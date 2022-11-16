Read full article on original website
20th Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children recognized by Sioux City officials
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott recognized the 20th Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children by reading a special proclamation during Monday's City Council meeting. The proclamation not only recognized the march, but also November 2022 as Native American month. "We support the commitment of the Native...
Sioux City Council approves $24 million subdivision development agreement
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a development agreement with a local businessman for a $24 million multi-family subdivision on the city's east side. Dan Hiserote, of The Ridge SC, LLC, plans to build a new 212-unit multi-family residential subdivision at the Eagle...
South Sioux City Schools hold final round of superintendent interviews
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — South Sioux City Community School District superintendent candidates participated in a final, public interview before the district chooses its new leader. The four finalists, Jason Alexander, Derek Ippensen, Ashley O’Dell and Rony Ortega, were interviewed by the school board Monday. Current superintendent Todd Strom...
Hard Rock announces its support of Sioux City's Hubbard Park
SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced they will be supporting Hubbard Park by contributing the softball field's scoreboard. Alongside Sioux City local and Iowa fastpitch Hall of Famer Pete Sandman, longtime park caretaker Steve Hauge and umpire Delbert Christensen, Hard Rock is among the community organizers are banding together to breathe life into Hubbard Park, which was first constructed in the 1930s.
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center announces special holiday hours
SIOUX CITY -- Due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be closed on Thursday. The 4500 Sioux River Road nature center will reopen with shorter hours of operation on Friday. It will open at 10 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m., according to the nature center's education programs director Dawn Snyder.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary Douglas Bremmer, 17, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Nov. 18, deferred judgment, three years probation. Meagan Jean Fourt, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 17, deferred judgment, three...
Wayne administrator Mark Lenihan named Nebraska's Superintendent of the Year
OMAHA — Superintendent Mark Lenihan is being recognized for his work after 13 years of leading Wayne Community Schools in northeast Nebraska. Lenihan received the Superintendent of the Year award from the Nebraska Association of School Administrators on Friday during the State Education Conference in Omaha. Recipients of the...
MINI: Lights under skywalk added festive touch
THE MINI: The color-changing lightbulbs under the skywalk on Fourth Street added a bright, festive touch to Sioux City's annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade Monday evening. -- Journal Editorial Board.
Council to vote on development agreement for $24 million multi-family subdivision
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement with a local businessman for a $24 million multi-family subdivision on the city's east side. Dan Hiserote, of The Ridge SC, LLC, plans to build a new 212-unit multi-family residential subdivision at the Eagle...
The largest newspaper of the year is coming tomorrow
Bruce Miller, Editor at Sioux City Journal Communications, invites you to plan your Holiday shopping with the guidance of tomorrow's Sioux City Journal. It will be the biggest edition of the year.
Bette Beacom
Bette Beacom of Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday on Thursday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1622 West 28th St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Bette was born on Nov. 24, 1942. She married Bill Beacom (deceased) on July 16, 1966, at St. Boniface Church in Sioux City. Bette is retired. Her children are Becky (Bob) Johnson of Sioux City; Brenda (Dave - deceased) Riley of Sioux City; and Brian Beacom of Sioux City. Bette has one grandchild.
Mr. Goodfellow: Meyer Brothers
ABOUT THE DONOR: Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes have served the Siouxland community for over 60 years. Meyer Brothers operates five locations in Sioux City, South Sioux City and Ponca, Nebraska, offering caring and compassionate service to families in their time of need. Families can choose funeral services, memorial and cremation services, pre-planned services, cemetery markers, monuments and aftercare. Both the Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel and the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel offer luncheon areas that accommodate up to 100 guests.
Community college enrollment increases for first time in 12 years
SHELDON, Iowa — Enrollment in Iowa community colleges has grown for the first time since 2010. One of the largest areas of growth was in career and technical programs. Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon followed this trend, reporting both enrollment growth and the largest welding class in the school’s history.
New trial request denied by judge in Lake Park murder case
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A judge has denied a new trial for a Sioux City woman found guilty of strangling a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home. District Judge Shayne Mayer issued the ruling Friday, overruling two defense motions for a new trial for Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
Changes to Parade magazine
Parade magazine, which had been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently discontinued its print publication and moved exclusively to an E-edition product. Its final print edition was published in last Sunday’s print edition of the Sioux City Journal. Of course, all print and digital subscribers of The Journal still have access to Parade’s weekly electronic magazine on our E-edition platforms. But there’s more to the story.
Beverly Hinds
Beverly Hinds of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 5501 Gordon Dr., Sioux City, IA 51106. Beverly was born on Nov. 22, 1932, in Osage, Iowa. She married Strode Hinds (deceased) on Sept. 6, 1953, in Osage. Her children are Mark and Ann Hinds of Sioux City; Steve and Maureen Hinds of DeSoto, Texas; and Lynne and Walt Peterson of Sioux City. Beverly has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
From the Archives
Contract Is Signed: The signing of the contracts between the Sioux City Stock Yards company and the Cudahy Packing company concluded yesterday morning in Chicago. The results of this will include doubling the killing capacity of the present plant, greatly increasing storage facilities by the erection of new buildings, and equip the old Sioux City Dress Beef and Canning company with new and modern machinery. Employment will be given to 1,200 men. There was general rejoicing at the stock yards yesterday afternoon when the official announcement was made that the final papers had been signed.
UPDATED: Sioux City police investigating reported shots fired incident on west side
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police continue to investigate a reported shots fired incident Tuesday on the city's west side. Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said officers have not found any shell casings or evidence that a shot was fired in the area of West Seventh and Burton streets before noon.
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of stabbing ex-girlfriend
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of stabbing his ex-girlfriend. Faron Starr, 37, entered his plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury, second-degree burglary, going armed with intent, third-offense domestic abuse assault and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Because of Starr's previous felony convictions, a habitual offender enhancement is attached to all but the burglary charge, raising the prison sentence, if found guilty, to 15 years on each charge.
2023 Tulip Festival Queen crowned
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An MOC Floyd Valley senior was named the 2023 Tulip Festival Queen on Monday. Amanda Hulstein, the daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein, will reign over the 82nd annual Tulip Festival on May 18, 19 and 20, 2023. Hulstein will be joined on the 2023 Tulip...
