable Kentuckians to possess up to 8 ounces of medical marijuana at any one time for use for specified medical conditions, provided the cannabis is purchased legally in other states. They’ll need to keep their receipt for proof. A Kentuckian would need certification from a licensed health care provider to verify a diagnosis for at least one of 21 conditions that qualify. Those include cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder. The order is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The governor said Thursday he would be “happy” to rescind his order if the state’s GOP-dominated legislature passes legislation next year to legalize medical cannabis.
KENTUCKY STATE
Brent Willoughby

Election 2023: Meet the Candidates for Governor of Kentucky

Kentucky Governor's MansionCredit: Stock Photo. Manchester, KY (November 16, 2022) - With the midterm elections of 2022 last week many people are wanting to take a brief break from politics. While many are focused on the holiday season approaching, others are already looking towards the next big political contest in Kentucky. That contest will be the election for the Governor's race to be decided in 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
