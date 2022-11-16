ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

Will Bitcoin Be Used By The Entire World?

This is an opinion editorial by Nesrine Aissani, cofounder of the Zonebitcoin blog. I was born in the ‘80s in an African country that had a so-called "non-convertible" currency. I think that forever marked my way of thinking about "currency" and I felt that was an injustice. This also became more and more evident when I discovered Bitcoin and when I used it as a medium of exchange.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Songsheet: How Fiat Money Ruins Civilization

This is an opinion editorial by Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur and programmer with over 20 years of experience. We want nice things. We want to live in a nice house, eat good food and have fulfilling relationships. We want to travel to exotic places, listen to great music and experience fun. We want to build something that lasts, achieve something great and leave a better world for tomorrow.
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
bitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador To Buy One Bitcoin Every Day: President Bukele

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, announced late last night that the country would be purchasing one bitcoin every day starting today. The move to dollar-cost-average (DCA) into bitcoin is common in the community, however novel for a nation state. Currently, the country holds a bitcoin treasury of 2,381 BTC,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
bitcoinmagazine.com

Forget The Federal Reserve, The Market Is Pivoting Anyway

“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy