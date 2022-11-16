Contract Is Signed: The signing of the contracts between the Sioux City Stock Yards company and the Cudahy Packing company concluded yesterday morning in Chicago. The results of this will include doubling the killing capacity of the present plant, greatly increasing storage facilities by the erection of new buildings, and equip the old Sioux City Dress Beef and Canning company with new and modern machinery. Employment will be given to 1,200 men. There was general rejoicing at the stock yards yesterday afternoon when the official announcement was made that the final papers had been signed.

