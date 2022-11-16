Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
WKYT 27
Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on Kentucky National Guard members returning home; economic development progress; executive orders regarding medical cannabis; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; wildfires; public health; and shopping local this Christmas season. He also named both the Bourbon County High School Marching Band and journalist Deborah Yetter this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
Kentucky's lawyer disciplinary system to be reviewed
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's lawyer disciplinary system will be reviewed next month by an American Bar Association committee, officials said. The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association said in a joint statement that they requested the review in an effort to create more efficiency, ensure due process and protect both the public and the integrity of the legal profession. The review in December will evaluate the current system, and a report with any recommended changes will be submitted to the Supreme Court next spring.
WLWT 5
KY governor's executive order allowing medical marijuana faces pushback
A move aimed at easing pain for Kentuckians is causing headaches for some lawmakers. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order allowing people who meet certain medical requirements to use a certain amount of medical marijuana for treatment. It goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. "You...
Indiana governor honors southern Indiana leader with the state's highest honor
INDIANAPOLIS — The Chief Elf of Santa Claus, Indiana has just received the state's highest award for her life of service to the community. Governor Eric Holcomb said on Friday this year's Sachem Award recipient is southern Indiana leader Pat Koch, one of the original partners of Holiday World and Splashin' Safari in southern Indiana.
'Welcome Home'; Hundreds of Kentucky National Guard members coming home for Thanksgiving
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says more than 200 of the state's National Guard members are returning home after a nearly year-long deployment in Europe, just in time for the holidays. Beshear made the announcement during his weekly Team Kentucky Update on Thursday saying the 208 guard...
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
Highlights from Gov. Beshear’s November 17 Team Kentucky update
Here's what was discussed during the November 17 Team Kentucky update
Kentuckians will still struggle to find medical marijuana despite order
To be added to Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Registry, a patient must be a resident of Ohio. Indiana hasn't legalized medical marijuana.
Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana
Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state.
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky first to offer new colorectal cancer screening
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, has taken place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, it was announced on Thursday, making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of...
WLWT 5
How easy will it be for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana? A look at laws in neighbor states
Despite a new order making it legal to possess, there will be challenges for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana. Currently, medical marijuana is not legal in Kentucky and therefore, isn't sold there. But new executive action allows people with certain conditions to have a small amount of it as long...
Historic Kentucky House Majority elects leadership
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Members of the 2023 House Majority Caucus met at the Capitol today to elect a team that will lead the chamber’s efforts for the next two years. According to a press release, House Speaker David Osborne was nominated for a historic third term, a first for Republicans in the state’s 230 year […]
Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear expressed confidence Thursday that he’s on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians with debilitating conditions to legally possess medical marijuana, calling it a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by the opioid crisis. The Democratic governor’s comments followed a backlash from prominent Republicans criticizing the executive order he signed Tuesday. Beshear’s action will enable Kentuckians to possess up to 8 ounces of medical marijuana at any one time for use for specified medical conditions, provided the cannabis is purchased legally in other states. They’ll need to keep their receipt for proof. A Kentuckian would need certification from a licensed health care provider to verify a diagnosis for at least one of 21 conditions that qualify. Those include cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder. The order is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The governor said Thursday he would be “happy” to rescind his order if the state’s GOP-dominated legislature passes legislation next year to legalize medical cannabis.
wymt.com
Rockingham Cooperative donates $80,000 worth of supplies to Kentucky flood victims
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In July of 2022, eastern Kentucky was hit with a tragic flood leaving many homeless and without food. Five months later, some people are still struggling to eat and rebuild their homes. With the help of the community, Rockingham Cooperative was able to gather $80,990 worth...
WHAS 11
Kentucky commission protects Native American history
"There's this myth that no native people lived permanently in Kentucky prior to European settlement here. That is completely and wholly fabrication."
Election 2023: Meet the Candidates for Governor of Kentucky
Kentucky Governor's MansionCredit: Stock Photo. Manchester, KY (November 16, 2022) - With the midterm elections of 2022 last week many people are wanting to take a brief break from politics. While many are focused on the holiday season approaching, others are already looking towards the next big political contest in Kentucky. That contest will be the election for the Governor's race to be decided in 2023.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0